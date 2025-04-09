Latest Headlines

Lookout Mountain, Tn., Police Dealing With Parking, Speeding Issues

  Wednesday, April 9, 2025
  Gail Perry

The Lookout Mountain Tn. Police Department has had two big problems in the last month. The first is parking in the town center area on Scenic Highway and Watauga Lane. There are signs posted that limit parking to two hours, but some cars stay in the same place all day, especially in the area behind the post office. And some places along Watauga are too narrow for two passing cars when a lane is being used for a parked car.

Massey’s Kitchen has an agreement with the Baptist Church across the street to use the parking lot for customers except on Sundays and Wednesdays during church hours. The restaurant is being a good neighbor and also helping out the church, said Fire and Police Commissioner Jim Bentley. The problem is that other people are taking advantage and using the parking lot and taking up spaces dedicated to the restaurant. The town cannot police the church property but can ticket cars that park over painted lines on Scenic and Watauga, he said. Police are ready to begin issuing citations as soon as the town marks several new no parking areas with painted stripes. It was suggested that the stores could ask employees to park farther away and not take the prime parking spaces, leaving those for customers.

The next problem is speeding through the business zone. Commissioner Bentley said it is not residents but tourists and people working on the mountain that are violating the 20 mph speed limit in that area. Chief Dale Taylor said that a car recently was stopped there traveling 52 mph. Because Scenic Highway is a Tennessee state road, the city will have to confer with the state to find acceptable options to get the attention of drivers and to stop illegal parking.

Children on scooters is a serious problem that is becoming worse. Kids do not necessarily stop at signs or exercise caution on the curvy roads and at intersections. It should be up to parents to teach them how to drive, said Chief Taylor. He is afraid there may be a tragic accident and then everyone would be wondering what could have been done to prevent it. The kids need to be taught how to drive the motorized scooters. Commissioner of Education Karen Leavengood will ask if the school could help with the school resource officer teaching classes for the different grades.

The fundraiser “Rock Out for Lookout” held on April 4 was huge success, said Commissioner Karen Leavengood. She thanked the event chairs, Hannon Doody and Meredith Kenney. Money raised that night will be used to renovate the field and surrounding area behind LMS. She said people will still be able to support the project if they were unable to attend, by contacting May Burke, PTA president. Earlier in the day, the school hosted Grandparents and Special Friends Day. It was standing room only, with 140 guests at the school. TCAP testing begins April 15. Then during the end of April and May the school will be very busy with events such as Lions Day, Awards Day, Field Day, the Hamilton County Schools track meet and fifth grade graduation on May 21. And the school year will end on May 23 when report cards are given.

Public Works Commissioner William Valadez said the city is through picking up leaves and “like a broken record,” he said brush pick-up is on-going. He reminds homeowners that brush piles can be no larger than four feet wide, eight feet long and four feet tall. And he said no metal can be put in those piles or the city will not pick them up. The department is also starting to mow and clean up the town’s parks, and when the temperature is warm and dry enough patching the roads will begin. Another project being undertaken is to replace a lot of signs that are old and rusty.

Mayor Walker Jones said there are too many signs around the town and it gets to a point that people just do not read them in the clutter. He suggested getting professional help to determine where signs really need to be placed and where others should be removed. Fewer signs, he said look and work better.

Chief Taylor is in the beginning stages of creating a new ordinance relating to open burning, both in yards and at construction sites. The town only allows outdoor grills and small fire pits suitable for roasting marshmallows he said. The ordinance should be ready for a first reading at the May commission meeting.

Baseball begins on the mountain May 3 and that day will begin with the opening day baseball parade, said Mayor Walker Jones in the absence of Parks and Playgrounds Commissioner Joey Hailey.

 

