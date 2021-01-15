Crews Continue Searching For Missing Boater Theresa Parker Near Sequoyah Nuclear Plant

Crews have continued searching throughout the day for Theresa Parker of Hamilton County. Ms. Parker was one of three whose boat capsized while canoeing near shore on Chickamauga Reservoir near the Sequoyah Nuclear Plant.

Calls of an overturned boat with three boaters in the water came in around 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday. Responding crews found one man on shore and boat crews found one woman along the bank. Both were transported to CHI Memorial Hospital in Hixson suffering from cold water immersion symptoms.

Harsh weather including water temperatures around 47 degrees Fahrenheit and 10-15 mph winds along with a strong water current have made search and recovery efforts difficult. Crews resumed searching Saturday morning around 7:30 a.m. Eastern. Crews have used sonar and a remote-operated vehicle to search a 100-yard stretch of water with depths ranging from 35 to 50 feet. The canoe was recovered Saturday afternoon. The boaters were not wearing life jackets.

Responding crews include Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Hamilton County EMS, Highway 58 Fire Department, Hamilton County Emergency Services, Dallas Bay Fire Department and Harrison Bay State Park.