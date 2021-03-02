 Tuesday, March 2, 2021 50.0°F   overcast   Overcast

New Group Taking Over Red Bank Softball Fields; Mayor, Vice Mayor Say New Invocation Policy Well Received

Tuesday, March 2, 2021 - by Gail Perry

Operation of the baseball fields at 640 Morrison Springs Blvd. in Red Bank will now be taken over by the Girls Softball Association. City Manager Tim Thornbury told the commissioners on Tuesday night that participation has been down. The new management of the recreational area has long time experience in organizing girls softball. A representative from the association said that there are already a half dozen teams practicing there. No changes are being made, he said.

"We just want to put people back in the park and are looking forward to bringing back softball." The license agreement for recreational programs with the goal of utilizing the playing fields more fully was approved unanimously. The complex will now be known as Morrison Springs Softball and Recreation Complex.

 

Three members were appointed to the Red Bank Municipal Flood Review. Areas in Red Bank are subject to flooding and all the problems it causes to life and property. This board will hear and decide appeals and requests for variances from the requirements in the city’s flood damage prevention ordinance. The new members are long time residents of the city and are members of the planning commission. They are Sonja Millard, Bill Cannon and Becky Browder.

 

City Manager Thornbury gave an update on work that is being done on Morrison Springs Road where a new gas line has been installed. More work will be done to put in individual service lines, he said, before paving will begin in order to prevent road cuts on new paving. He said the work should be finished in late spring or mid-summer.

 

The sidewalks that are being built along Dayton Boulevard between Newberry and Greenleaf are 80 percent complete, said Mr. Thornbury. Work stopped at a place where phone poles have to be replaced. Until that is done, the construction has been moved to Ashland Terrace where more sidewalks are going in.

 

Both Mayor Hollie Berry and Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton said they have received comments from citizens in support of the city’s new invocation policy that is seen as inclusive. Invitations for saying a prayer before commission meetings begin, have been sent to all houses of worship in the city and extending a mile beyond the boundaries.

 

The mayor asks that citizens participate in a survey to determine interest in a curbside recycling program. If there would be enough participation from residents, curbside pickup would be in addition to the current recycling center which is run by Hamilton County. The survey is available on the city’s website or Facebook page. She announced the next day that the Community Food Pantry at the Red Bank United Methodist Church will be open is March 4 from 4:30-6 p.m.

 

The vice mayor said that the schools in the city have restricted use of drinking fountains and so are in need of bottled water. All schools are accepting donations. Improvements have been made by Hamilton County to Red Bank High School in the past year and more upgrades are planned. Two projects that are desired will not be funded by the county - an alumni lounge and a new weight room with new equipment. She said $75,000 is needed and the school is seeking donations to do that work.

 

The Red Bank Baptist Church food distribution will be providing boxes of food on March 8 and March 15, beginning at 9 a.m. each day, said Commissioner Ruth Jeno. The boxes will be delivered in a drive-through. She said that since July, the church has given away 38,000 boxes of food which have gone to 13,000 families. During that time, there have been 871 volunteers, averaging 40 every distribution day. The Tennessee Tree Day is March 20 where 50,000 seedlings will be available for a donation of $1.99 each, she said.


March 2, 2021

New Phase Of Vaccines Makes Them Available To Total 1.1 Million Tennesseans

March 2, 2021

Ken Shaw Named 27th President Of Southern Adventist University

March 2, 2021

Police Blotter: Thief Gets Rock City Birdhouse; Woman Will Say "He Has A Gun" Next Time


Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey announced Tuesday that the state health department will expand to Phase 1C beginning Monday, making the vaccines now available to an estimated 1.1 ... (click for more)

The Southern Adventist University Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Sunday, for Ken Shaw, EdD, to become the 27th president of the university. He will assume office on June 1. Dr. ... (click for more)

A man on Browns Ferry Road told police that someone busted a window of his vehicle and stole items from it. The items that were taken were an Ulta Make-up set and some Rock City souvenirs, which ... (click for more)



Opinion

COVID Vaccine: Fomenting Fear And Spreading Disinformation

Tennesseans have proven we are resilient and determined moving through the COVID pandemic response. Getting to this point in our state -- one of only a handful that has economic growth, open schools and an ability to see a light at the end of this proverbial tunnel -- has taken unbelievable effort. Yet, one revelation of many over the last year has been the need to reject those ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: J&J Vaccine A Godsend

Within hours after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, truckloads of the life-saving medicine were rolling out of a distribution center in Kentucky. According to a state source, Tennessee will get at least 40,000 doses early this week, and in Hamilton County as well as the rest of America, it is a Godsend. “The ... (click for more)

Sports

Rhyne Howard Selected As SEC Player Of The Year - Again

University of Kentucky junior guard Rhyne Howard has been named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year for the second straight season by league coaches after putting together yet another record-breaking season for the top-20 ranked Wildcats. Howard, who was also named to the All-SEC First Team, was joined on the list of league honors by senior guard Chasity Patterson, ... (click for more)

Chattanoogan Madison Hayes Named To SEC All-Freshman Team

After becoming a regular in the starting lineup during the second half of the season, Mississippi State's Madison Hayes was tabbed to the SEC All-Freshman Team by league coaches on Tuesday. The Chattanooga, Tennessee, native has started the last eight games for the Bulldogs and has consistently done a lot of the intangible things all season. Hayes ranks second on the team ... (click for more)


