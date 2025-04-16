Latest Headlines

General Assembly Passes State’s $59.8 Billion Budget

  • Wednesday, April 16, 2025

The Tennessee House and Senate on Wednesday passed the state’s $59.8 billion budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year, fulfilling the General Assembly’s only constitutional duty. 

Officials said, "This year’s spending plan, which recognizes a two percent growth rate, "reaffirms the General Assembly’s commitment to conservative budgeting, while prioritizing the needs of Tennesseans across the state. The balanced budget advances the state’s efforts to improve public safety, invest in infrastructure, advance education, support rural healthcare, and increase disaster relief funding for Hurricane Helene recovery.

"The legislative amendment makes fiscally responsible adjustments to the administration’s initial budget proposal by shifting $19.94 million in recurring allocations to non-recurring, allowing the state to better manage long-term spending obligations. 

"Additionally, the General Assembly repurposed funds for legislative initiatives to support critical community needs, while maintaining Governor Lee’s major priorities."

The administration gave this assessment of the budget:

Grant Pool for Critical Community Services

In the 2025-26 budget, the General Assembly created a $42.5 million grant pool, with nonrecurring funds, for important emergency and community services. The grants include: 

  • $20 million for Volunteer Fire Departments
  • $5 million for Rescue Squads
  • $5 million for Emergency Medical Services
  • $5 million for Senior Centers
  • $5 million for Local Museums for capital improvements
  • $2 million for Courthouse Restoration
  • $500,000 for Second Harvest Food Bank 

Disaster Relief for Hurricane Helene

The General Assembly continued to support victims of Hurricane Helene by providing $26 million nonrecurring for disaster relief for Helene victims in Northeast Tennessee and $20 million nonrecurring for local match funds for FEMA disaster relief.

Rural Hospital Support and Healthcare Investments

Lawmakers made significant investments in hospitals by using TennCare Shared Savings to provide an additional $78 million to help hospitals, particularly in rural areas, with uncompensated care and $4 million to complete capital projects at county health departments.  

Additional healthcare investments include:

  • $4 million recurring to increase pediatric dental rates
  • $3 million nonrecurring to the Adult Healthcare Safety Net
  • $500,000 nonrecurring to assist those living with epilepsy and their caregivers statewide
  • $1.4 million recurring to provide scholarships for the joint public-private partnership in the Medical School Early Acceptance Program between MTSU and Meharry Medical College
  • $1 million nonrecurring to Live Like Lou Foundation for ALS research
  • $1 million nonrecurring for Volunteers in Medicine

Safety and Security Improvements

The Legislative amendment also provides additional allocations in safety and security:

  • $5.4 million nonrecurring to improve campus safety and security at the University of Memphis
  • $500,000 nonrecurring to establish and operate the UT Law Enforcement Innovation Center
  • $400,000 nonrecurring to support the East Tennessee Regional Forensic Facility and Training Program

Major investments secured

In addition to the adjustments made to fund legislative priorities, the budget maintains important investments proposed by Governor Lee including: 

  • $1 billion into the road fund to address the state’s transportation infrastructure needs
  • $62.7 million for K-12 infrastructure and facilities funding
  • $244 million to strengthen education through the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA) formula growth, including teacher pay raises
  • $198.4 million for teacher bonuses in recognition of their hard work and dedication and for leading the nation in student achievement and growth
  • $35.6 million investment into the Rainy Day Fund, bringing Tennessee’s reserves to nearly $2.2 billion, the largest in state history
  • $25 million for FastTrack grants to recruit new business to Tennessee and support workforce development

Expanding choices for parents

In the January special session, the General Assembly passed historic legislation to provide Education Freedom Scholarships to empower parents with the freedom to pick the right school for their child and have a say in where their tax dollars are spent – regardless of income or zip code. This school choice initiative invests $145.9 million in Education Freedom Scholarships.

Statements from Legislative Leadership

Senate Finance, Ways and Means Chairman Bo Watson (R-Hixson): 

“With revenues at more typical levels after years of historic growth, this budget reflects the careful discipline needed to protect Tennessee's financial future. We’ve kept recurring spending in check and preserved low taxes, while supporting critical community services and investing in rural hospitals that serve some of our most vulnerable populations. Tennessee is a shining example of fiscal conservatism, and this budget reflects that lasting commitment.”

House Finance, Ways and Means Chairman Gary Hicks (R-Rogersville):

“Our focus is on lasting financial strength and stability for the Volunteer State. This budget reaffirms our commitment to Tennesseans to keep our state on a conservative path to greater prosperity.  We have tightened our belts, kept government spending low, and addressed a diverse range of needs, benefiting all Tennesseans.”

Lt. Governor Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge):

“Tennessee's strong and historical commitment to fiscal responsibility continues to serve taxpayers well. Despite slow revenue growth and a national economy in reset, Tennessee is investing in education, cutting spending and making strong commitments to public safety. We are also redoubling our support for infrastructure by allocating additional money for our roads. While other states struggle to stay afloat financially, we are operating with little debt and our rainy day fund remains at historic levels. Once again, Tennessee is leading the nation in fiscally responsible, conservative budgeting.”

House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville):

“This budget reflects Tennessee’s strong commitment to responsible leadership and forward-thinking investment. We’re addressing core priorities like education, public safety, and transportation while maintaining our conservative fiscal principles. It’s a budget that balances our needs today with a vision for tomorrow.”

Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R-Franklin): 

“This budget prioritizes critical investments for Tennesseans, keeps our state financially secure, and advances us toward a prosperous future. It continues our commitment to education and infrastructure, while also streamlining government operations and eliminating hundreds of vacant positions to protect taxpayer dollars. I commend Governor Lee and my colleagues in the General Assembly for their work to craft a budget that meets the needs of our citizens and upholds Tennessee’s legacy of fiscal responsibility.”

House Majority Leader William Lamberth (R-Portland):

“This is a spending plan that serves all citizens by prioritizing investments in education, strengthening public safety, maximizing our infrastructure and ensuring Tennessee remains one of the lowest-taxed states in the nation. I am proud of the collaborative work by members in both chambers to balance our budget needs of today with our obligation to future generations.  Tennessee is on solid financial footing.” 

Latest Headlines
2 Brainerd High Students Identified As Victims In Drop From High Tennessee River Bridge
2 Brainerd High Students Identified As Victims In Drop From High Tennessee River Bridge
  • Breaking News
  • 4/16/2025
General Assembly Passes State’s $59.8 Billion Budget
  • Breaking News
  • 4/16/2025
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Softball Keeps Rolling
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Softball Keeps Rolling
  • Sports
  • 4/16/2025
Mayor Kelly To Host Open Office Hours May 5
  • Government
  • 4/16/2025
SB Preview: #4 Lady Vols Play Host To Auburn Easter Weekend
  • Sports
  • 4/16/2025
Chattanooga Prep To Be On Probationary Status After Improvements
  • Breaking News
  • 4/16/2025
Breaking News
2 Brainerd High Students Identified As Victims In Drop From High Tennessee River Bridge
2 Brainerd High Students Identified As Victims In Drop From High Tennessee River Bridge
  • 4/16/2025

The teens who drowned after jumping from an I-75 bridge have been identified as two Brainerd High School students. The incident happened in Loudon County after a police pursuit last Wednesday ... more

General Assembly Passes State’s $59.8 Billion Budget
  • 4/16/2025

The Tennessee House and Senate on Wednesday passed the state’s $59.8 billion budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year, fulfilling the General Assembly’s only constitutional duty. Officials said, ... more

Chattanooga Prep To Be On Probationary Status After Improvements
  • 4/16/2025

Chattanooga Preparatory School will be on probationary status rather than having its charter revoked, officials said, due to recent improvements at the charter school. Officials said, "Over ... more

Breaking News
Glenwood Wins Zoning Battle, North Chattanooga Loses
  • 4/16/2025
Chattanooga Named Official Team Base Camp Host City For Auckland City FC In FIFA ClubWorld Cup 2025
  • 4/16/2025
County Mayor Highlights Thriving Communities, Announces Vocational Education Council
County Mayor Highlights Thriving Communities, Announces Vocational Education Council
  • 4/15/2025
Best Friend Tells Of Chris Wright's Last Day, Including Multiple Drinks
  • 4/15/2025
2 Killed, Another Airlifted In Crash On Highway 27 At Rock Spring, Ga.
  • 4/15/2025
Opinion
Why Won't The National Park Service Answer Questions About Their Mismanagement Of The Costly Lookout Mountain Fire?
  • 4/16/2025
You’re Voting To Destroy My Family’s Livelihood
  • 4/15/2025
Why Won't The National Park Service Answer Questions About Their Mismanagement Of The Costly Lookout Mountain Fire?
  • 4/16/2025
Top Senate Stories: $60B State Budget Has No Tax Cuts For Working Families, Expands Private School Vouchers
  • 4/16/2025
Challenging Plyler In Tennessee
  • 4/15/2025
Sports
Randy Smith: Nico Pays Price For Dad's Greed
Randy Smith: Nico Pays Price For Dad's Greed
  • 4/16/2025
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Softball Keeps Rolling
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Softball Keeps Rolling
  • 4/16/2025
Top Defensive End Leaving UTC For Cal
  • 4/16/2025
SB Preview: #4 Lady Vols Play Host To Auburn Easter Weekend
  • 4/16/2025
Lookouts Come Up Short At Smokies, Fall 5-4
  • 4/16/2025
Happenings
Community Invited To Celebrate Arts Week & Earth Week With Upcycled Art Experience
Community Invited To Celebrate Arts Week & Earth Week With Upcycled Art Experience
  • 4/16/2025
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Last Column
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Last Column
  • 4/16/2025
Nancy Ward Chapter NSDAR Gives To A Soldier's Child Foundation
Nancy Ward Chapter NSDAR Gives To A Soldier's Child Foundation
  • 4/16/2025
Red Bank Cemetery Hosts Inaugural “Decoration Day” April 26
Red Bank Cemetery Hosts Inaugural “Decoration Day” April 26
  • 4/16/2025
NCBW100 Chattanooga Chapter To Hold Scholarship Fundraiser June 7
  • 4/16/2025
Entertainment
Tennessee Radio Hall Of Fame Inductee Wink Martindale Dies At 91
Tennessee Radio Hall Of Fame Inductee Wink Martindale Dies At 91
  • 4/16/2025
CSCC Announces Spring Choral Concert
  • 4/16/2025
Lee Opera Theatre To Present Opera Scenes April 27
Lee Opera Theatre To Present Opera Scenes April 27
  • 4/16/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 5/1/2025
Lee's Wei To Present Faculty Recital April 28
  • 4/16/2025
Opinion
Why Won't The National Park Service Answer Questions About Their Mismanagement Of The Costly Lookout Mountain Fire?
  • 4/16/2025
You’re Voting To Destroy My Family’s Livelihood
  • 4/15/2025
Why Won't The National Park Service Answer Questions About Their Mismanagement Of The Costly Lookout Mountain Fire?
  • 4/16/2025
Dining
"Battle Of The Bosses: Culinary Wars" Culinary Showdown Set For May 3
"Battle Of The Bosses: Culinary Wars" Culinary Showdown Set For May 3
  • 4/15/2025
J.A. Henry Community YMCA Hosts Cooking Classes
J.A. Henry Community YMCA Hosts Cooking Classes
  • 4/15/2025
McLemore Resort To Celebrate 1 Year Of Auld Alliance With JUSTIN Wines
  • 4/14/2025
Business
CHATT Foundation Hosts Job Fair For City's Homeless April 22
  • 4/16/2025
La Paz Chattanooga Announces New Hire And Staff Promotions
La Paz Chattanooga Announces New Hire And Staff Promotions
  • 4/16/2025
Goodwill To Host Forklift Operator Training Course April 28-May 1
Goodwill To Host Forklift Operator Training Course April 28-May 1
  • 4/16/2025
Real Estate
Ellis Gardner: April Market Report
  • 4/16/2025
Habitat Chattanooga Announces Application Opening For Critical Home Repair
  • 4/11/2025
Ellis Gardner: Fair Housing - A Promise We Must Keep
  • 4/10/2025
Student Scene
EPB’s ArtSpark Goes To School Showcases Student Creativity
  • 4/16/2025
Boyd Buchanan Senior Wins Cherokee District Good Citizens Essay Contest
Boyd Buchanan Senior Wins Cherokee District Good Citizens Essay Contest
  • 4/16/2025
UTC Honors Outstanding Graduate Students During Appreciation Celebration
UTC Honors Outstanding Graduate Students During Appreciation Celebration
  • 4/16/2025
Living Well
Partnership Requests Hamilton County Investment In Victim Support Services
Partnership Requests Hamilton County Investment In Victim Support Services
  • 4/15/2025
Hamilton County Coalition Participates In National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
  • 4/15/2025
Erlanger Metabolic Center Hosts Free Weight Loss Seminar In May
  • 4/16/2025
Memories
Celebrating East Lake Park
Celebrating East Lake Park
  • 4/16/2025
New Book By Curtis Coulter Details 1954 Sale Creek Plane Crash
  • 4/5/2025
A Park For The East Lake Community
A Park For The East Lake Community
  • 4/10/2025
Outdoors
CSAS Rock Climbing Team Dominates District Championship, Sweeping Middle And High School Categories
CSAS Rock Climbing Team Dominates District Championship, Sweeping Middle And High School Categories
  • 4/16/2025
White Oak Mountain Ranger: If Your Dog Drinks Out Of The Toilet, Then You Know You've Made It
White Oak Mountain Ranger: If Your Dog Drinks Out Of The Toilet, Then You Know You've Made It
  • 4/15/2025
Boulderfest 2025: Churn-And-Burning Into 1st Place
  • 4/10/2025
Travel
Chattanooga Zoo Welcomes Spring With Hug A Bunny Event
Chattanooga Zoo Welcomes Spring With Hug A Bunny Event
  • 4/10/2025
Poland: An Inspiring Nation's Past, Present, And Future
Poland: An Inspiring Nation's Past, Present, And Future
  • 4/9/2025
Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Celebrates Opening Of Captain Larry L. Taylor Exhibit
Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Celebrates Opening Of Captain Larry L. Taylor Exhibit
  • 3/29/2025
Church
Union Gospel Mission To Serve Over 400 Meals This Easter Sunday
Union Gospel Mission To Serve Over 400 Meals This Easter Sunday
  • 4/15/2025
Bob Tamasy: Not So Fast There, My Friends!
Bob Tamasy: Not So Fast There, My Friends!
  • 4/15/2025
"Help Me Fix My Problem (I Need Jesus Now)" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 4/16/2025
Obituaries
David Joseph Saluk
David Joseph Saluk
  • 4/16/2025
Jeffery Ray Varnell
Jeffery Ray Varnell
  • 4/16/2025
Opal Cribbs Wheeler
Opal Cribbs Wheeler
  • 4/16/2025
Government
Mayor Kelly To Host Open Office Hours May 5
  • 4/16/2025
General Assembly Protects Religious Materials In School Libraries
General Assembly Protects Religious Materials In School Libraries
  • 4/16/2025
Individuals Sleeping In Truck Found With Drugs - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 4/16/2025