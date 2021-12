Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAIR, SHAMEIKA SHANNETTE

6752 HARBOR CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency:

TEMP HOLD MDA-METH

FELONY POSSESSION OF METH

FELONY POSSESSION OF MDMA



ALLEN, CORY TANNER

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)



BROOKS, CIERRA DENISE

4822 JERSEY PIKE APT.





508 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCTBROWN, ERIC L4103 ST ELMO AVE APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CLARK, NOAH1052 COUNTY RD 257 BRYANT, 35958Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFOSSIS, ERIC LEBRONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankVIOLATION TPOFRITTS, CRYSTAL MAEDOROTHY7155 SHAPPED VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAUNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATEGOOD, BILLY ROBERT923 KENNY WAY HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTGREEN, JOHNNY THOMAS3218 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HAIRSTON, IVAN LEBRONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFELONY POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINEFELONY POSSESSION OF MDMAHAMMONDS, CHRISTOPHER E241 BILL STEWART RD CHATTANOOGA, 37086Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTHANEY, SHALINDA MARIE601 MOUNTAIN TRAIL HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYHICKS, RACHEL LYNN73 MCGLOTHLEN LN EAST DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS DRIVINGLEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTFAILURE TO RENDER AIDFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTDRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROADVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFHOLLIFIELD, MATTHEW JAMES1943 SHORT LEAF LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTHOWARD, JENNIFER LAINE936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTJOHNSON, JEFFERY ANDERSON3871 FAIRFAX DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEKIKER, KARLA103 STEGALL STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCHILD ABUSE AND CHILD NEGLECT OR ENDANGERMENTCHILD ABUSE AND CHILD NEGLECT OR ENDANGERMENTLEWIS, GREGORY WADE7101 LEVI ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Bureau Of PrisonsBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MICHAEL, AARON MOORE7132 SARATOGA LN CHATTANOOGA, 374215224Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaINDECENT EXPOSUREPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMONTGOMERY, LESLIE DONNELL2808 BERKLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTODUM, CORNELIUS LEBRON101 PPOOLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTORTON MORRIS, DESHIA1417 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORPATTERSON, TERRY DEWITT5509 ORLIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Bureau Of PrisonsBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PECKINPAUGH, BRITTANY MARIE215 HEMLOCK ST SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS METH RESALE)REED, BRANDON SCOTT563 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRICH, ASHLEY NASHAE4781 TREE TOP LANE COHUTTA, 30710Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTSMITH, SHANIKA NICOLE779 EAST MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD APT 11D CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROADOPEN CONTAINER LAWTHOMAS, TODD L711 OGRADY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTTRIMBLE, LADARRIUS R614 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTSPEEDINGWATSON, JEANET727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGWATTS, JOHN WESLEY1902 SOUTH WATKINS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAUNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYVIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAWWHITENER, NICOLE LYNNHOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)