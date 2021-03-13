 Saturday, March 13, 2021 68.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Cameron Coker Dies From Injuries Suffered In Wreck On Cummings Highway At The Foot Of Lookout Mountain

Saturday, March 13, 2021
Cameron Andrew Coker, a computer expert who later became involved in his family's collector car business, has died from an auto accident that happened last Tuesday afternoon.

The wreck happened at the foot of Lookout Mountain in the 2500 block of Cummings Highway near the Mountain View Inn. At the time, sheriff deputies said they were working a "critical" accident. He apparently lost control of his vehicle on a sharp curve.

Mr.

Coker, 36, was the son of Corky and Theresa Coker. 

He was a graduate of the McCallie School class of 2003, and Carson Newman University class of 2007, where he attained a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Information Systems. Soon after college, he was employed servicing computer technology for U.S. Congressmen in Washington, D.C. He became a "Genius Level" Apple computer advisor while working at Apple Computer in Knoxville.

Mr. Coker later decided to return to Chattanooga and join his family’s businesses, Coker Tire Company, Honest Charley Speed Shop, and Chestnut Properties LLC. In 2018, he became the director of Honest Charley Speed Shop and the Coker Museum.

He was also an excellent photographer - a skill he used at his business and at Calvary Chapel church. 

He was very active at Calvary Chapel, including serving for a year at  the Calvary Chapel Renew Ministry at Farm 58 in Dunlap. He took mission trips to Israel, France, and the Dominican Republic.   

Mr. Coker met his future wife, Hilary Twomey, in 2012 while serving with her at Calvary Chapel ministering in the youth department. They were married in 2018 and have a three-month-old son, Thomas Elliott Coker.

He was an Eagle Scout and active outdoorsman, including working as a raft guide on the Ocoee River.

Mr. Coker collected antique vehicles and took part in the coast to coast Great Race car rally with his father from age 12 to age 19 as navigator for Team Coker. 

One of his grandfathers was County Commissioner Harold Coker.

The family will have a private graveside service. The public is invited to a Celebration of Life service on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Calvary Chapel Chattanooga, 3415 Broad St. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that the community and friends please consider a gift to The Cameron Coker Memorial Fund, supporting Christian missions. Checks are payable to The Coker Foundation, a 501(c)(3) may be sent c/o Pendleton Square, 832 Georgia Avenue Suite 210, Chattanooga, TN 37402.

Arrangements are by the East Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, 404 South Moore Road, East Ridge.


