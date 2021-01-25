Baker Facing Rape Charge

 Monday, January 25, 2021 58.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Charles Baker
Charles Baker

Police responded to a reported rape shortly after midnight on Saturday, and spoke to the victim. She told police she had been raped by Charles Baker, 61. She said she had gotten to his residence a few hours earlier, and had planned to help him with some errand the next morning.

The victim said she went to the spare bedroom a few minutes after arriving so she could sleep for the night. She told police she was fully dressed and alone when she fell asleep. She said she woke up “suddenly with her body rocking,” and Baker was on top of her with her pants pulled down to her knees.

She told police the sex was non-consensual, and that she had to turn to her side to get Baker off her. She said Baker did not have a condom on. When she asked why he did that, she said he replied by saying “I (expletive)-ed up.” She said Baker took the victim to her own residence and then fled to another unknown location.

The victim went to the Rape Crisis Center and received a sexual assault examination.

Baker was arrested and booked by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

 

 


First Dose Appointment Hype

So the Hamilton County Vaccine online appointment system filled up, but never fear, you can call this number 423-209-5399 beginning at 8:30 a.m. and schedule an appointment. Well, over 200 attempts between my wife and I in the first 30 minutes resulted in hearing a busy signal over 200 times. I continued to plug away but not continuously and finally two hours later I have ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: COVID Cases Plunge!

There are many things about the COVID pandemic that I do not understand, but there are a whole lot of things I will never understand and that makes almost every day a little more fun. I’ve always been an “inch-by inch, anything’s a cinch” guy and like the shiny side of most of what I find but I cannot find one person who can tell me why Hamilton County’s coronavirus numbers plunged ... (click for more)

UTC Basketball Postpones Two Games Due To Positive Covid-19 Results

Due to a positive COVID-19 test in the team's Tier 1 personnel, the Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team is postponing games this week. This consists of student-athletes, coaches and essential support staff and affects upcoming games at ETSU (Wed.) and at Furman (Sat.). UTC is following CDC guidance as well as NCAA & SoCon protocols for contact tracing and a plan for ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Announces Date/Times For 2021 Open Tryouts

Think you’ve got what it takes to play for Chattanooga FC? Show us! Chattanooga’s Football Club is continuing its long standing tradition of offering a shot at the first team for anyone in the community who can compete with open tryouts on Sunday, February 21st, 2021 “I’m excited that Chattanooga FC has decided to continue our tradition of open tryouts” said Peter Fuller, ... (click for more)


