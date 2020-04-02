Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Military Park Closes Due To Coronavirus

Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, in response to guidance from city, county, and state health departments, is announcing additional modifications to operations to support federal, state, and local efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Effective Friday, and until further notice, Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will offer no services outside those that support visitor or resource protection. At Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, the following services and operations will be suspended in order to comply with the local and state health guidance:

Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park is closed, which includes all units, roads, trails, parking areas, and picnic areas.

For information on specific areas affected by the park’s closure, please visit www.nps.gov/chch/planyourvisit/2020chchopsmod.htm.



“Public health is our top priority,” said Superintendent Brad Bennett. “We are taking these steps in alignment with directives from local, state, and federal officials to protect the safety of visitors, staff, and park neighbors.”

Park rangers will continue patrolling park areas in order to enforce public health orders, protect the park’s valuable cultural and natural resources, and respond to emergencies.

The National Park Service is working servicewide with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic. The public will be notified when full operations resume and provide updates on www.nps.gov/chch and social media channels.

The NPS encourages people to take advantage of the many digital tools already available to explore Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, including:

Connecting with the park via social media (www.facebook.com/chickamauganps, www.twitter.com/chickamauganps, www.instagram.com/chickamauganps).

Although the battlefield tour route will be affected by the recent closures, visitors may continue virtually touring the park by visiting http://chch.toursphere.com.

If visitors are searching for information about unit monuments, markers, or tablets, the park’s “Find a Regiment” App is available for download in the App Store or in Google Play. This information may also be accessed via the Internet at www.pointsmap.com/chickamauga.

Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. Please check with individual parks for specific details about park operations.





