When Bad Weather Shut Down Helicopter Flights, A Way Was Still Found To Get A Life-Saving Heart From Erlanger To Vanderbilt

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

The Hamilton County emergency team on Feb. 15 arranged a unique transport of a heart from Erlanger Hospital to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville to a waiting heart transplant recipient.

The weather at the time was too bad for a helicopter flight so local telecommunicators set up a plan for a police escort on the roads and interstate from one hospital to the other.

It worked and the heart recipient was overwhelmed with emotion when she learned of the extraordinary steps that were taken to provide her with the life-saving heart.

John Steurmer, who heads the local 9-1-1 agency, praised all those involved.

He said, "On February 15, 2021, Hamilton County 9-1-1 Emergency Communications District received a call for service from DCI Donor Services requesting assistance to transport a heart from Erlanger Hospital to Vanderbilt University. Organ transports of this nature are typically completed via helicopter, due to weather conditions in the Chattanooga area along with the conditions in Middle Tennessee, flying was not an option. DCI requested a police escort to ensure traffic would not be an issue for the time sensitive transport.

"Telecommunicator Jeweli Gilbride assisted by Floor Supervisor Chris Hollingsworth immediately began reaching out to Patrol Supervisors with Chattanooga Police Department and Hamilton County Sheriff Department in order to coordinate the escort.

"With both local agencies in agreement on assisting, Telecommunicator Gilbride and Floor Supervisor Hollingsworth went above and beyond the initial request by also reaching out to every county along Interstate 24 between here and Nashville for their assistance as well.

"All agencies contacted agreed to assist pending their call volumes due to the incoming inclement weather. Hamilton County Emergency Communications District received confirmation from Vanderbilt University that the Organ Transport Team arrived safely that same evening, and that the recipient of the heart was doing well.

"They commended the help and support received by the employees of Hamilton County 9-1-1 and considered it vital to the successful outcome of this event.

"The heart recipient was reportedly 'moved to tears' when she heard of the extra actions Telecommunicator Gilbride and Floor Supervisor Hollingsworth took to expedite the safe arrival of the donor heart.

"I am very proud of our team and the great work they did in this case. Their commitment to do everything possible to help those in need exemplifies our core motto of 'We Promise To Help'."

Learn how you can become an Organ Donor at https://www.donatelife.net


Man, 40, Shot Tuesday Night On Dorris Street

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


A man, 40, was shot Tuesday night on Dorris Street. At approximately 9:47 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 4000 block of Dorris Street on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BECK VALLE, KURSTIE LENNA 2713 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VIOLATION OF



A man, 40, was shot Tuesday night on Dorris Street. At approximately 9:47 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 4000 block of Dorris Street on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.

I Threw Social Media To The Wind And Couldn't Be Happier

Two weeks ago I did something monumental. I deleted all of my social media accounts. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok (yes I had TikTok) are all gone. Why? Because today I choose to live my life based on what brings me joy. When I realized that social media invited more dread than joy I knew what I had to do. Life's moments really, really matter and looking at a screen

Roy Exum: Our Flag At Iwo Jima

This morning marks the 76 th anniversary of the sun coming up on Mount Suribachi and, as it lit the dawn, every warrior in one of the most merciless battles in the Pacific theater could see the American flag on the crest of the 554-feet-tall hill. The battle to secure the island was perhaps the most intense fighting in World War II. Almost 7,000 Marines and Navy Seabees were

UTC, VMI Hoops Match Up Postponed

Saturday's Southern Conference men's basketball game between VMI and Chattanooga in Chattanooga, Tennessee, has been canceled due to positive COVID tests and quarantine requirements within VMI's program. The game would have been the regular-season finale for both squads. Chattanooga (18-6, 9-6 SoCon) is back in action Wednesday at Mercer (14-9, 7-8) at 7 p.m., while VMI (12-11,

Mocs Golfers Ninth At Pinnacle Bank Intercollegiate

The Chattanooga Mocs men's golf finished the first tournament of the spring semester with 306. That dropped the Mocs into a tie for ninth at 893 with Dayton. Connor Nolan led the way with 73 which matched his first round score. Alex Cobb added with 77 as A.J. Lintunen and Paul Conroy each carded 78s completing the counting total. Oliver Simonsen posted the drop score with 80.


