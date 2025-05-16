Latest Headlines

Police Shoot And Kill Suspect Near Hamilton Place Mall After He Nearly Ran Over People; Vehicle Crashes Near Olive Garden

  • Friday, May 16, 2025

Chattanooga Police said they shot and killed a driver who nearly ran over people while traveling erratically at a high rate of speed near Hamilton Place Mall on Friday afternoon.

An officer began a pursuit and the vehicle rammed other cars while trying to get away. The vehicle eventually got caught on a curb before turning toward the pursuing police vehicle. The officer then fired, police said.

The vehicle crashed near the Olive Garden restaurant near Hamilton Place Mall.

That brought a large contingent of police and emergency personnel to the scene.

There were two other people in the vehicle, and one had a minor injury.

The TBI was called in to investigate the incident.

Latest Headlines
Cleveland, Tn., Schools Proposes 2 New Elementary Schools
  • Breaking News
  • 5/16/2025
Brandon, Henley First Round Leaders At Signal Mountain
  • Sports
  • 5/16/2025
Former House Speaker, Aide Found Guilty In Federal Fraud Case
  • Breaking News
  • 5/16/2025
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • Government
  • 5/16/2025
Swim Portion Of Ironman Chattanooga Cancelled Due To Swift Flowing River; Strong Storms In Overnight Forecast
  • Breaking News
  • 5/16/2025
Police Shoot And Kill Suspect Near Hamilton Place Mall After He Nearly Ran Over People; Vehicle Crashes Near Olive Garden
  • Breaking News
  • 5/16/2025
Breaking News
Cleveland, Tn., Schools Proposes 2 New Elementary Schools
  • 5/16/2025

As Cleveland continues to grow, Cleveland City Schools "is taking a strategic and proactive step forward" with a proposal to build two new community elementary schools, officials said. One ... more

Beer Board Trying To Figure Out Who Owns Uptown Reload
  • 5/16/2025

Nobody associated with the Chattanooga Beer Board knows who owns the bar Uptown Reload, located at 2407 Glass St. The original application from 2021 listed the owner as Nathan Benford, but when ... more

Truck Driver Charged In I-75 Wreck At East Ridge Makes Bond
  • 5/16/2025

A tractor trailer driver who is charged in connection with two deaths and several serious injuries on I-75 in East Ridge has made bond. Joseph Antoinier was released after posting a $165,000 ... more

Breaking News
Dr. Lori Mann Bruce Approved As Next Chancellor Of UTC
Dr. Lori Mann Bruce Approved As Next Chancellor Of UTC
  • 5/16/2025
Lookout Mountain, Ga. To Have A 30 Percent Sewer Rate Increase
  • 5/16/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/16/2025
Over 33,000 Apply On First Day Of Lee Vouchers
  • 5/15/2025
CARTA, Library Are Among Winners In Kelly Budget
  • 5/15/2025
Opinion
From The Best To The Best - And Response
  • 5/15/2025
Cruelty Is The Point
  • 5/15/2025
Jerry Summers: The Egg And I
Jerry Summers: The Egg And I
  • 5/16/2025
What Happened Monday At The Regional Planning Commission Meeting?
  • 5/16/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 5/16/2025
Sports
Brandon, Henley First Round Leaders At Signal Mountain
  • 5/16/2025
Bryan College Announces Jake Warren As New Women’s Head Soccer Coach
Bryan College Announces Jake Warren As New Women’s Head Soccer Coach
  • 5/16/2025
Randy Smith: Clemson's Swinney Finally Gives In
Randy Smith: Clemson's Swinney Finally Gives In
  • 5/16/2025
Lookouts Drop Sixth Straight On Walk Off Hit
  • 5/16/2025
Balanced Effort At The Plate Leads #12/17 Vols To Win Series Opener At #5/8 Arkansas
  • 5/16/2025
Happenings
Coveted Liberty Bell Award Goes To Longtime Broadcaster Earl Freudenberg
Coveted Liberty Bell Award Goes To Longtime Broadcaster Earl Freudenberg
  • 5/15/2025
Profiles Of Valor: CSM Matt Williams (USA)
Profiles Of Valor: CSM Matt Williams (USA)
  • 5/16/2025
Poston Book Nominated For Georgia Author Of The Year Award
Poston Book Nominated For Georgia Author Of The Year Award
  • 5/16/2025
7 Chattanooga Girl Scouts Achieve Highest Honor
7 Chattanooga Girl Scouts Achieve Highest Honor
  • 5/16/2025
Annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony Is Held
Annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony Is Held
  • 5/16/2025
Entertainment
Texas String Assembly Plays At Reflection Riding's Campfire Concert
Texas String Assembly Plays At Reflection Riding's Campfire Concert
  • 5/15/2025
Road To Nightfall Winners At Nightfall This Friday
Road To Nightfall Winners At Nightfall This Friday
  • 5/13/2025
Riverfront Nights To Kick Off On May 31
  • 5/13/2025
Spatial Effects Bluegrass Band Playing At Cohutta General Store May 17
Spatial Effects Bluegrass Band Playing At Cohutta General Store May 17
  • 5/13/2025
WUTC’s Richard Winham Announces Retirement; Public Invited To Celebrate At June 22 Benefit Concert
WUTC’s Richard Winham Announces Retirement; Public Invited To Celebrate At June 22 Benefit Concert
  • 5/13/2025
Opinion
From The Best To The Best - And Response
  • 5/15/2025
Cruelty Is The Point
  • 5/15/2025
Jerry Summers: The Egg And I
Jerry Summers: The Egg And I
  • 5/16/2025
Dining
VTX Club On Georgia Avenue Features Indoor Golf Simulators; White Duck Taco Has McCallie Avenue Spot
  • 5/16/2025
Food Bank Has Plant Giveaway For Your Garden
  • 5/13/2025
Jefferson’s Restaurants Announce Inaugural “Teacher Of The Year” Winners
Jefferson’s Restaurants Announce Inaugural “Teacher Of The Year” Winners
  • 5/6/2025
Business
Watts Bar Unit 2 Completes Scheduled Refueling, Maintenance Outage
  • 5/16/2025
Tennessee Unemployment Rate Declines
  • 5/15/2025
Georgia's Unemployment Rate Holds At 3.6% For 11 Consecutive Months
  • 5/15/2025
Real Estate
Riverview Mansion Sells For $5.4 Million
Riverview Mansion Sells For $5.4 Million
  • 5/15/2025
Ellis Gardner: April Market Report
  • 5/15/2025
Dalton Celebrates Groundbreaking Of Hamilton Street Rural Workforce Housing Project
Dalton Celebrates Groundbreaking Of Hamilton Street Rural Workforce Housing Project
  • 5/15/2025
Student Scene
Kai Ryals Accepted To Telluride Association Summer Seminar
Kai Ryals Accepted To Telluride Association Summer Seminar
  • 5/16/2025
Local Students Named To Belhaven Spring Honors
  • 5/16/2025
Cami Dragoo Awarded 1st Place In Inaugural D.A.R.E. Program Essay At CSAS
Cami Dragoo Awarded 1st Place In Inaugural D.A.R.E. Program Essay At CSAS
  • 5/15/2025
Living Well
Associates Receive Heart Of Hamilton Awards For Exceptional Acts
Associates Receive Heart Of Hamilton Awards For Exceptional Acts
  • 5/16/2025
Dr. Andrew Carlone Joins Center For Sports Medicine And Orthopaedics
Dr. Andrew Carlone Joins Center For Sports Medicine And Orthopaedics
  • 5/15/2025
East Hamilton’s Newest Memory Care Community Prepares To Welcome Its 1st Residents
East Hamilton’s Newest Memory Care Community Prepares To Welcome Its 1st Residents
  • 5/15/2025
Memories
Elizabeth Parham Robnett, 1919 – 2023, To Be Honored June 8
Elizabeth Parham Robnett, 1919 – 2023, To Be Honored June 8
  • 5/15/2025
Chattanooga's Olympia Park And The Fourth Of July 1902
Chattanooga's Olympia Park And The Fourth Of July 1902
  • 5/10/2025
"Dead Men Do Tell Tales: Captain John Farquahr’s Story" Program Planned For May 24
  • 5/9/2025
Outdoors
Trammell Street Community Garden Opens For Cultivation In Dalton
Trammell Street Community Garden Opens For Cultivation In Dalton
  • 5/16/2025
Chattanooga Celebrates Active Transportation And Youth Engagement With 2 Signature Cycling Events
  • 5/15/2025
Boat Operator Dies At Dale Hollow Reservoir
  • 5/15/2025
Travel
McLemore Resort’s Hotel Recognized As Best New Build For Curio Collection
McLemore Resort’s Hotel Recognized As Best New Build For Curio Collection
  • 5/13/2025
Ten Ruminations (Or Lessons) From 11 Years Living Abroad
  • 5/6/2025
New Film At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Showcases Earth’s Largest Land Animal On Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
New Film At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Showcases Earth’s Largest Land Animal On Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
  • 5/1/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: What 'Ditches' Are You Willing To Dig?
Bob Tamasy: What 'Ditches' Are You Willing To Dig?
  • 5/16/2025
"I'm Going To Do My Part" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 5/14/2025
Red Back Hymnal Singing May 18 Features Les Butler And Old Time Preachers Quartet
Red Back Hymnal Singing May 18 Features Les Butler And Old Time Preachers Quartet
  • 5/14/2025
Obituaries
Kathryn Jewel Sivley Coffelt
Kathryn Jewel Sivley Coffelt
  • 5/16/2025
Nancy Elizabeth Bishop Pryor
Nancy Elizabeth Bishop Pryor
  • 5/16/2025
Mardell Elaine Patz
Mardell Elaine Patz
  • 5/16/2025
Government
Walnut Street Bridge To Serve As Key Feature Of IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga Race
  • 5/16/2025
Dalton City Councilman Nicky Lama Announces Candidacy For Re-Election
  • 5/15/2025
Meth Found In Vehicle - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 5/16/2025