Demoss, Ackerman Charged In Murder, Robbery Of UTC Student Tanner Holman

Saturday, February 6, 2021
Two men have been arrested in the March 19, 2020, slaying of 20-year-old Holman Tanner.
 
Charged are Jakob Demoss, 20, and Israel Ackerman, 21.
 
They are charged with felony murder, especially aggravated robbery and three counts each of aggravated robbery.
 
In the incident, Chattanooga Police responded at 12:42 a.m.  to a report of a person shot in the 800 block of East Martin Luther King Boulevard.
 
 Upon arrival, police located a person with a gunshot wound lying in the residence.
The UTC student was dead at the scene.
 
Demoss was taken into custody in Cleveland, Tn., through the collaborative efforts of the Cleveland Police Department, the Chattanooga Police Department Homicide Unit, the Chattanooga Police Department Fugitive Unit and the U.S. Marshals.
 
Ackerman was taken into custody in Lake County, Fla., through the collaborative efforts of the Lake County Sheriff's Department and the Mount Dora Police Department. He will be extradited back to Chattanooga.
 
The victim was a junior mechanical engineering student.

 



Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 179 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 13,324. There were 3,285 new cases, as that total reached 769,825 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 51,732, 253 more than Friday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 4,709 cases, up 25; 51 deaths; ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association have endorsed Raquetta Dotley for City Council District 7. The Dotley campaign said, "Raquetta is a community-conscious candidate running to build stronger communities in District 7. In doing so, she will stand with fire fighters and help ensure their right to better pay and working conditions. Raquetta will work with the Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Opinion

Amanda Gorman: Prophet On A Precipice

Like many, I fell under the intoxicating spell of young poet laureate Amanda Gorman's words, grace, and sheer likeability at the inauguration. She offered something symbolic – and especially resonant with minority women – that we in America desperately need. My teenage daughters, one Bulgarian-Roma, the other Chinese, found her enchanting. Gorman expanded their horizons of possibility, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

We at the Saturday Funnies have taken the first round of the COVID vaccine but that has no effect on this weekend’s Super Bowl fever. The game will kick off at 6:30 Sunday night in Tampa (CBS) and Kansas City, the defending Super Bowl champions. are a 3-point favorite. Today we are going to sidestep our customary riddles for a bit of Super Bowl trivia and, as a side note to the ... (click for more)

Sports

Caldwell Buzzer Beater Leads Mocs To 67-65 Win

Whew. That’s it. A.J. Caldwell made one shot all game, but it was at the right time draining a three with 1.0 on the clock to beat ETSU 67-65 in Southern Conference play Saturday afternoon. It came just over 10 seconds after a Bucs dagger to the collective hearts of Mocs fans set up this dramatic conclusion. "Malachi was supposed to get a look at the rim but then a couple fumbles ... (click for more)

Covenant Women Win Soccer Opener 2-0 Over Birmingham Southern

A season unlike any other in the history of Covenant women's soccer began in a big way on Saturday as the Scots scored two second-half goals to claim a 2-0 win over Birmingham Southern at Chattanooga Christian School. The match was moved to CCS due to field conditions at Scotland Yard. It was Covenant's first official match in the month of February in program history. Covenant ... (click for more)


