Health Department Says Individuals Had Potential COVID Exposure At Coolidge Fountain, Aquarium, Pizza Spot, Wedding

The Health Department has determined through COVID-19 contact tracing that potential exposures occurred at the Coolidge Park fountain area July 1, Old Chicago Pizza (Hixson) for dine-in service on July 2, the Tennessee Aquarium on July 4, and the Quillin-Hammonds wedding at Stratton Hall, 3146 Broad St.

Individuals were at these locations during their infectious periods with symptoms and were not wearing masks.

Apparently, a woman who died over the past 24 hours was at one of those locations. She was described as a 51-60 year old white female with underlying medical conditions. Officials said, "This underscores the need to be vigilant about protecting yourself and getting tested if you had been at any of these locations."

“We can’t stress enough how important it is to wear a mask while in public areas where you can’t socially distance,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “This will protect not only you but others.”

If you were in any of these locations during these times, the Health Department recommends being tested as soon as possible. If you develop any COVID-19 symptoms do not leave your house, except to visit a testing location or healthcare provider. If symptoms become worse, seek medical care quickly. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, dry persistent cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, recent change in smell or taste, headache, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, or other symptoms as recognized by the CDC.

Free Health Department COVID-19 testing is available Sunday at the following locations and times:



· East Lake Academy of Fine Arts, 2700 E 34th St, Chattanooga, TN 37407, 7 a.m.-a.m. Open to the public without an appointment or referral, and no symptoms are necessary. Walk-up or drive-through.

· Olivet Baptist Church, 740 M.L.K. Blvd. Chattanooga, TN 37402, noon-3 p.m. Partnering Organization: Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga.

Additional testing sites next week can be found on the Health Department’s testing webpage.

