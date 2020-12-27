 Monday, December 28, 2020 40.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Court Services Impacted By Explosion Regaining Connections

Sunday, December 27, 2020

While no state or county court facilities were physically damaged in the Nashville explosion on Christmas Day, networks, email, phones, and other technical services at the Nashville Supreme Court Building, Administrative Office of the Courts, several boards and commissions, and Davidson County courts were impacted. Some services have been restored by late Sunday and the situation remains fluid. Below is an update as of Sunday evening:

The Nashville Supreme Court Building, including the Appellate Clerk’s Office, will be closed on Monday while emergency services are restored and tested. All methods of filing will still be available, including the drop box located outside of the building, e-filing, fax filing, U.S. Mail, and commercial delivery services. Questions can be directed to either the Jackson — 731-423-5840 —  or Knoxville — 865-594-6700 —  Appellate  Court Clerk offices.

Email to addresses with a tncourts.gov domain have been restored. Email sent to a tncourts.gov email address may have been delayed or mis-timestamped, regardless of what part of the state the recipient is located. Email sent during the down time may also not correctly pull down to a smartphone.

The Administrative Office of the Courts physical office will be closed for the week, with staff working remotely. Technology staff may be on hand to work on servers and systems. Phone lines into the AOC have not yet been restored, but email is working.

The Tennessee Lawyers Assistance Program offices are located in the blast zone and received heavy damage. The physical office is closed. The website and email are functioning. Email sent between Friday morning and late Sunday may be delayed, mis-stamped, or not accessible by smartphone. The phone lines are not currently working. If you have an emergency, please call this cell number: 615-393-2985.

The Board of Law Examiners will be open, with email and website capabilities. Phone lines to BLE have not yet been restored. 

The tncourts.gov website has been restored.

The Board of Professional Responsibility is expected to be open and functioning as planned.

Many of the Davidson County court offices are located within, or just north of, the blast zone. They are on a pre-planned reduced schedule this week. The court clerk offices are scheduled to open on Monday, but may have limited phone and email capabilities. A better assessment will be available on Monday when staff can enter the facilities. 


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALDWIN, ANNE ELYSE 1389 TIMBER LANE #201 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS ----- BELL, JAMAL QUANELL 3003 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

Opinion

Whose Money Is It?

I often wonder what the thinking process is for our federal legislators. Seems as if they have very few thoughts about the people they represent. We pay taxes to the federal government and in turn our representatives are supposed to be good stewards of our money. Instead of being responsible with our money they spend it on ignorance like sending $10 million to Pakistan ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Live A Little Longer

You must know that I get dozens of enlightening, inspirational, and thought-provoking emails all the time, not to mention those I want to share from ‘My Morning Readings.’ Several weeks before Christmas a delightful friend sent me one entitled – get this – “Age 65 Until Death.” Are you kidding me? Not only do I not wish to share it, I don’t even want to read anything as morbid. ... (click for more)

Sports

Randy Smith: College Football Shows Its True Colors

I have long been a proponent for an eight-team college football playoff and the 2020 season is a perfect example of why the current four-team scenario should be expanded. The same teams that have dominated the playoffs since its inception in 2014 are still among the four teams playing for a national title. Alabama is number one and Clemson is ranked second. Of the last five national ... (click for more)

#8 Vols Improve To 6-0 With 20-Point Victory Over USC Upstate

Another balanced offensive effort and timely stops on the defensive end pushed the eighth-ranked Tennessee basketball team past USC Upstate, 80-60, on Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols (6-0)—off to their best start since the 2010-11 squad opened the year 7-0—were powered by a balanced offensive effort during which every player who saw action scored, withstanding ... (click for more)


