Jim Adams Retiring After 26 Years On Soddy Daisy Commission; Collegedale Incumbents Run Again

For the first time in many years, the name of Jim Adams will not be on the ballot at Soddy Daisy.

Mr. Adams, who served 26 years and is a former mayor, chose not to seek re-election. He said, "I will soon be 86 years old, and it is time to pass it on to somebody else."

He was chairman of the charter Planning Commission for Soddy Daisy when he was named to a vacancy on the commission. He won re-election six different times.

Incumbents Mayor Gene-o Shipley and Commissioner Max Lowe are running again.

Other Soddy Daisy Commission candidates in the Nov. 3 election will be Jim Coleman, Steve Everett and Billy Murray.

At Collegedale, Mayor Debbie Baker, Vice Mayor Tim Johnson and Commissioner Katie Lamb are back on the ballot.

The other two incumbents, Phil Garver and Ethan White, have terms running until 2022.

Other Collegedale Commission candidates who qualified are Alexander Brown, Johnnie Hoskins, Matthew Sadler and Christopher Twombley.