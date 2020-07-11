 Saturday, July 11, 2020 92.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Health Department Says Individuals Had Potential COVID Exposure At Coolidge Fountain, Aquarium, Pizza Spot, Wedding

Saturday, July 11, 2020

The Health Department has determined through COVID-19 contact tracing that potential exposures occurred at the Coolidge Park fountain area July 1, Old Chicago Pizza (Hixson) for dine-in service on July 2, the Tennessee Aquarium on July 4, and the Quillin-Hammonds wedding at Stratton Hall, 3146 Broad St.

 

Individuals were at these locations during their infectious periods with symptoms and were not wearing masks.  

 

Apparently, a woman who died over the past 24 hours was at one of those locations.

She was described as a 51-60 year old white female with underlying medical conditions. Officials said, "This underscores the need to be vigilant about protecting yourself and getting tested if you had been at any of these locations."

 

“We can’t stress enough how important it is to wear a mask while in public areas where you can’t socially distance,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “This will protect not only you but others.”

 

If you were in any of these locations during these times, the Health Department recommends being tested as soon as possible. If you develop any COVID-19 symptoms do not leave your house, except to visit a testing location or healthcare provider. If symptoms become worse, seek medical care quickly. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, dry persistent cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, recent change in smell or taste, headache, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, or other symptoms as recognized by the CDC.

 

Free Health Department COVID-19 testing is available Sunday at the following locations and times:

 

·        East Lake Academy of Fine Arts, 2700 E 34th St, Chattanooga, TN 37407, 7 a.m.-a.m. Open to the public without an appointment or referral, and no symptoms are necessary. Walk-up or drive-through. 

·        Olivet Baptist Church, 740 M.L.K. Blvd. Chattanooga, TN 37402, noon-3 p.m. Partnering Organization: Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga.

 

Additional testing sites next week can be found on the Health Department’s testing webpage.

 

Visit these additional Health Department COVID-19 resources:

 

·        COVID-19 hotline: (423) 209-8383

·        English Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/HamiltonTNHealthDept/

·        Spanish Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN/

·        YouTube English: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCkF8VUBQFLiJoxh8Sk10mA

·        YouTube Spanish: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwHuLpBFuLOf6hDTOCFbfyQ

·        Website: http://health.hamiltontn.org/

·        Twitter: https://twitter.com/HamiltonHealth


July 11, 2020

Hammond Says Several Suspects Under Investigation In Incident In Which Flag At Jail Was Taken, Burned

July 11, 2020

Those In Easter Night Tornado Area To Get Extra Time To Submit State Taxes

July 11, 2020

Georgia Reports 3,190 New Coronavirus Cases, 31 More Deaths


Hammond Says Several Suspects Under Investigation In Incident In Which Flag At Jail Was Taken, Burned

Sheriff Jim Hammond said "several suspects" are under investigation in an incident in which a Sheriff's flag was taken down at the County Jail on Walnut Street and later burned at Miller Park. He said, "The incident started at the jail and continued on to Miller Park. Rather than involve two agencies, the Sheriff's Office will take the lead on it." The sheriff said city police ... (click for more)

Those In Easter Night Tornado Area To Get Extra Time To Submit State Taxes

State officials said those in the areas struck by the tornadoes on Easter night in Hamilton and Bradley County will have extra time to submit their taxes. Officials said: Federally Declared Disaster Areas Under Tennessee law The Commissioner is authorized to extend the deadline for filing a return whenever the IRS extends, for a group of taxpayers, a federal filing date. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Are Theft, Vandalism And Arson Now Acceptable Behavior In Chattanooga?

There are a lot of things I don’t agree with in this world and I will openly speak out about it in a civilized tone and manner. I definitely don’t go around stealing, vandalizing and burnIng those items that frustrate or anger me as that would be counterproductive to a civilized society. Watching the news this morning I saw a couple of individuals committing theft, vandalism, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Some time ago The Saturday Funnies started a “CLICK HERE” section at the end of the weekly jokes and stories. With today’s magnificent media, they are easily available and now I find a good half of the “Funnies” that arrive in our emails are videos. This week I received one video that I believe should be shared with everyone in times such as this. Because I am so gleeful over ... (click for more)

Sports

Tee Times Announced For 2020 CWGA City Women's Amateur Golf Championship

The 2020 City Women's Amateur Golf Championship will be held on Tuesday at Black Creek Country Club. Listed below are the first round tee times. Hole 1 Name H.I. C.H. TEE 8:00 AM Ryon, Carlene 7.4 6 White-CWGA ... (click for more)

Top Announcer John Freeman To Make The Call When CFC Once Again Takes The Field On Saturday

For John Freeman, working CFC’s Saturday match against the Georgia Revolution is something of a thank you letter to the Chattanooga Football Club. As a TV broadcaster for Nashville SC, he believes his job would not have existed without CFC's success. “What excites me most about being part of a CFC broadcast and why I was so excited to say yes, was that Chattanooga was one ... (click for more)


