 Friday, February 12, 2021 40.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Chattanooga Man Charged With Impersonating Ex-President Obama In Applying For Handgun Permit

Friday, February 12, 2021
Robert Joseph Hallick
Robert Joseph Hallick

A Chattanooga man was arrested for impersonating former president Barack Obama while applying for a handgun permit.

 

In November, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Handgun Permit Unit sent Robert Joseph Hallick, 51, a denial letter for a handgun permit, citing an active warrant in the state of Michigan.

 

Police said on Jan. 21, the TDOS and the Handgun Permit Unit received a new letter from Hallick, which contained a $50 check and a completed TDOS application form in the name of “President Barack H Obama” and signed as “President Barack Obama” dated Oct.

4.

 

They also said they received a letter in January bearing the United States of America Seal with the U.S. Department of State letterhead.

 

Hallick, of  3904 Graceland Trail, was arrested on Wednesday and is charged with perjury, forgery, and theft of identity.


February 12, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

February 12, 2021

Chattanooga Man Charged With Impersonating Ex-President Obama In Applying For Handgun Permit

February 12, 2021

CPD Warns Of Increased Catalytic Converter Thefts


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

A Chattanooga man was arrested for impersonating former president Barack Obama while applying for a handgun permit. In November, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security ... (click for more)

Catalytic converter thefts are increasing across the United States and Chattanooga is no exception. In January, 2021 alone Chattanooga Police Officers have taken reports on 36 catalytic converter ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Chattanooga Man Charged With Impersonating Ex-President Obama In Applying For Handgun Permit

A Chattanooga man was arrested for impersonating former president Barack Obama while applying for a handgun permit. In November, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Handgun Permit Unit sent Robert Joseph Hallick, 51, a denial letter for a handgun permit, citing an active warrant in the state of Michigan. Police said on Jan. 21, the TDOS and the Handgun ... (click for more)

Opinion

County Commission Needs To Think Long And Hard About Raising Their Wages - And Response

The County Commission needs to think long and hard about going forth with efforts to raise their wages. Maybe they can look at the fact that a city resident pays double taxes for the same services a county resident gets for half the cost. One example comes to mind. The multitude of vacant downtown properties that command exorbitant rent rates is a good place to start. Take the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: COVID Doesn't Play Fair

Hamilton County has just passed the 50,000-doses mark in distributing the COVID vaccine which deserves the highest praise for our Health Department workers, our Emergency Management teams and County Mayor Jim Coppinger. That’s big news indeed, especially when you consider the huge majority of the two-part injections were primarily centered on those 70 years old and up. But I ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Sign New 10-Year Deal With Cincinnati Reds

The Chattanooga Lookouts have signed a new 10-year deal with the Cincinnati Reds. Lookouts President Rich Mozingo said, "This is an incredibly exciting day for our team. We are very proud to be a part of the Cincinnati Reds system and continue to do what we do best – create a best-in class fan experience, develop big league ballplayers, grow our business and support our community. ... (click for more)

Walker Leads Lady Mocs Past Western Carolina, 74-45

Chattanooga’s Lady Mocs basketball team can be like Dr. Jekyl and Mr. Hyde at times as they play great one game and horrible the next. Consistency is one thing that coach Katie Burrows is looking for, but thus far, she’s been unable to find it. Facing the Western Carolina Lady Catamounts on Thursday night at McKenzie Arena, the Lady Mocs were facing a lower echelon Southern ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors