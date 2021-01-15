 Saturday, January 16, 2021 41.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Crews Continue Searching For Missing Boater Theresa Parker Near Sequoyah Nuclear Plant

Friday, January 15, 2021

Crews have continued searching throughout the day for Theresa Parker of Hamilton County. Ms. Parker was one of three whose boat capsized while canoeing near shore on Chickamauga Reservoir near the Sequoyah Nuclear Plant.

 

Calls of an overturned boat with three boaters in the water came in around 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday.

Responding crews found one man on shore and boat crews found one woman along the bank. Both were transported to CHI Memorial Hospital in Hixson suffering from cold water immersion symptoms.

 

Harsh weather including water temperatures around 47 degrees Fahrenheit and 10-15 mph winds along with a strong water current have made search and recovery efforts difficult. Crews resumed searching Saturday morning around 7:30 a.m. Eastern. Crews have used sonar and a remote-operated vehicle to search a 100-yard stretch of water with depths ranging from 35 to 50 feet. The canoe was recovered Saturday afternoon. The boaters were not wearing life jackets.  

 

Responding crews include Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Hamilton County EMS, Highway 58 Fire Department, Hamilton County Emergency Services, Dallas Bay Fire Department and Harrison Bay State Park.


January 16, 2021

Georgia Has 154 New Coronavirus Deaths; 6,952 New Cases

January 16, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

January 15, 2021

Crews Continue Searching For Missing Boater Theresa Parker Near Sequoyah Nuclear Plant


Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 154 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 11,029. There were 6,952 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, ADRIAN D 1725 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215712 Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga FALSE REPORTS ... (click for more)

Crews have continued searching throughout the day for Theresa Parker of Hamilton County. Ms. Parker was one of three whose boat capsized while canoeing near shore on Chickamauga Reservoir near ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Georgia Has 154 New Coronavirus Deaths; 6,952 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 154 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 11,029. There were 6,952 new cases, as that total reached 674,994 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 46,515, up 307 from Friday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 3,993 cases, up 31; 44 deaths; ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, ADRIAN D 1725 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215712 Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga FALSE REPORTS DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE) DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED ... (click for more)

Opinion

Let's Be Number One In Public Education

State Rep. Scott Cepicky frequently asks a compelling question: Why can’t Tennessee be the number one state in the nation for public education? Great question. Why can’t we be number one in education in the nation? So many “education reformers” cling to the industrial age model of education. We need to use our imagination and start thinking about out-of-the-box solutions. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

It is a given rule that if a writer asks too many questions in the same story it might offend the reader, so we are going to skip our usual introductory riddles this week because we want our targeted reader group to have their minds sharp for a most-fun experience. As you may be aware, the current coronavirus vaccines are limited to those 50 million Americans who are over the age ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Drop Furman Behind Bria Dial's 19 Points

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga ran its win streak to five games Friday night with a 68-56 win over Furman in Southern Conference women’s basketball action. UTC improved to 7-4 overall and 2-0 against the SoCon while Furman drops to 4-7 on the year and 0-2 in league play. Bria Dial dropped in four of Chattanooga’s seven 3-pointers to lead the Mocs with 19 points ... (click for more)

Former Moc Nick Davison Named Defensive Line Coach

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head football coach Rusty Wright named former Moc Nick Davison the program’s defensive line coach today. Davison replaces Landius Wilkerson who recently accepted the same position at South Alabama. “We are exited to bring Nick back to Chattanooga,” stated Wright. “Out paths did not cross here while he playing, but I have gotten to know ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors