Chattanooga Man Charged With Impersonating Ex-President Obama In Applying For Handgun Permit

A Chattanooga man was arrested for impersonating former president Barack Obama while applying for a handgun permit.

In November, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Handgun Permit Unit sent Robert Joseph Hallick, 51, a denial letter for a handgun permit, citing an active warrant in the state of Michigan.

Police said on Jan. 21, the TDOS and the Handgun Permit Unit received a new letter from Hallick, which contained a $50 check and a completed TDOS application form in the name of “President Barack H Obama” and signed as “President Barack Obama” dated Oct.

4.

They also said they received a letter in January bearing the United States of America Seal with the U.S. Department of State letterhead.

Hallick, of 3904 Graceland Trail, was arrested on Wednesday and is charged with perjury, forgery, and theft of identity.