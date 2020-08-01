Health Department Announces Potential COVID-19 Exposures At Citico Mini-Mart And Chattanooga Mobile Market Locations

The Hamilton County Health Department is notifying the community of a potential COVID-19 exposure that occurred at Citico Mini-Mart, 1320 Citico Ave., between Monday, July 20, and Friday, July 31.

The Health Department is notifying the public of an additional potential COVID-19 exposure that occurred at the following Chattanooga Mobile Market stops on Tuesday, July 28, and Wednesday, July 29:

Tuesday, July 28

· Emma Wheeler Homes: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

· Cempa Community Care (Medical Towers): 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

· Dogwood Manor: 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 29

· Mary Walker Towers: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

· Silvertree Seniors Chattanooga: 1-3 p.m.

· Boynton Terrace Apartments: 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Case investigations revealed that members of the public who visited or shopped at the Citico Mini-Mart or the Chattanooga Mobile Market stops during these time frames may have been exposed to individuals during their infectious period of COVID-19. It is recommended that anyone who visited these locations during that time frame be tested as soon as possible.

“If you think you were exposed to the virus, please stay home, away from others and monitor your symptoms,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “Free testing is available in our community and we encourage anyone who has been in close contact with a positive case, or is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to get tested.”

Free Health Department COVID-19 testing is available at the following locations and times:

· Sunday, August 2, at Orchard Knob Missionary Baptist Church, 1734 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, from 12-3 p.m.

· Beginning Monday, August 3 the Health Department’s new testing site at the Alstom Plant, 1119 Riverfront Parkway, will be open daily from 7-11 a.m.



Both sites are open to the public without an appointment or referral, and no symptoms are necessary. Walk-up or drive-through options are available.

Call (423) 315-3994 for free transportation. Reservations for a ride can be made Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Rides to the testing sites must be scheduled the previous day.

For more information, please call the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at (423) 209-8383. The hotline is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Do not call the YMCA, Chattanooga Mobile Market, or Citico Mini-Mart for information related to COVID-19 exposures.

Cempa Community Care, which has been involved in the COVID testing, said, "Earlier today, the Hamilton County Health Department issued a press release detailing possible COVID-19 exposures across Hamilton County, Tennessee. The title of this press release is “Health Department Announces Potential COVID-19 Exposures at Citico Mini-Mart and Chattanooga Mobile Market Locations.”

"Of the multiple sites listed for the YMCA’s Chattanooga Mobile Market, one is Cempa Community Care (Medical Towers) on Tuesday, July 28, between the hours of 1pm-3pm.

"Cempa’s leadership wishes to clarify this with additional information.

"Cempa Community Care has partnered with the Chattanooga Mobile Market for quite some time, allowing it to set up on 4th Street behind its facility. The market and its personnel operate completely outside the Cempa facility. Cempa wishes to assure patients and community members who visited Cempa Community Care on the date and times listed by the health department that they do not run a high risk of exposure from visiting the Cempa facilities."

“The mobile market is set up on 4th Street behind our building where it is open to the public during the hours of its operation. The market is not located inside our facility or on our property,” said Shannon Stephenson, CEO at Cempa Community Care. “We have partnered with the YMCA Chattanooga Mobile Market for several years and appreciate that they have always taken the best and safest precautions, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Only two people are allowed on the mobile unit at a time, and all parties wear a face mask. By adding the extra precaution of having a plexiglass screen in place between the cashier and buyer, we consider this to be an incidence of low-risk exposure, one that our patients should certainly not be overly worried about.”

As is the case in general, Cempa Community Care encourages area residents to seek out COVID-19 testing, which is widely available across Hamilton County, should they experience associated symptoms or learn of direct exposure to a COVID-19 case, it was stated.