COVID-19 Drive-Through Testing Locations Open This Weekend Statewide

The Tennessee Department of Health will offer 18 drive-through events across the state this weekend to make COVID-19 testing available to Tennesseans who are concerned about their health or the health of their family members.
On Saturday, 10 COVID-19 drive-through testing sites will be open at the following locations in Tennessee:
Bledsoe County
Bledsoe County High School, 877 Main Street, Pikeville
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Gibson County
Milan Elementary School, 1100 Middle Road, Milan
noon-3 p.m.
Greene County
Greene County Fairgrounds, 123 Fairgrounds Circle, Greeneville
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Hamilton County
Opus Inspections Emissions Testing, 1620 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Jefferson County
Walters State Community College, Great Smoky Mountains Expo Center, 1615 Pavilion Dr., White Pine
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Knox County
Knoxville City Auditorium, Parking Area, 500 Howard Baker Ave., Knoxville 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Maury County
Columbia State Community College, 1665 Hampshire Pike, Columbia
9 a.m.-noon
Shelby County
Christ Community Health Center, 969 Frayser Blvd., Memphis
noon-3 p.m.
Smith County
Smith County Ag Center, 159 Ag Center Lane, Carthage
noon-4 p.m.
Williamson County
Williamson County Ag Expo Center, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin
9 a.m.-noon
On Sunday, eight COVID-19 drive-through testing sites will be open at the following locations in Tennessee:
Anderson County
Roane State Community College, Oak Ridge Campus, 701 Briarcliff Ave., Oak Ridge
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Franklin County
Southern Middle Tennessee Pavilion, 1041 Wilton Circle, Winchester
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Hamilton County
Opus Inspections Emissions Testing, 1620 Riverfront Pkwy., Chattanooga
8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Hawkins County
Volunteer High School, 1050 Volunteer St., Church Hill
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Henderson County
First Methodist Church, 27 East Church St., Lexington
noon-3 p.m.
Lawrence County
Rotary Park, 927 North Military Ave., Lawrenceburg
noon-3 p.m.
Montgomery County
Montgomery County Health Department, 330 Pageant Lane, Clarksville
9 a.m.-noon
Putnam County
Putnam County Health Department, 701 County Services Dr., Cookeville
noon-4 p.m.
Anyone with health concerns, or who has concerns about the health of a family member, is invited to come to one of these locations this weekend to receive testing for COVID-19. This testing will be provided at no cost to participants, and those who come for testing can remain in their vehicles throughout the process of collecting their samples.
Health department nurses and/or National Guard medics at each site will collect nasal swabs from those who want to be tested, and test results may be available within 72 hours after the samples arrive at the lab, depending on lab volume.
Information will be provided at the testing locations on what participants can expect after being tested. This information is also available online at www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/TestedGuidance.pdf