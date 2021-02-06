Demoss, Ackerman Charged In Murder, Robbery Of UTC Student Tanner Holman

Two men have been arrested in the March 19, 2020, slaying of 20-year-old Holman Tanner.

Charged are Jakob Demoss, 20, and Israel Ackerman, 21.

They are charged with felony murder, especially aggravated robbery and three counts each of aggravated robbery.

In the incident, Chattanooga Police responded at 12:42 a.m. to a report of a p erson shot in the 800 block of East Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Upon arrival, police located a person with a gunshot wound lying in the residence. The UTC student was dead at the scene.

Demoss was taken into custody in Cleveland, Tn., through the collaborative efforts of the Cleveland Police Department, the Chattanooga Police Department Homicide Unit, the Chattanooga Police Department Fugitive Unit and the U.S. Marshals.

Ackerman was taken into custody in Lake County, Fla., through the collaborative efforts of the Lake County Sheriff's Department and the Mount Dora Police Department. He will be extradited back to Chattanooga.

The victim was a junior mechanical engineering student.



