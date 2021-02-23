CARTA To Host Virtual Public Meetings To Propose Service Changes Effective May 9

The Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority will host three virtual public meetings to receive public input on proposed service changes to be effective May 9.

The meetings will be held on Monday, March 1, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Wednesday, March 3, from 2-4 p.m., and Thursday, March 4, from 5-7 p.m. via Zoom and live on CARTA’s Facebook Page. Attending one meeting is sufficient as the same information will be presented at all three meetings.

CARTA will present the proposed service changes, specifically to routes #2 North Chattanooga, #5 North Brainerd, #8 Eastdale, #15 St. Elmo, #19 Cromwell Road, and the North Shore Shuttle. The service changes will also include changes to these routes’ service days and times.

Please contact CARTA’s Information Line at 629-1473 to receive connection

details or view live on CARTA’s Facebook page.