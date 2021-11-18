 Thursday, November 18, 2021 64.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Kenny Morgan Enters Race For 3rd Congressional District Seat

Thursday, November 18, 2021
Kenny Morgan
Kenny Morgan

Kenny Morgan announced Thursday he plans to run for the Third Congressional District seat.

 

Mr. Morgan said, “For seven generations my family has called Tennessee home.  The people of this region shaped my life – community leaders, teachers and my family instilled in me the importance of hard work and compassion.  When these qualities unite great things happen.”

 

He said he has more than 35 years of combined experience in the armed services, healthcare, education, chaplainship and as a non-profit leader. He attended Hamilton County Public Schools and graduated from Soddy Daisy High School.

He served in the U.S. Army Health Services Command at Madigan Army Medical Center. He worked at Tennessee Donors Services, Erlanger Medical Center, Hamilton Health Care System and the Family Resource Agency.

 

Mr. Morgan and his wife, Dr. Jennifer Davis, a local pediatrician, "have dedicated their lives to servant leadership. "They believe strongly in investing in our future – our children and their health.  Kenny has volunteered or served in various non-profit organizations throughout the region. He has served on Judd Cancer Center Patient Advisory Board, led T.C. Thompson Children’s Hospital (now Erlanger Children’s Hospital) Family Advisory Council, and mentored youth from Bethel Bible Village. Kenny’s son, Kenny Morgan Jr. is an entrepreneur and local small business owner.

 

"The concerns that are important to Tennesseans are important to Kenny Morgan. These include affordable healthcare, accelerating student achievement, small business opportunity, safe communities, national security and protecting our constitution.

 

"Kenny is concerned that career minded, and divisive politicians have put our nation at risk and undermined the value of community. He is also troubled by the increasing influence of big donors from outside our district. “We deserve better.  It is time for someone to represent all of us, not just the economic elite.”

 

"Kenny believes in people focused leadership. He will represent local concerns at the national level."

 

Mr. Morgan said, “The people of this region inspire me; have taught me to listen well and to follow through.  It would be an honor to give back to my district and represent our concerns within the people’s house.” 


November 18, 2021

Police Blotter: Thieves Steal Car And Wreck It, Leaving Paralyzed Passenger Behind; Man Thinks Bullet Hit His Moving Car

November 18, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

November 18, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


A man on Citico Avenue told police his vehicle was stolen from around the area after he left the vehicle to go get gas. He said he had just recently purchased the vehicle and it ran out of gas ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, JACOB ALLEN 14 BONNY LANE PERU, 01235 Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF PROBATION ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Thieves Steal Car And Wreck It, Leaving Paralyzed Passenger Behind; Man Thinks Bullet Hit His Moving Car

A man on Citico Avenue told police his vehicle was stolen from around the area after he left the vehicle to go get gas. He said he had just recently purchased the vehicle and it ran out of gas on the way to the gas station. He said he accidently left the keys in the car when he went to get gas. When he returned, the vehicle was gone. Prior to the man calling, police responded to ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Better Options For Moccasin Bend Hospital

I am not in favor of the State of Tennessee spending $276 million to basically rebuild Moccasin Bend Hospital. For many years the thought was to relocate the hospital and expand the Moccasin Park to include this tract of land. Does the hospital really need 105 acres of land to operate? Could the state find another smaller site for the hospital, build a new hospital while continuing ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: From Some Experts

Dr. Denis Whaitley, maybe one of the most moving speakers I ever heard, said one time, “Happiness cannot be traveled to, owned, earned, worn or consumed. Happiness is the spiritual experience of living every minute with love, grace and gratitude." And then there was the man I wrote my first book report on in grammar school, Dr. Albert Schweitzer, who confirmed, “Happiness is the ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Vols Offense Humming, But Defense Needs A Stop

Tennessee heads into its final two football games with a very real chance to finish the regular season with seven victories. Raise your hand if you saw that coming back in September? More than a few of you probably did. You’re already counting on wins over South Alabama (this Saturday) and Vanderbilt on Nov. 27. If anything, you’re probably lamenting a couple of games ... (click for more)

UTC Women Hold Off Tennessee State For Win

The Chattanooga Mocs fought off a late game rally by Tennessee State to take home a 63-57 win over the Tigers Wednesday night at the Gentry Center. “I’m super proud of our girls,” head coach Katie Burrows said on the radio following the game. “I am really proud of our fight. We finished strong when we needed to. We got big boards when we needed to. We shot almost 80 percent ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors