Earl Freudenberg: A Time To Remember Those Who Made The Ultimate Sacrifice

  Monday, May 26, 2025
  Earl Freudenberg
Memorial Day is a special day set aside to remember members of the military who died while serving our country. This observance started in the 1860s as “decoration day” when a small group of ladies in Columbus, Ms., placed flowers on the graves of their husbands and sons. Congress changed the observance to the last Monday in May in 1968.

The United States pauses three times a year to recognize our military; Armed Forces Day, to honor those serving, Memorial Day, to remember those who died in action, and Veterans Day, to honor all who served.

On this Memorial Day, 2025, this writer has memories of a classmate at North Chattanooga Junior High School who was killed in Vietnam.

Lonnie A. Floyd was raised on Oliver Street, the son of Landon and Ruth Floyd. NCJH principal Roy Austin said Lonnie loved football all through Junior High and no one could out run him on the field. He went on to Chattanooga High School, but, feeling the call of his country, joined the U.S. Army. Specialist 4, Lonnie Allen Floyd was seriously injured in combat Jan. 14, 1967, and died later that day.

Former State Rep. Richard Floyd remembers the day the telephone call came that his younger brother had been killed. Mr. Floyd said, “Lonnie was special in our home, he gave his life for our freedom. The hurt never goes away but we have peace in knowing he’s with Jesus Christ and we’ll see him again someday.”

Lonnie’s sister, Brenda Floyd Underwood, wrote, “Dear Lonnie, Another year without you and I miss you more each day and each year. Thank you for being so brave and for sacrificing your life for our freedom. I can promise you that as long as I live you will never be forgotten."

Lonnie’s niece Kathy wrote, “Happy birthday to a very special uncle. I was only eight years old when you died. You used to take me to a little store up on the hill from your house and buy candy. Nanny is happy to be with you in heaven now. You will always be remembered.”

And there are words from his niece Marcy, “I was born after Uncle Lonnie perished, but I remember even as a small child stories about what a wonderful person you were. You are courageous in my eyes because of your dedication, courage and commitment to fight for what you believed in and for our country’s freedom. I am very proud that you are my great–uncle.”

Lonnie A. Floyd served in Vietnam with Company C, 4th Battalion, 503 Infantry, and 173rd Airborne Brigade.

Over 50,000 flags decorate each grave at the Chattanooga–VA National Cemetery on Holtzclaw Avenue. The Chattanooga Area Veterans Council will sponsor a Memorial Day program at the cemetery’s pavilion at 11 a.m.

In the words of the song,

“It has always been the soldier
Who has made the sacrifice
Standing strong and proud in battle
Willing to lay down his life
Somewhere there's a solider
And he's looking at a picture of his little girl
Oh, he wishes he were home
And somewhere there's a soldier
And he's reading a love letter from his wife
And she is telling him how she feels so all alone
And somewhere there's a mom and dad
Who cry late in the night
For a son who won't be coming home
A son who gave his life, freedom isn't free
Oh, can't you see, It’s always been the soldier, willing to lay down his life.”

Every time this writer travels over the Soddy Daisy bridge named in Lonnie’s honor, I think of his bravery and how fast he could run down Northside’s football field carrying the ball to victory. May we never forget soldiers like Lonnie Floyd, who died on the battlefield, still running, this time carrying the torch of freedom.


Richard Floyd and family remembering Lonnie
Richard Floyd and family remembering Lonnie
  • 5/23/2025