New Luxury Apartment Complex Behind Choo Choo Sells For Over $63 Million

A new luxury apartment complex behind the Chattanooga Choo Choo has sold for $63,150,000.

The Bluebird Apartments opened in late 2018 with a $45 million listed price tag.

The upscale, four-story development includes 283 units. They were built by Birmingham, Ala.-based Choo Choo Residences LLC, a subsidiary of LIV Development LLC.

The developers paid $5.25 million for the seven acres behind the Choo Choo where a host of passenger trains once entered the 1908 train station. The sale was to a group that includes former Chattanooga mayor Jon Kinsey.

The apartments rent for $1,249 to $2,334 per month.

To make way for the development, the Track 29 venue was knocked down along with the historic Terminal Tower.

The sale was to Dkt Bluebird Llc, Gkd Bluebird Llc, Jf Bluebird Llc, Jsc Bluebird Llc, Kec Bluebird Llc, Met Bluebird Llc, Mwd Bluebird Llc, Rhh Willows Bluebird Llc, Srd Bluebird Llc, Szd Bluebird Llc, Wpg Willows Bluebird Llc, Hz Bluebird Row Llc from Choo Choo Residences Llc.

