 Tuesday, February 23, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


CARTA To Host Virtual Public Meetings To Propose Service Changes Effective May 9

Tuesday, February 23, 2021

The Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority will host three virtual public meetings to receive public input on proposed service changes to be effective May 9. 

The meetings will be held on Monday, March 1, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Wednesday, March 3, from 2-4 p.m., and Thursday, March 4, from 5-7 p.m. via Zoom and live on CARTA’s Facebook Page.  Attending one meeting is sufficient as the same information will be presented at all three meetings. 

CARTA will present the proposed service changes, specifically to routes #2 North Chattanooga, #5 North Brainerd, #8 Eastdale, #15 St. Elmo, #19 Cromwell Road, and the North Shore Shuttle.  The service changes will also include changes to these routes’ service days and times. 

Please contact CARTA’s Information Line at 629-1473 to receive connection
details or view live on CARTA’s Facebook page.



February 23, 2021

Public Health To End Free COVID Testing In Northwest Georgia

February 23, 2021

CARTA To Host Virtual Public Meetings To Propose Service Changes Effective May 9

February 23, 2021

2 Men Face Assault Charges After Knife Fight On Newton Street


The Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District is ending its nearly yearlong operation of free COVID-19 testing sites effective Thursday, with the closing of that day’s site ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority will host three virtual public meetings to receive public input on proposed service changes to be effective May 9. The meetings will ... (click for more)

Two men are facing assault charges after getting into a fight involving a knife. Police responded to an aggravated assault at Newton Street on Friday, and learned while on the way that it ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Public Health To End Free COVID Testing In Northwest Georgia

The Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District is ending its nearly yearlong operation of free COVID-19 testing sites effective Thursday, with the closing of that day’s site in Walker County. “Over the last two months, we’ve been shifting more and more of our limited public health resources to providing vaccinations,” says Dr. Gary Voccio, health director for ... (click for more)

CARTA To Host Virtual Public Meetings To Propose Service Changes Effective May 9

The Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority will host three virtual public meetings to receive public input on proposed service changes to be effective May 9. The meetings will be held on Monday, March 1, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Wednesday, March 3, from 2-4 p.m., and Thursday, March 4, from 5-7 p.m. via Zoom and live on CARTA’s Facebook Page. Attending one meeting is ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Wacky, Revealing Police Blotter

Now and then I read your online 'Police Blotter' because it's usually fun to see what other citizens of Chattanooga have been up to. I'm not talking about real crime here; I'm talking about real stupidity or just plain silliness. This morning's list included a good one: "A woman at a residence on Hamilton Mill Drive told police she has a wildlife reserve in her back yard. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Anti-White Racism

A couple of years ago, when Hamilton County Schools superintendent Bryan Johnson affronted far more than his faculty with a mandatory “white privilege” seminar, it was probably the first openly public example of “anti-white racism” in Southeastern Tennessee. Now this virus is running rampant across the United States. The latest firestorm is raging at the elite Smith College in Northampton, ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Announce 2021 Beach Volleyball Schedule

In its second season as a NCAA Division I program, the Chattanooga Mocs Beach Volleyball squad and head coach Darin Van Horn have finalized its 2021 spring schedule which kicks off March 10. An affiliate member of the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC), Chattanooga has scheduled 10 regular season match dates before taking part in the OVC Championships April 29 – May 1. The ... (click for more)

Mocs' Tennis Faces Busy Week Upon return To The Court

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga men’s tennis team is back in action for the first time since Jan. 29 with three matches this week. The Mocs have a home dual against Troy between road trips to Jacksonville State and Presbyterian. UTC dropped its first two against Clemson (0-7) and Alabama (1-6) before shutting down due to COVID-19 issues within the program. The Mocs ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors