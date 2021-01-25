Baker Facing Rape Charge

Police responded to a reported rape shortly after midnight on Saturday, and spoke to the victim. She told police she had been raped by Charles Baker, 61. She said she had gotten to his residence a few hours earlier, and had planned to help him with some errand the next morning.

The victim said she went to the spare bedroom a few minutes after arriving so she could sleep for the night. She told police she was fully dressed and alone when she fell asleep. She said she woke up “suddenly with her body rocking,” and Baker was on top of her with her pants pulled down to her knees.

She told police the sex was non-consensual, and that she had to turn to her side to get Baker off her. She said Baker did not have a condom on. When she asked why he did that, she said he replied by saying “I (expletive)-ed up.” She said Baker took the victim to her own residence and then fled to another unknown location.

The victim went to the Rape Crisis Center and received a sexual assault examination.

Baker was arrested and booked by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.