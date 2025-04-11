Latest Headlines

Body Found Of Teen Believed From Chattanooga Who Jumped Into River After Car Chase

  • Friday, April 11, 2025

Authorities in Loudon County said Friday they had located the body of one of three teens who jumped into the Tennessee River after a car chase.

The youths are believed to be from the Chattanooga area.

A search is still on for a second missing youth.

A third survived the drop of over 80 feet and was taken into custody.

The parents of the youth whose body was found have been notified.

Authorities said the trip apparently thought they were jumping from one bridge level to another, but instead dropped through to the river.

Rick Davis Arrested Once Again - This Time For Threatening Attorney
  • 4/11/2025

Rick Davis, longtime owner of Rick Davis' Gold and Diamonds on Brainerd Road, has been arrested once again. This time Davis was charged with harassing an attorney and his son. Attorney ... more

After Taking Early Lead, Jaeger Closes At Even Par In Masters Opening Round
  • 4/10/2025
Mark Wiedmer: Mocs And Gators Share Championship DNA
  • 4/10/2025
SB Preview: #7 Lady Vols On The Road At #1 Texas
  • 4/11/2025
John Shearer: Amid Family Memories, Relatives Lay World War II Hero Sanford Roy To Rest
  • 4/11/2025
Profiles Of Valor: PFC James ‘Doc’ McCloughan (USA)
  • 4/11/2025
HCSO Hosts Inaugural D.A.R.E. Graduation At Normal Park Museum Magnet School
  • 4/11/2025
United Way Names Marie Webb And Jay Dale As Campaign Co-Chairs
  • 4/10/2025
A Park For The East Lake Community
  • 4/10/2025
Chattanooga Zoo Welcomes Spring With Hug A Bunny Event
  • 4/10/2025
Poland: An Inspiring Nation's Past, Present, And Future
  • 4/9/2025
Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Celebrates Opening Of Captain Larry L. Taylor Exhibit
  • 3/29/2025
"He Lives" Is Topic For April's Red Back Hymnal Singing
  • 4/9/2025
Nancy Marie Godbold Fox
  • 4/11/2025
