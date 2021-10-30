Erlanger Trustees Vote 6-3 To Remove Chief Medical Officer

Erlanger trustees, after a closed door meeting on Thursday night, voted 6-3 to remove Dr. Chris Young as chief medical officer and as a trustee.

It was alleged that he had released confidential information about the hospital.

Erlanger officials said, “As related in the chair’s (Linda Moss Mines) comments, the board takes no action without due consideration of one of its most valuable partnerships – the medical staff. In that light, it is the board’s hope that members of the medical staff and anyone else with questions will understand and appreciate that the board would not have taken action were it not obligated by the facts to ensure that the board continues to meet its fiduciary duties to Erlanger.”

Dr. Young said, "I have served the medical staff as an elected leader through some of the hospital's most trying times to the best of my abilities and worked hard to find a sustainable path for Erlanger in the future.

"I believe I have always acted in the best interest of Erlanger as chief of staff. It is especially noteworthy that not a single Erlanger trustee who is also a physician voted in favor of this action.

"I find the process of the board action disturbing in that I was never told the specific allegation against me nor given the opportunity to address the board in person. I have great concern about the harm this has caused to the relationship between the hospital and the medical staff, and it will take time to repair."