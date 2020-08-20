 Thursday, August 20, 2020 87.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Jim Adams Retiring After 26 Years On Soddy Daisy Commission; Collegedale Incumbents Run Again

Jim Adams
Jim Adams

For the first time in many years, the name of Jim Adams will not be on the ballot at Soddy Daisy.

Mr. Adams, who served 26 years and is a former mayor, chose not to seek re-election. He said, "I will soon be 86 years old, and it is time to pass it on to somebody else."

He was chairman of the charter Planning Commission for Soddy Daisy when he was named to a vacancy on the commission. He won re-election six different times.

Incumbents Mayor Gene-o Shipley and Commissioner Max Lowe are running again.

Other Soddy Daisy Commission candidates in the Nov. 3 election will be Jim Coleman, Steve Everett and Billy Murray. 

At Collegedale, Mayor Debbie Baker, Vice Mayor Tim Johnson and Commissioner Katie Lamb are back on the ballot.

The other two incumbents, Phil Garver and Ethan White, have terms running until 2022.

Other Collegedale Commission candidates who qualified are Alexander Brown, Johnnie Hoskins, Matthew Sadler and Christopher Twombley.


Bill Lusk Not Running Again For Signal Mountain Council; Anderson, Gardner, Graham, Harrison, Poss Go After 3 Open Seats

18-Year-Old Approved For Beer License At El Embargo

Hamilton County Reports 64 New Coronavirus Cases, No More Deaths; State Has Over 100,000 Recovered


Opinion

Keep CSLA Where It Is

How do you solve a problem like... I bet you thought I was going to say Maria. But I am thinking of another plucky, well loved underdog in a decades long local saga - Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts. Not unlike many schools and teachers in the county, CSLA teachers have been essentially like Maria making play clothes out of old drapes as they creatively navigate the hurdles ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Cops Resign In Droves

Viktor Frankl, the great Austrian psychiatrist whose massive knowledge and wisdom was earned as a prisoner in a World War II concentration camp, once said, “Between stimulus and response there is a space. In that space is our power to choose our response. In our response lies our growth and our freedom.” Well, our dear USofA is in quite a delicate ‘space’ right now. If you dare ... (click for more)

Sports

Dale Hughes Played Big Role In Establishing Lee University Basketball

It may come as a surprise to those who are not longtime members of the Bradley County and Lee University community that Dale R. Hughes was a solid leader in helping get basketball headed in the right direction. During that period, his Lee clubs were widely known as the Vikings. A native of Canton, Ohio, Dale transferred from Kent State University to Lee College during the 1960-61 ... (click for more)

Cheyanne Tarango Hired As Chattanooga Softball Assistant Coach

The Chattanooga Mocs softball program and head coach Frank Reed have announced Wednesday the hiring of former Tennessee Lady Vol and Mexico National Team standout Cheyanne Tarango as an assistant coach on the staff. Coach. Tarango will work primarily with the pitching staff after a highly successful pitching career across various playing levels in the sport. The Anaheim Hills, ... (click for more)


