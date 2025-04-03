Knoxville Man Dies After Wreck In East Ridge On Wednesday

A Knoxville man died on Wednesday after a wreck in East Ridge.

The East Ridge Police and Fire Departments responded to a traffic crash with injury and entrapment at 5816 Ringgold Road at approximately 1:20 p.m. Officers and firefighters immediately began working to treat the severe injuries sustained by a U-Haul employee, identified as Jason Bishop, 42, of Knoxville. The driver of the crashed vehicle was also extracted from his vehicle. Both people were transported via ambulance for medical treatment.

East Ridge Fire and Police, along with Chattanooga Fire, and Hamilton County EMS, worked for several hours to safely contain a propane leak caused by the crash. The measures undertaken were successful in mitigating the explosive/fire hazard present at the scene.

East Ridge Police Department Traffic Investigators, assisted by Chattanooga Police Department’s Traffic team, began the painstaking task of documenting, recording, and collecting evidence while other officers worked to restore the flow of traffic. The investigators worked until the early morning hours to conduct a thorough examination.

Mr. Bishop passed away from his injuries despite the best efforts of on scene personnel and hospital staff.



