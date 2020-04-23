 Thursday, April 23, 2020 57.0°F   overcast   Overcast

COVID-19 Drive-Through Testing Locations Open This Weekend Statewide

The Tennessee Department of Health will offer 18 drive-through events across the state this weekend to make COVID-19 testing available to Tennesseans who are concerned about their health or the health of their family members. 
 
On Saturday, 10 COVID-19 drive-through testing sites will be open at the following locations in Tennessee:   

Bledsoe County   
Bledsoe County High School, 877 Main Street, Pikeville   
9 a.m.-1 p.m. 

Gibson County 
Milan Elementary School, 1100 Middle Road, Milan 
noon-3 p.m. 

Greene County 
Greene County Fairgrounds, 123 Fairgrounds Circle, Greeneville 
9 a.m.-3 p.m. 

Hamilton County 
Opus Inspections Emissions Testing, 1620 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 

Jefferson County 
Walters State Community College, Great Smoky Mountains Expo Center, 1615 Pavilion Dr., White Pine 
9 a.m.-4 p.m. 

Knox County  
Knoxville City Auditorium, Parking Area, 500 Howard Baker Ave., Knoxville 10 a.m.-2 p.m.  

Maury County 
Columbia State Community College, 1665 Hampshire Pike, Columbia 
9 a.m.-noon 

Shelby County 
Christ Community Health Center, 969 Frayser Blvd., Memphis 
noon-3 p.m. 

Smith County 
Smith County Ag Center, 159 Ag Center Lane, Carthage 
noon-4 p.m. 
 
Williamson County 
Williamson County Ag Expo Center, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin 
9 a.m.-noon

On Sunday, eight COVID-19 drive-through testing sites will be open at the following locations in Tennessee:

Anderson County 
Roane State Community College, Oak Ridge Campus, 701 Briarcliff Ave., Oak Ridge 
9 a.m.-4 p.m. 

Franklin County 
Southern Middle Tennessee Pavilion, 1041 Wilton Circle, Winchester 
11 a.m.-2 p.m. 

Hamilton County 
Opus Inspections Emissions Testing, 1620 Riverfront Pkwy., Chattanooga 
8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 

Hawkins County 
Volunteer High School, 1050 Volunteer St., Church Hill 
9 a.m.-3 p.m.  

Henderson County 
First Methodist Church, 27 East Church St., Lexington 
noon-3 p.m.  

Lawrence County 
Rotary Park, 927 North Military Ave., Lawrenceburg 
noon-3 p.m.  

Montgomery County 
Montgomery County Health Department, 330 Pageant Lane, Clarksville 
9 a.m.-noon  

Putnam County 
Putnam County Health Department, 701 County Services Dr., Cookeville 
noon-4 p.m. 

Anyone with health concerns, or who has concerns about the health of a family member, is invited to come to one of these locations this weekend to receive testing for COVID-19. This testing will be provided at no cost to participants, and those who come for testing can remain in their vehicles throughout the process of collecting their samples. 
 
Health department nurses and/or National Guard medics at each site will collect nasal swabs from those who want to be tested, and test results may be available within 72 hours after the samples arrive at the lab, depending on lab volume.   
 
Information will be provided at the testing locations on what participants can expect after being tested. This information is also available online at www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/TestedGuidance.pdf


Police Blotter: 2 Pairs Of Women Tussle, Steal Gummies, Milk In Speedway Incident; Police Check Out Rap Video With Gun As Prop

Health Department To Offer No Appointment And Walk-Up COVID-19 Testing At Riverfront Parkway Site

Sheriff's Office Investigating Complaints That Auburn Hills Trailer Park Management Withheld Disaster Relief Packages For Residents


An employee at the Mapco on Highway 58 called police due to a disorder at pump 6. Dustin Fairbanks and Aubrey King were refusing to get out of Haden Laymons' vehicle. Mr. Laymons stated he did ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department is changing the way they operate the Riverfront Parkway COVID-19 testing site to make it more accessible to anyone seeking testing. The new changes are that ... (click for more)

Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office followed up on a complaint filed by residents of the Auburn Hills Trailer Park Community at 3959 Auburn Hills Drive, Ooltewah. The primary ... (click for more)



An employee at the Mapco on Highway 58 called police due to a disorder at pump 6. Dustin Fairbanks and Aubrey King were refusing to get out of Haden Laymons' vehicle. Mr. Laymons stated he did not know them and he was giving them a ride but wished for them to leave him alone. Mr. Fairbanks and Ms. King left the area when asked by officers. * * * A man on 15th Avenue said

The Hamilton County Health Department is changing the way they operate the Riverfront Parkway COVID-19 testing site to make it more accessible to anyone seeking testing. The new changes are that no appointment is necessary and there will be an option for walk-up service. The drive-through option will still be available and making an appointment through the Health Department will

Opinion

Chattanooga State Faculty, Staff And Students Are Resilient

Since 2017, I have had the great privilege of serving as president of Chattanooga State Community College. During this time, I have witnessed faculty and staff who go above and beyond their basic job duties to meet the needs of our students. I have seen students, who did not think they were college material, excel academically and graduate with honors. I have seen honors students

Roy Exum: ‘Close To House Arrest’

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke, in the past 7½ years, has led the city into dire straits. Chattanooga is in the "Top Ten" of the 'Most Dangerous Cities in America,' as well as the "Top Ten" in the 'Worst Run Cities In America.' In September of 2016 Berke was the lead character in a sex scandal that was as tawdry as any in the history of our rather colorful town, and he has been a

Sports

Multiple Tennessee Players Prepare For This Weekend's NFL Draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Multiple Tennessee Vols are ready to take the next step in their football careers as the 2020 NFL Draft takes place Thursday through Saturday live on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. Round 1 airs beginning at 8 p.m. ET Thursday. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held Friday with a 7 p.m. start. Rounds 4 through 7 get underway at noon Saturday. Follow Vol football social

CFC Spring Season "Will Not Happen"; UTC Awaiting Guidance From NCAA, Southern Conference On Future Games

Chattanooga Football Club Managing Director Jeremy Alumbaugh told members of the Finley Stadium Board on Tuesday that the spring season, which should have run from mid-March until mid-June, will not happen. He said planning is being done for the summer and fall seasons which will consist of exhibition games. These will likely be played before closed doors or possibly with


