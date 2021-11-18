Kenny Morgan Enters Race For 3rd Congressional District Seat

Kenny Morgan announced Thursday he plans to run for the Third Congressional District seat.

Mr. Morgan said, “For seven generations my family has called Tennessee home. The people of this region shaped my life – community leaders, teachers and my family instilled in me the importance of hard work and compassion. When these qualities unite great things happen.”

He said he has more than 35 years of combined experience in the armed services, healthcare, education, chaplainship and as a non-profit leader. He attended Hamilton County Public Schools and graduated from Soddy Daisy High School. He served in the U.S. Army Health Services Command at Madigan Army Medical Center. He worked at Tennessee Donors Services, Erlanger Medical Center, Hamilton Health Care System and the Family Resource Agency.

Mr. Morgan and his wife, Dr. Jennifer Davis, a local pediatrician, "have dedicated their lives to servant leadership. "They believe strongly in investing in our future – our children and their health. Kenny has volunteered or served in various non-profit organizations throughout the region. He has served on Judd Cancer Center Patient Advisory Board, led T.C. Thompson Children’s Hospital (now Erlanger Children’s Hospital) Family Advisory Council, and mentored youth from Bethel Bible Village. Kenny’s son, Kenny Morgan Jr. is an entrepreneur and local small business owner.

"The concerns that are important to Tennesseans are important to Kenny Morgan. These include affordable healthcare, accelerating student achievement, small business opportunity, safe communities, national security and protecting our constitution.

"Kenny is concerned that career minded, and divisive politicians have put our nation at risk and undermined the value of community. He is also troubled by the increasing influence of big donors from outside our district. “We deserve better. It is time for someone to represent all of us, not just the economic elite.”

"Kenny believes in people focused leadership. He will represent local concerns at the national level."

Mr. Morgan said, “The people of this region inspire me; have taught me to listen well and to follow through. It would be an honor to give back to my district and represent our concerns within the people’s house.”