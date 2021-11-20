 Saturday, November 20, 2021 57.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Prominent Attorney, Developer John Anderson Dies At 65

John Richard Anderson, prominent Chattanooga attorney, died Saturday at the age of 65.

 

He was born on April 7, 1956 in Nashville to parents Robert (Bob) and Beatrice (Bea) and was raised in Goodlettsville, Tn. He was a Brock Scholar at The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, and attended law school at the University of Cincinnati at Toledo. He returned to Chattanooga to practice law.  He married Teresa Lynn Anderson and together they raised their daughter Lacy.

 

John "loved the practice of law and helping his clients, working with the firm Grant, Konvalinka and Harrison for the past 30 years.

He specialized in commercial real estate law because ‘I get to make two parties happy’. He helped develop apartments and shopping centers throughout Tennessee and Georgia.  He was devoted to his three grandchildren and said ‘yes’ to every game and activity they could invent. On the weekends he could be found building treehouses, putt-putt greens and swings for his grandchildren.

 

"He was an avid reader of science fiction and fantasy novels. His rib and prime rib grilling skills were well known and his pecan pies legendary. For friends and family, he was the first phone call made when problems needed solving.  He was a lifelong and faithful Christian and taught the adult Sunday school class at Mountain Creek Church of Christ for 26 years as well as directing VBS and youth activities."

 

He had also served as the city attorney for East Ridge.

 

Mr. Anderson was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife Lynn, his daughter Dr. Lacy Windham and her husband Eric, his brother Steve and his three grandchildren, Lee, 11;  Lake, nine and Lark, seven.

 

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Hamilton Funeral Home in Hixson.

 

Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Hamilton Funeral Home prior to the service in the chapel.

 

Arrangements are by Hamilton Funeral Home & Cremation services, 4506 Hixson Pike, Hixson (423) 531-3975.


