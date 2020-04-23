COVID-19 Drive-Through Testing Locations Open This Weekend Statewide

The Tennessee Department of Health will offer 18 drive-through events across the state this weekend to make COVID-19 testing available to Tennesseans who are concerned about their health or the health of their family members.



On Saturday, 10 COVID-19 drive-through testing sites will be open at the following locations in Tennessee:

Bledsoe County

Bledsoe County High School, 877 Main Street, Pikeville

9 a.m.-1 p.m.



Gibson County

Milan Elementary School, 1100 Middle Road, Milan

noon-3 p.m.



Greene County

Greene County Fairgrounds, 123 Fairgrounds Circle, Greeneville

9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Hamilton County

Opus Inspections Emissions Testing, 1620 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.



Jefferson County

Walters State Community College, Great Smoky Mountains Expo Center, 1615 Pavilion Dr., White Pine

9 a.m.-4 p.m.



Knox County

Knoxville City Auditorium, Parking Area, 500 Howard Baker Ave., Knoxville 10 a.m.-2 p.m.



Maury County

Columbia State Community College, 1665 Hampshire Pike, Columbia

9 a.m.-noon



Shelby County

Christ Community Health Center, 969 Frayser Blvd., Memphis

noon-3 p.m.



Smith County

Smith County Ag Center, 159 Ag Center Lane, Carthage

noon-4 p.m.



Williamson County

Williamson County Ag Expo Center, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin

9 a.m.-noon



On Sunday, eight COVID-19 drive-through testing sites will be open at the following locations in Tennessee:

Anderson County

Roane State Community College, Oak Ridge Campus, 701 Briarcliff Ave., Oak Ridge

9 a.m.-4 p.m.



Franklin County

Southern Middle Tennessee Pavilion, 1041 Wilton Circle, Winchester

11 a.m.-2 p.m.



Hamilton County

Opus Inspections Emissions Testing, 1620 Riverfront Pkwy., Chattanooga

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.



Hawkins County

Volunteer High School, 1050 Volunteer St., Church Hill

9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Henderson County

First Methodist Church, 27 East Church St., Lexington

noon-3 p.m.



Lawrence County

Rotary Park, 927 North Military Ave., Lawrenceburg

noon-3 p.m.



Montgomery County

Montgomery County Health Department, 330 Pageant Lane, Clarksville

9 a.m.-noon



Putnam County

Putnam County Health Department, 701 County Services Dr., Cookeville

noon-4 p.m.



Anyone with health concerns, or who has concerns about the health of a family member, is invited to come to one of these locations this weekend to receive testing for COVID-19. This testing will be provided at no cost to participants, and those who come for testing can remain in their vehicles throughout the process of collecting their samples.



Health department nurses and/or National Guard medics at each site will collect nasal swabs from those who want to be tested, and test results may be available within 72 hours after the samples arrive at the lab, depending on lab volume.



Information will be provided at the testing locations on what participants can expect after being tested. This information is also available online at www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/TestedGuidance.pdf