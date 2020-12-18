HCSO Detectives Charge 8 Inmates In Silverdale Stabbing Investigation

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division has obtained arrest warrants charging the following eight inmates for their involvement in the stabbing of fellow CoreCivic Silverdale Detention Center inmate, Jonathan Conyers, which occurred on Dec. 2.

Each of the eight inmates are listed below and are charged with one count of possession of contraband in a penal facility and one count of aggravated riot.

The inmates charged are Andre Dewon Blocker, Jr., (age 19); James Allen Costlow, Jr., (age 32); Britian Tracey Crutcher, (age 28); Tracy Lebron Freeman, (age 51); Gerlad Farris Green, III, (age 21); Dedrick Lamont Lindsey, Jr., (age 27); Maurice Lamont Thurman, Jr., (age 20) and Patrick Lavar Watts, Jr., (age 20).

Chief Deputy Austin Garrett said, “This type of criminal activity involving inmate on inmate violence has unfortunately become a part of the culture within penal facilities across the nation; however, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office does not accept this as an unavoidable consequence of incarceration. The Sheriff’s Office is committed to bringing those who prey on others to justice and utilizes professional incarceration practices to mitigate criminal acts within our facilities."