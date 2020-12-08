Police Say Woman With Lifetime Ban From Walmart Was Back Skip Scanning

Police said a woman with a lifetime ban from all Walmarts was back at the Highway 153 store skip scanning.

An officer who went to the scene on Saturday was told by a Walmart official that Tabatha Danielle McAlexander (Davis) signed a form on Feb. 6, 2018, saying she would stay out of the stores.

The employee said Ms. McAlexander was found "skip scanning and not scanning merchandise. She did not scan at all."

She then tried to leave with the merchandise, but was stopped.

Ms. McAlexander, of 2309 Mark Lane, was charged with burglary of a business and theft of property.

She was transported to jail.