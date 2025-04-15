Fire Damages Deck And House Tuesday Evening

The Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department had a quick response to a residential fire in the Stonewall Farms subdivision in Hixson on Tuesday.

At 6:33 p.m., a homeowner called 911 reporting his grill and deck on fire at 6946 Bullock Way. The homeowner informed dispatch they were attempting to extinguish the fire with a garden hose.

The first engine arrived on the scene reporting smoke showing on back deck and fire crawling up the side of the house. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

No injuries were reported. Dallas Bay fire officials report the fire started from the grill and damages are around $3,000.