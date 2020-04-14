PHOTOS: Flooding At East Ridge

April 14, 2020
South Chickamauga Creek, which runs from Brainerd to East Ridge, was almost eight feet above flood stage on Tuesday morning.
The stage at 10 a.m. was 25.9 feet. Flood stage is 18 feet.
... (click for more)
Tennessee has had 15 more coronavirus deaths, bringing the total to 124.
Cases have jumped from 5,610 to 5,823.
Officials said 633 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus ... (click for more)
The horrific storms that tore through Chattanooga also were destructive at the campus of Grace Baptist Academy, located at the corner of Jenkins Road and Shallowford Road.
Buildings were cracked ... (click for more)
The creek was expected to rise to near 26 feet on Tuesday afternoon, then begin falling.
Officials said moderate flooding is occurring.
At 27 feet, homes on Arlena Circle off Shallowford ... (click for more)
Officials said 633 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up from 579 on Monday.
Bradley County is up to 33 cases of the deadly new strain of virus and is listing its first death.
Marion County has increased to 26 cases. It has recorded ... (click for more)
Sunday night our community was dealt another blow by way of a devastating tornado that brought the East Brainerd community to its knees. I saw on Monday the great American fighting spirit soar with neighbors helping neighbors, without reservation or hesitation.
As I canvassed our newest “front line”, I witnessed devastation I haven’t seen since my wife Kelly and I survived ... (click for more)
After an Easter that was so quiet and so still it seemed as if it were fragile, we were snapped to full alert at its dusk as the worst storm I can ever remember pounded almost every part of our community. Combined with the now-raging coronavirus, it hardly seemed fair by any standard but to our first responders, “fair” has always been a far-away word. I can only imagine the door-to-door ... (click for more)
KNOXVILLE – During an interview on Thursday, Phillip Fulmer prefaced one of his answers by saying, “Leadership matters. It absolutely matters.”
Tennessee’s athletic director was referencing football while speaking with former Vols quarterback Erik Ainge during his morning show on Knoxville radio station WNML. But Fulmer really was speaking in a broader sense because the subject ... (click for more)
Two legends of Dirt Late Model racing are using the lull in on track action, due to the coronavirus pandemic, to ready for the upcoming dirt track season across America this summer.
Shannon Babb of Illinois is at Scott Bloomquist's Tennessee shop picking up a pair of Sweet/Bloomquist race cars in preparation for the tours such as UMP Summernationals, World of Outlaws and even ... (click for more)