Latest Headlines

Knoxville Man Dies After Wreck In East Ridge On Wednesday

  • Thursday, April 3, 2025

A Knoxville man died on Wednesday after a wreck in East Ridge.

The East Ridge Police and Fire Departments responded to a traffic crash with injury and entrapment at 5816 Ringgold Road at approximately 1:20 p.m. Officers and firefighters immediately began working to treat the severe injuries sustained by a U-Haul employee, identified as Jason Bishop, 42, of Knoxville. The driver of the crashed vehicle was also extracted from his vehicle. Both people were transported via ambulance for medical treatment.

East Ridge Fire and Police, along with Chattanooga Fire, and Hamilton County EMS, worked for several hours to safely contain a propane leak caused by the crash. The measures undertaken were successful in mitigating the explosive/fire hazard present at the scene.

East Ridge Police Department Traffic Investigators, assisted by Chattanooga Police Department’s Traffic team, began the painstaking task of documenting, recording, and collecting evidence while other officers worked to restore the flow of traffic. The investigators worked until the early morning hours to conduct a thorough examination.

Mr. Bishop passed away from his injuries despite the best efforts of on scene personnel and hospital staff.


Latest Headlines
14,081 Individuals Affected By County Data Breach; Notices Going Out
  • Breaking News
  • 4/3/2025
Arrest Made In Numerous Car Break-Ins At UTC
Arrest Made In Numerous Car Break-Ins At UTC
  • Breaking News
  • 4/3/2025
100 Years Of Radio In Chattanooga
100 Years Of Radio In Chattanooga
  • Breaking News
  • 4/3/2025
Knoxville Man Dies After Wreck In East Ridge On Wednesday
  • Breaking News
  • 4/3/2025
Grand Jury True Bills And Dismissed
  • Government
  • 4/3/2025
Bunker Hill Road To Be Closed For Maintenance
Bunker Hill Road To Be Closed For Maintenance
  • Government
  • 4/3/2025
Breaking News
Arrest Made In Numerous Car Break-Ins At UTC
Arrest Made In Numerous Car Break-Ins At UTC
  • 4/3/2025

An arrest has been made in connection with numerous auto burglaries at the UTC campus. On Wednesday, the UTC Police Department and the Chattanooga Police Department executed a search warrant ... more

100 Years Of Radio In Chattanooga
100 Years Of Radio In Chattanooga
  • 4/3/2025

Radio has been described as the “theater of the mind” and certainly, sometimes, leaves a lot to one’s imagination. April 13 th , 1924, two men from Ohio came to Chattanooga to begin a century ... more

Knoxville Man Dies After Wreck In East Ridge On Wednesday
  • 4/3/2025

A Knoxville man died on Wednesday after a wreck in East Ridge. The East Ridge Police and Fire Departments responded to a traffic crash with injury and entrapment at 5816 Ringgold Road at approximately ... more

Breaking News
Mast General Store Buys Downtown Chattanooga Site For $3,795,000
  • 4/3/2025
Person Escapes Burning Home Early Thursday Morning
Person Escapes Burning Home Early Thursday Morning
  • 4/3/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/3/2025
2 Workers Injured At Hixson Work Site When Crane Comes In Contact With High-Voltage Line
2 Workers Injured At Hixson Work Site When Crane Comes In Contact With High-Voltage Line
  • 4/2/2025
Man, 60, Struck And Killed After He Lay Down On East 17th Street
  • 4/2/2025
Opinion
Building A Chattanooga For Chattanoogans
  • 4/3/2025
A Humble Man, A Grateful Family
  • 4/2/2025
History Lesson
  • 4/3/2025
Top Senate Stories: TSSAA: Controversial Bill Allowing One-Time School Transfers Up For Senate Vote
  • 4/3/2025
Top Senate Stories: Bill Banning Caucus Party Nominations Foreshadows Johnson-Humble Senate Rematch?
  • 4/2/2025
Sports
Red Wolves Win By Penalty Kick In Historic Battle Of Soccer Clubs
  • 4/3/2025
Mocs Face UC Irvine In Thursday’s NIT Title Game
Mocs Face UC Irvine In Thursday’s NIT Title Game
  • 4/2/2025
Trey Bonham’s Journey Evolved From Unknown To UTC Legend
Trey Bonham’s Journey Evolved From Unknown To UTC Legend
  • 4/2/2025
Champion Still Vital Component To Mocs’ Success In Spite Of Injury
Champion Still Vital Component To Mocs’ Success In Spite Of Injury
  • 4/2/2025
Randy Smith: 48 Years Later Mocs Play For Another National Title
Randy Smith: 48 Years Later Mocs Play For Another National Title
  • 4/2/2025
Happenings
Missing In Action WWII Veteran Sanford Roy To Be Laid To Rest On Tuesday
  • 4/3/2025
Collegedale Pigskin And Pig-Out Is Saturday
  • 4/3/2025
CSO Bite Of Spring Tickets On Sale Now
  • 4/3/2025
Shuptrine’s Gallery Spring Open House Is April 24
Shuptrine’s Gallery Spring Open House Is April 24
  • 4/3/2025
Morning Pointe Of Hixson Invites Local Families To Easter Egg Hunt
Morning Pointe Of Hixson Invites Local Families To Easter Egg Hunt
  • 4/2/2025
Entertainment
McCallie And GPS Middle Schoolers Perform Modern Twist On "Romeo And Juliet"
McCallie And GPS Middle Schoolers Perform Modern Twist On "Romeo And Juliet"
  • 4/3/2025
Red Bank Food Truck Friday Concert Series Begins April 11
Red Bank Food Truck Friday Concert Series Begins April 11
  • 4/3/2025
Conductor Darrin Hassevoort To Lead Chattanooga Symphony & Opera Chorus And Choral Arts Of Chattanooga At Carnegie Hall
  • 4/2/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 5/1/2025
Lee School Of Music To Present Chamber Music Showcase
Lee School Of Music To Present Chamber Music Showcase
  • 4/2/2025
Opinion
Building A Chattanooga For Chattanoogans
  • 4/3/2025
A Humble Man, A Grateful Family
  • 4/2/2025
History Lesson
  • 4/3/2025
Dining
Ryder Cup Of Wine Comes To Cloudland At McLemore Resort May 3
  • 4/3/2025
MICHELIN Guide Launches American South Edition
MICHELIN Guide Launches American South Edition
  • 4/2/2025
Restaurant, Travel Trailer Campground Planned In Lookout Valley
  • 3/31/2025
Business
Unemployment Rates Drop In 88 Tennessee Counties
  • 4/3/2025
Initial Claims Down Across All Of Georgia's Regional Commissions
  • 4/3/2025
Dalton Sees Job Growth In February, Unemployment Rate At 3.8 Percent
  • 4/3/2025
Real Estate
Osborne Building Sells For $10,850,000
Osborne Building Sells For $10,850,000
  • 4/3/2025
Southeast Eye Center Building Sells For $12.8 Million
Southeast Eye Center Building Sells For $12.8 Million
  • 4/3/2025
SVN | Second Story Real Estate Management Adds Brokers To Meet Increased Demand
SVN | Second Story Real Estate Management Adds Brokers To Meet Increased Demand
  • 4/3/2025
Student Scene
Baylor Student To Compete In Poetry Out Loud National Finals
  • 4/3/2025
Lee University Awarded NetVUE Grant
Lee University Awarded NetVUE Grant
  • 4/2/2025
Local AI Innovators To Speak At ASU+GSV 2025 Conference
Local AI Innovators To Speak At ASU+GSV 2025 Conference
  • 4/2/2025
Living Well
Lakweshia Ewing Keynotes CNE's Financial Fitness Day
  • 4/3/2025
Austin Hatcher Foundation Hosts LaCROSSe Out Cancer Game Saturday
Austin Hatcher Foundation Hosts LaCROSSe Out Cancer Game Saturday
  • 4/3/2025
Candlelighters Family Support Group Golf Fundraiser To Be Held April 26
Candlelighters Family Support Group Golf Fundraiser To Be Held April 26
  • 4/3/2025
Memories
Good Old Days Museum To Reopen Friday
Good Old Days Museum To Reopen Friday
  • 4/3/2025
Rep. Greg Martin Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association
  • 4/2/2025
History Of Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center Offered On April 19
History Of Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center Offered On April 19
  • 4/2/2025
Outdoors
Chattanooga Tree Project Launches To Grow A Greener, Healthier City
  • 4/2/2025
Volunteer Day At The Historic Sims Property Is Saturday
  • 4/3/2025
Free Gardening Workshop For Beginners On April 14
  • 4/3/2025
Travel
Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Celebrates Opening Of Captain Larry L. Taylor Exhibit
Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Celebrates Opening Of Captain Larry L. Taylor Exhibit
  • 3/29/2025
Spring Festivals In The Greater Smokies Region 2025
Spring Festivals In The Greater Smokies Region 2025
  • 3/25/2025
Months After Rescue From Catastrophic Drought, 200+ Critically Endangered Laurel Dace Return To The Wild
Months After Rescue From Catastrophic Drought, 200+ Critically Endangered Laurel Dace Return To The Wild
  • 3/24/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: There's Foolishness - And Then There's Real Folly
Bob Tamasy: There's Foolishness - And Then There's Real Folly
  • 4/1/2025
46th Annual Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast Is May 20
46th Annual Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast Is May 20
  • 4/1/2025
Hawkinsville Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates 80th Birthday Praise Celebration
Hawkinsville Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates 80th Birthday Praise Celebration
  • 4/2/2025
Obituaries
Robert Lee Atchley
Robert Lee Atchley
  • 4/3/2025
Betty Jean Doss
Betty Jean Doss
  • 4/3/2025
Linda Kay Haynes VanCleave
Linda Kay Haynes VanCleave
  • 4/3/2025
Government
Grand Jury True Bills And Dismissed
  • 4/3/2025
Bunker Hill Road To Be Closed For Maintenance
Bunker Hill Road To Be Closed For Maintenance
  • 4/3/2025
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 4/3/2025