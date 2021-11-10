 Wednesday, November 10, 2021 67.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Sessions Judges Statom And McVeagh Push To Increase Veteran Enrollment In Treatment Courts

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

As Veterans Day approaches, Hamilton County General Sessions Court Judges Lila Statom and Alex McVeagh announced a renewed push to increase veteran participation in Hamilton County’s misdemeanor mental health and drug recovery court dockets.

The judges said, "Nationally, over 107,000 veterans are incarcerated with more than a fourth of those having served in combat. Men and women often struggle with hidden injuries that accompany military deployment and conflict, such as post-traumatic stress syndrome, anger issues and substance abuse.

These internal battles can result in behavior that moves these veterans into the criminal justice system, and in certain cases, an opportunity may be present to do more than simply incarcerate as part of the appropriate sentencing."

Judge Statom said, “A veteran’s treatment and supervision track within Mental Health Court that concentrates on serving veterans suffering from mental health issues and/or substance use disorder would incorporate the proper sentencing for non-violent veterans through the collaborative treatment court model of rehabilitation and restoration. We hope to assist our veterans in returning to a contributing role in our community while also keeping our community safe.”

Tennessee has 82 recovery courts which currently includes 10 Veterans Treatment Courts. Hamilton County General Sessions Court serves as home to both the misdemeanor Mental Health Court, which Judge Statom helped found in 2015 and over which she currently presides, as well as the misdemeanor Drug Recovery Court, which Judge McVeagh helped found in 2019 and over which he currently presides. Judges Statom and McVeagh said they are dedicated to increasing the number of veterans enrolled and participating in these programs.

“These misdemeanor treatment courts provide more than punitive incarceration for certain non-violent individuals who have entered the criminal justice system. They create needed structure, address the root problems and help the participants turn their lives around while paying their debt to society,” noted Judge McVeagh.

The Hamilton County Mental Health Court team previously secured technical assistance under the Veteran Treatment Court Initiative from the Justice for Vets, a division of the NADCP.  This assistance allowed Mental Health Court to form partnerships with the VA and local community partners to better serve justice-involved veterans as part of our existing recovery courts. 

 

“The goal, with available funding, is to incorporate a veteran’s track within Hamilton County’s existing treatment court dockets, which would involve appropriate screening and supervision of justice-involved veterans to incorporate services such as mandatory counseling, drug screening, medical treatment and other programs for which veterans are eligible,” said Judge Statom.

Those who need assistance with enrolling in programs specifically available to veterans, or in applying for benefits such as service-connected disability or VA healthcare, are encouraged to work with the Hamilton County Veterans Services Office.


November 10, 2021

Police Blotter: Semi Causes Damage On Dead End Street; Janitor Wants People Sleeping In Elevator Removed

November 10, 2021

Soddy Daisy Woman Dies In Duplex Fire On Wednesday Morning

November 10, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


A man on Drew Road told police that a semi tried to go up Drew Road, which has no outlet, with a sign stating "no trucks". He said the semi tried to turn around in two of his property lots,

A woman died in a duplex fire in Soddy Daisy on Wednesday morning. The woman's body was found just inside the front door. Firefighters tried unsuccessfully to revive her. The fire was on

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.



Police Blotter: Semi Causes Damage On Dead End Street; Janitor Wants People Sleeping In Elevator Removed

A man on Drew Road told police that a semi tried to go up Drew Road, which has no outlet, with a sign stating "no trucks". He said the semi tried to turn around in two of his property lots, causing $1,000 in damage to his lawn and driveway. The man wanted a property damage report. Police spoke to the driver of the semi, who said that he did not see the sign, and that he got stuck ... (click for more)

Soddy Daisy Woman Dies In Duplex Fire On Wednesday Morning

A woman died in a duplex fire in Soddy Daisy on Wednesday morning. The woman's body was found just inside the front door. Firefighters tried unsuccessfully to revive her. The fire was on Swafford Road shortly before 6 a.m. The occupied portion of the duplex was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. (click for more)

Opinion

Happy Birthday To The Marines

One of my dearest friends always talks about “her Marine,” her husband of 50 plus years. As any veteran of the Marine Corp will tell you, there are no former Marines. This U.S. Army wife and mom joins our nation today in celebrating the Marine Corp Birthday and the men and women who have served in the defense of our nation and its ideals of liberty, equality and justice. So, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A NJ ‘Nobody’ Wins

The script reads like an episode on “The Sopranos.” Here we have a pro-labor Democrat who is one of New Jersey’s top lawmakers in the state legislature. Stephen Sweeney has served in the legislature for 20 years, most notably as the president of the Senate. And then we have Edward Durr, a truck driver for a furniture company who is just as fed up with “fat cat” politicians as an ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Mocs Fall To Belmont After Horrible First Quarter

Chattanooga’s Lady Mocs played pretty even basketball with the Belmont Lady Bruins Tuesday night at McKenzie Arena for the final three quarters, but it was a disastrous opening 10 minutes that spelled doom for the home team as they dropped their season opener by an 88-70 margin to the team from Nashville. UTC coach Katie Burrows didn’t point to that difference in field goals ... (click for more)

UTC Men's Basketball Defeats Loyola Marymount In Season Opener, 75-64

LOS ANGELES, Calif. --- Graduate David Jean-Baptiste scored a game-high 26 points while sophomore Malachi Smith added 21 during a season-opening 75-64 win over Loyola Marymount on the road in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday night inside a raucous Gersten Pavilion. Jean-Baptiste and Smith become the first duo to post 20 or more points in a season opener since 2016. Chattanooga ... (click for more)


