Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Military Park Closes Due To Coronavirus

Thursday, April 2, 2020

Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, in response to guidance from city, county, and state health departments, is announcing additional modifications to operations to support federal, state, and local efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).  

Effective Friday, and until further notice, Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will offer no services outside those that support visitor or resource protection. At Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, the following services and operations will be suspended in order to comply with the local and state health guidance: 

Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park is closed, which includes all units, roads, trails, parking areas, and picnic areas. 

For information on specific areas affected by the park’s closure, please visit www.nps.gov/chch/planyourvisit/2020chchopsmod.htm

“Public health is our top priority,” said Superintendent Brad Bennett. “We are taking these steps in alignment with directives from local, state, and federal officials to protect the safety of visitors, staff, and park neighbors.” 

Park rangers will continue patrolling park areas in order to enforce public health orders, protect the park’s valuable cultural and natural resources, and respond to emergencies.

The National Park Service is working servicewide with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic. The public will be notified when full operations resume and provide updates on www.nps.gov/chch and social media channels.     

The NPS encourages people to take advantage of the many digital tools already available to explore Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, including:  

Connecting with the park via social media (www.facebook.com/chickamauganps, www.twitter.com/chickamauganps, www.instagram.com/chickamauganps). 

Although the battlefield tour route will be affected by the recent closures, visitors may continue virtually touring the park by visiting http://chch.toursphere.com.   

If visitors are searching for information about unit monuments, markers, or tablets, the park’s “Find a Regiment” App is available for download in the App Store or in Google Play. This information may also be accessed via the Internet at www.pointsmap.com/chickamauga.

Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. Please check with individual parks for specific details about park operations. 



Georgia Has 176 Coronavirus Deaths; Cases Up To 5,348

Tennessee Coronavirus Toll Increases By 1 To 24; Nashville Has 125 New Cases In A Day; 63 Nashville Healthcare Workers Became Infected; Virus Death In Marion County

Opinion

Richard Casavant Was A Mountain Of Wisdom, Patience And Counsel

Such sad news today to hear the great Richard Casavant has passed away. He was a mountain of wisdom, patience, and good counsel in so many areas of our lives. My wife and I first met Richard through his first wife, Wendy after we moved to Signal Mountain in 1997 when he was serving on the Signal Mountain Town Council and Wendy was leading the Signal Mountain Elementary School ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "You're 'Briefly Fired'"

It is inconceivable to me how any hospital in America has the audacity to tuck-tail and run when the worst epidemic in our world’s history is banging at the door. ‘Shock’ is the only word to describe Erlanger Hospital’s “furlough” earlier this week and now comes word that some medical staffing companies around the country are actually cutting doctors’ and nurses’ salaries as they ... (click for more)

Sports

Noted Chattanooga Golfer, Operator Of Moccasin Bend Golf Course Wes Brown Dies At 91

Noted golfer and longtime operator of the Moccasin Bend Golf Course Wesley G. Brown Sr. has died at 91. Born in Chattanooga on September 11, 1929, to Mr. and Mrs. Edward E. Brown, Sr., he attended Normal Park Elementary and McCallie School, as a standout athlete and leader. At Washington Lee University, he was captain of the golf team and played defensive back on the football ... (click for more)

Cleveland-Native Rhyne Howard Selected As WBCA Honorable Mention

LEXINGTON, Ky. – After being named a top-four or top-five finalist for the Wooden Award, Citizen Naismith Trophy, Ann Meyers Drysdale Award and Cheryl Miller Award along with first-team All-America honors by the Associated Press, United States Basketball Writers Association and the Wooden Award, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association has tabbed University of Kentucky sophomore ... (click for more)


