Glenwood Wins Zoning Battle, North Chattanooga Loses

Glenwood residents won a zoning battle at the Planning Commission, while North Chattanooga residents who opposed a rezoning lost.

Thomas Dillard, president of the Glenwood Neighborhood Association, said the group unanimously opposed an effort by Calvin Smith to gain commercial zoning for a house at Third Street and Derby.

Mr. Smith said he and his wife have tried to sell the house at 2325 E. Third, "but we couldn't move it." He said several would-be buyers said they would be interested if it could be used for commercial.

He said the plan would be to keep the house and find a business use that would be low traffic.

Mr. Smith said there are numerous businesses nearby, including a restaurant across the street. His wife said the house was rented to three college students, who said it proved too noisy and busy for them.

Mr. Dillard said historic Glenwood "is surrounded by commercial." He said every time a house is lost "it takes away the neighborhood, a voice, a vote."

He said, "We need to have some boundaries." He said Notre Dame School had torn down a house to put up an entrance sign.

Billy Reynolds said Third and Derby "is our western gateway."

A longtime resident said, "Memorial and Parkridge keep encroaching on Glenwood."

Another said, "Every time we turn a house into a business we lose our housing stock."

A motion was made to recommend denial of the rezoning request. Chris Mabee of the Planning Commission recommended that the couple withdraw their request and work with their City Council member and the neighborhood for some type of solution, such as live/work. It could be brought back up in two months.

In another case, Kristal Valek was seeking to convert her lot at 920 Forest Ave. into three parcels.

She said she was seeking to gain "the highest and best use of the land."

Ms. Valek said the 1920 house at the site was run down and would have to be razed. She said it had been boarded up after vagrants were evicted.

Diane O'Sullivan said the request was premature, saying it should wait until definite plans are presented. Ms. Valek said she had help on the computer drawing up a site plan, which she acknowledged was a rough draft.

Another resident said, "Every recent development in North Chattanooga has clearcut the land. It is really changing the look of the place." She said there were a number of mature trees at the site.

Other speakers said there had been drug users and criminals at the old house, and even an attempted murder. Matt Walker said, "It's been a constant nuisance."

Residents expressed concern about driveways leading to three homes adding to safety problems.

Matthew Lyle, planning commissioner, said he disagreed that small houses would be a detriment to the neighborhood. He said he and his wife started out with an "itty bitty" 792-square-foot house in Highland Park that was previously occupied by homeless. He said he, his wife, three kids, and a dog now live in a Hixson home of around 1,000 square feet.

He said, "I actually think this is a good thing for providing a home for a few families."

The commission went allow with his motion to recommend approval.

The City Council will have the final sayso.