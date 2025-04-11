Body Found Of Teen Believed From Chattanooga Who Jumped Into River After Car Chase

Authorities in Loudon County said Friday they had located the body of one of three teens who jumped into the Tennessee River after a car chase.

The youths are believed to be from the Chattanooga area.

A search is still on for a second missing youth.

A third survived the drop of over 80 feet and was taken into custody.

The parents of the youth whose body was found have been notified.

Authorities said the trip apparently thought they were jumping from one bridge level to another, but instead dropped through to the river.