Chattanooga Named Official Team Base Camp Host City For Auckland City FC In FIFA ClubWorld Cup 2025

  • Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Chattanooga has been selected as the official Team Base Camp Host City for Auckland City Football Club (Auckland City FC) of Auckland, New Zealand, during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 taking place June 11-July 19. This marks a historic milestone as the tournament comes to the United States for the first time. As part of their Chattanooga Team Base Camp experience, Auckland City FC will train atBaylor School’s state-of-the-art soccer complex, designated as the official Team Base Camp Training Site, and stay at the historicRead House Hotel.

“Chattanooga is being recognized on the world stage as a great soccer city, and I can’t wait to show Auckland City FC some Chattanooga hospitality as they prepare for and play in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly.

“Chattanooga as a city and Auckland FC as a team share an underdog identity and a fighting spirit. Like Chattanooga, Auckland FC have proven they can compete with–and beat–the big guys, inspiring the world by finishing third in the 2014 edition of this tournament. I hope every Chattanoogan will embrace the players, staff and fans of Auckland City FC, making them feel at home here and supporting them in their matches.”

"We are thrilled to host Auckland City FC at our soccer complex and are excited to partner with the City of Chattanooga to showcase our hospitality," said Baylor’s Head of School Chris Angel ’89.

“Baylor has always had a global focus, and we are honored and thrilled to be selected as a training
site for such a prestigious global sporting event.”

“We’re honored to be part of this historic moment as the FIFA Club World Cup comes to the U.S. for the first time,” said Barry White, CEO and President of the Chattanooga Tourism Co. “Auckland City FC brings a warm, welcoming spirit that feels right at home here. While their focus will be on training and preparation, we hope they also enjoy the hospitality and beauty that define our community. We’re proud to welcome Auckland City FC as part of the Chattanooga family, and we invite everyone to cheer them on throughout the tournament, especially during their match at GEODIS Park in Nashville on June 24.”

The FIFA Club World Cup brings together champion clubs from across the globe and is widely considered a key lead-up to theFIFA World Cup 2026, which will also be hosted in the United States. Hosting Auckland City FC not only shines a global spotlight on Chattanooga but positions the city to potentially host national teams in 2026.

As part of Group C, Auckland City FC will face:
Bayern Munich (Germany)– June 15 in Cincinnati, OH
Benfica (Portugal)– June 20 in Orlando, FL
Boca Juniors (Argentina)– June 24 in Nashville, TN

To learn more and view the full FIFA Club World Cup 2025 schedule, visitFIFA.com.

As Chattanooga Gets National Park City Title, NASA Photos Show "Stunning" Change To Sprawling Metro Area
  • Breaking News
  • 4/16/2025
Glenwood Wins Zoning Battle, North Chattanooga Loses
  • Breaking News
  • 4/16/2025
Top Defensive End Leaving UTC For Cal
  • Sports
  • 4/16/2025
Randy Smith: Nico Pays Price For Dad's Greed
  • Sports
  • 4/16/2025
Pickle Barrel Customer Says Darryl Roberts Acted "In A Cavalier Manner" After Chris Wright Shooting
  • Breaking News
  • 4/16/2025
General Assembly Protects Religious Materials In School Libraries
  • Government
  • 4/16/2025
2 Brainerd High Students Identified As Victims In Drop From High Tennessee River Bridge
  • 4/16/2025

The teens who drowned after jumping from an I-75 bridge have been identified as two Brainerd High School students. The incident happened in Loudon County after a police pursuit last Wednesday ... more

  • 4/16/2025

Glenwood residents won a zoning battle at the Planning Commission, while North Chattanooga residents who opposed a rezoning lost. Thomas Dillard, president of the Glenwood Neighborhood Association, ... more

County Mayor Highlights Thriving Communities, Announces Vocational Education Council
  • 4/15/2025
Best Friend Tells Of Chris Wright's Last Day, Including Multiple Drinks
  • 4/15/2025
2 Killed, Another Airlifted In Crash On Highway 27 At Rock Spring, Ga.
  • 4/15/2025
3 Killed In Polk County Plane Crash Identified As Father, Grandparents Of MTSU Golfer
  • 4/15/2025
Fire Damages Deck And House Tuesday Evening
  • 4/15/2025
You’re Voting To Destroy My Family’s Livelihood
  • 4/15/2025
Affordable Tornado-Proof Homes
  • 4/15/2025
Top Senate Stories: $60B State Budget Has No Tax Cuts For Working Families, Expands Private School Vouchers
  • 4/16/2025
Challenging Plyler In Tennessee
  • 4/15/2025
Senator Blackburn: By Rooting Out Waste, Republicans Are Strengthening Social Security
  • 4/15/2025
Randy Smith: Nico Pays Price For Dad's Greed
  • 4/16/2025
Top Defensive End Leaving UTC For Cal
  • 4/16/2025
Lookouts Come Up Short At Smokies, Fall 5-4
  • 4/16/2025
#2/4 Vols Topple Knights In 13-3 Midweek Win
  • 4/16/2025
UTC Women In Second With One Day Left At SoCon Championships
  • 4/15/2025
Happenings
John Shearer: Chattanooga Law School Photo And Yearbook From 1931 Found
  • 4/15/2025
Imagination Station In Collegedale Reopens
  • 4/15/2025
Did You Know? Bonds
  • 4/14/2025
Red Bank Cemetery Hosts Inaugural “Decoration Day” April 26
  • 4/16/2025
NCBW100 Chattanooga Chapter To Hold Scholarship Fundraiser June 7
  • 4/16/2025
Tennessee Radio Hall Of Fame Inductee Wink Martindale Dies At 91
  • 4/16/2025
Chattanooga Theatre Centre Presents Disney's 101 Dalmatians Kids May 9-18
  • 4/15/2025
Local 3 News Announces Perry Pace As News Director
  • 4/15/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 5/1/2025
CSCC Announces Spring Choral Concert
  • 4/16/2025
You’re Voting To Destroy My Family’s Livelihood
  • 4/15/2025
Affordable Tornado-Proof Homes
  • 4/15/2025
Top Senate Stories: $60B State Budget Has No Tax Cuts For Working Families, Expands Private School Vouchers
  • 4/16/2025
"Battle Of The Bosses: Culinary Wars" Culinary Showdown Set For May 3
  • 4/15/2025
J.A. Henry Community YMCA Hosts Cooking Classes
  • 4/15/2025
McLemore Resort To Celebrate 1 Year Of Auld Alliance With JUSTIN Wines
  • 4/14/2025
Steve Burchard Honored For 38 Years With Hamilton Memorial Gardens Cemetery
  • 4/15/2025
Watts Bar Unit 2 Begins Scheduled Refueling, Maintenance Outage
  • 4/15/2025
Jamie Huggins Named Banking Center Manager At First Horizon Bank
  • 4/15/2025
Ellis Gardner: April Market Report
  • 4/16/2025
Habitat Chattanooga Announces Application Opening For Critical Home Repair
  • 4/11/2025
Ellis Gardner: Fair Housing - A Promise We Must Keep
  • 4/10/2025
Hamilton County’s Klein Boyd Honored As Civics Essay Contest Winner
  • 4/15/2025
Cleveland State Professor Switches Gears In Her Career Pursuits
  • 4/15/2025
UTC Senior And Air Force Veteran Earns CLS Spark Award
  • 4/15/2025
Partnership Requests Hamilton County Investment In Victim Support Services
  • 4/15/2025
Hamilton County Coalition Participates In National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
  • 4/15/2025
Chattanooga Rescue Mission Easter Banquet Set For April 20
  • 4/14/2025
Celebrating East Lake Park
  • 4/16/2025
New Book By Curtis Coulter Details 1954 Sale Creek Plane Crash
  • 4/5/2025
A Park For The East Lake Community
  • 4/10/2025
CSAS Rock Climbing Team Dominates District Championship, Sweeping Middle And High School Categories
  • 4/16/2025
White Oak Mountain Ranger: If Your Dog Drinks Out Of The Toilet, Then You Know You've Made It
  • 4/15/2025
Boulderfest 2025: Churn-And-Burning Into 1st Place
  • 4/10/2025
Chattanooga Zoo Welcomes Spring With Hug A Bunny Event
  • 4/10/2025
Poland: An Inspiring Nation's Past, Present, And Future
  • 4/9/2025
Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Celebrates Opening Of Captain Larry L. Taylor Exhibit
  • 3/29/2025
Union Gospel Mission To Serve Over 400 Meals This Easter Sunday
  • 4/15/2025
Bob Tamasy: Not So Fast There, My Friends!
  • 4/15/2025
The Salvation Army Of Greater Chattanooga To Host 49th Annual Easter Sunrise Service At Chattanooga National Cemetery
  • 4/14/2025
Wanda Hayes
  • 4/16/2025
Margaret Patricia “Pat” Murphy Persinger
  • 4/16/2025
Leona York Chadwick
  • 4/16/2025
General Assembly Protects Religious Materials In School Libraries
  • 4/16/2025
Hill, Noel To Lead City Council
  • 4/15/2025
Individuals Sleeping In Truck Found With Drugs - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 4/16/2025