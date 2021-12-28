Work To Require Temporary Closure Of Harrison Pike At Intersection With White Oak Road Beginning Tuesday Evening

Beginning Tuesday, at 6 p.m., the Tennessee Department of Transportation will close SR-312 (Harrison Pike) to all traffic at the intersection with White Oak Road. A routine inspection revealed damage to a small drainage structure near log mile 4.7 that requires immediate repairs.

Out of an abundance of caution, the road will be closed until further notice while a repair plan is developed.

Local traffic will detour around the closure via White Oak Road NW, Rollins Ridge Road NW, and White Oak Valley Road NW. Signs will be posted.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT’s otherTwitter pages.