BlueCross Employees Fired During COVID Reaching Court Settlement

A group of employees terminated by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee (BCBST) in 2021, alleging a violation regarding religious discrimination pertaining to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, and who filed a lawsuit in Federal Court, are now settling their case prior to going before a judge or jury.

After a lengthy investigation process by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) since November 2021, the terminated employees received their right to sue letters and filed a class action suit.

Over three years later, according to most recent court documents, “…the parties filed a joint status report stating, ‘they had reached an agreement regarding class certification for purposes of settlement and intend to file a Joint Motion for Conditional Certification of the proposed class.’ The parties further stated that they had participated in an alternative dispute resolution process on November 19, 2024, at which they had reached ‘a conditional settlement based on the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent,’ and they believed there was a high likelihood of settling the case.”

The most recent court document read that “they had ‘identified a few matters within the settlement agreement that required further negotiating and drafting’ and ‘were finalizing the settlement agreement’…”

Terminated BSBST employee Matt Abernathy, one of three lead plaintiffs in the case and spokesman for the group, has been dropped as a client and lead plaintiff by the attorney representing the entire group, having his case dismissed because “the terms and conditions of the resolution put forward are not acceptable to me as an individual.”

Mr.Abernathy states, “I believe my role was to bring the group to this point and there is no need to further restrict myself according to BlueCross’s terms.”

The lawsuit, now with the remaining plaintiffs representing et al, and “all others similarly situated” encompasses and represents all BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee employees terminated due to the mandate. Between October and November 2021, BCBST terminated 41 of their employees after BCBST implemented a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for 900 "customer facing roles." Many of these 900 employees who were not "customer facing" were full time telecommuters and had been working from home during the entire pandemic, the group asserted.

Mr. Abernathy said, "The livelihoods of these 900 employees were threatened if they refused to comply with BCBST's vaccine mandate. Out of the 900, 41 refused to comply with BCBST’s mandate and were fired from their positions."

The group said, "In October 2021, 19 employees were terminated. In November 2021, 22 additional employees were fired weeks ahead of a Tennessee law being passed to prevent BCBST from moving forward with the mandate. Many submitted requests for religious exemptions and reasonable accommodations. Rather than provide a reasonable accommodation such as a telecommuting option (an option that was currently in place and was continuing for the entire year) or a testing option, BCBST's response was that you have 30 days to change your deeply held religious convictions and get the shot, find a new job, or be fired. Requests for religious exemptions were ultimately denied.

"Of the terminated employees, some were employed by BCBST for nearly two decades. None received any severance pay; all lost years of accrued benefits and suffered humiliation and emotional distress."

BCBST has consistently denied any wrongdoing, with Dayla Qualls, senior vice president and chief communications officer for BCBST, stating, “The vaccine requirement was the best decision for the health and safety of our employees, our members – some of whom are the most vulnerable in the state – and our communities.”