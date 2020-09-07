 Tuesday, September 8, 2020 Weather

Ooltewah High Closed Rest Of Week For Cleaning After Linked COVID-19 Cases

Monday, September 7, 2020

Ooltewah High School will shift to online learning for the rest of the week to clean and disinfect the building and conduct contact tracing after linked COVID-19 cases.

Learning will continue remotely.

Parents and students were told:

Good Morning Ooltewah High Family:

We hope everyone is having a good holiday weekend. 

We are calling this morning to inform you of a new COVID 19 case in our school family. Due to the nature of this case, we have reason to believe it is linked to the previous one earlier last week.  In an abundance of caution, we will be moving to remote learning for this school week, September 8th through 11th. We feel it is necessary, in this instance, to take a more aggressive approach to make sure we are doing everything we can to protect students, staff, and our families from the development of further cases. This is one of the steps outlined in the HCS COVID 19 Task Force plan as circumstances warrant.

Contact tracing has been completed this weekend and those identified as close contacts have been notified. If you have not received a call, then you are not on the close contact list. 

As we have done in the past, all students and staff will pivot to remote learning. All classes will be conducted via our Canvas platform and we will follow the regular school schedule. Students should log on to Canvas and complete assignments as well as participate in the Zoom sessions hosted by the teachers in order to be counted present for school.

We will take this week to monitor the situation and be back in touch Friday afternoon concerning our next steps and plan for the following week.  It is our intent to keep you fully informed as we work through this process. We thank you so much for your support as we work to keep everyone as safe as possible. We love our school family and we are committed to giving our students a top-notch education as we continue to work through hurdles we encounter along the way.

Should you have any questions, please feel free to call the main school number tomorrow or reach out to any of the administrators via email.  Thank you for all you do to help Ooltewah High School be the best high school in Hamilton County. 

We hope you have a great week!

OHS Admin

The county schools for the entire school system reported 22 students with active COVID-19 cases. There are 205 active close contacts.

There are 15 employees with active cases and 18 awaiting test results. There are 48 active close contacts.

 


