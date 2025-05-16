Police Shoot And Kill Suspect Near Hamilton Place Mall After He Nearly Ran Over People; Vehicle Crashes Near Olive Garden

Chattanooga Police said they shot and killed a driver who nearly ran over people while traveling erratically at a high rate of speed near Hamilton Place Mall on Friday afternoon.

An officer began a pursuit and the vehicle rammed other cars while trying to get away. The vehicle eventually got caught on a curb before turning toward the pursuing police vehicle. The officer then fired, police said.

The vehicle crashed near the Olive Garden restaurant near Hamilton Place Mall.

That brought a large contingent of police and emergency personnel to the scene.

There were two other people in the vehicle, and one had a minor injury.

The TBI was called in to investigate the incident.