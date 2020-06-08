8th Night Of Chattanooga Protests Has Focus On LGBTQ And Transgender Community

For the eighth day in a row, Chattanoogans took to the streets Sunday evening to protest police/law enforcement brutality against the black community, with rainbow flags dotting the crowd.

Spurred by the death of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis Police, such protests have occurred around the world. Sunday’s protest was slightly different, as it spotlighted the black LGBTQ and transgender community.

“We are honoring all of the brave individuals who went forth and had to march and protest and riot in the name of freedom, such as the Stonewall riots,” said organizer Brie Stevens.

“We’re honoring all of our LGBTQ+ brothers and sisters who are still fighting their right to love.”

After the crowd gathered in Miller Park, the group of hundreds marched through the riverfront district and past the Tennessee Aquarium. As they marched, they yelled now-familiar chants such as “No justice, no peace, no racist police” and “Black trans lives matter” and “Say his name………George Floyd.”

“Black people have got one mission in life, and that’s to create a better future for our children and grandchildren,” said organizer Marie Mott as she stood on the steps of the Hamilton County Courthouse. “It’s your job to get white people on the same page of being supportive of people who have been marginalized for 400-plus years.”

“Every year in November, we look at this list, this list of names that grows and grows and grows and grows,” said one of the transgender speakers at the protest. “I’m tired of it growing. I’m tired of seeing my brothers and my siblings and my sisters dead.”

During the march around the courthouse, the presence of law enforcement in riot gear and masks irked some of the protesters. In their eyes, such equipment was not necessary for a peaceful protest involving small children, the elderly, and disabled.

Unlike most nights, the march was officially concluded a few minutes before 9:00, as the march was perhaps two and a half miles rather than five or six like other days. Once everyone joined up at Miller Park, a few parting words were spoken and a decent portion of the crowd dispersed.

After this, a few disputes broke out among a few of the activists, and one man on a bike was taken in an ambulance after a protester allegedly pushed him. However, no arrests were made during the march or protest.