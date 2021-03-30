 Tuesday, March 30, 2021 77.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

City Council Approves New Steep Slope Ordinance, While Dropping Definition From 33% To 30%

Tuesday, March 30, 2021

The City Council on Tuesday night approved a new steep slope vegetative planting requirement, while also dropping the definition of steep slope from 33 percent to 30 percent upon an amendment from Councilman Jerry Mitchell.

Councilman Darrin Ledford said the move was "a step forward for our city" though he said it was only a "first step."

He said there had been 10 recommendations from local planners regarding steep slopes, and the ordinance addressed two of those - defining steep slope and adding a vegetative planting requirement.

He said, "We have completed 20 percent of what was proposed. It is a first step."

Helen Burns Sharp, local citizen activist and a retired planner, had been critical of the initial ordinance, saying that 33 percent only covered "mountainside" sites.

Another ordinance passed that says permits for land disturbance will not be issued to developers who still owe civil penalties assessed by the city previously.


Costume Of Lookouts Mascot Looie Is Among Items Stolen In Break-In At AT&T Field

City Focusing On Chatt Inn On 23rd Street To House Homeless

Costume Of Lookouts Mascot Looie Is Among Items Stolen In Break-In At AT&T Field

The costume of the Chattanooga Lookouts mascot, Looie, has been stolen from an office in AT&T Field. The Looie costume along with hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise and equipment were stolen when a suspect(s) forced his/her way into a locked office, Chattanooga Police said. Police said, "The Lookouts season kicks off at home on May 4th. #ChattPD and many other Lookouts ... (click for more)

City Focusing On Chatt Inn On 23rd Street To House Homeless

After backing out of a plan to house 100 of the city's homeless individuals in an East Ridge hotel, the city is now focusing on a hotel on E. 23rd Street. Tyler Yount of the mayor's office on Tuesday afternoon, while speaking with the City Council, referred to the Chatt Inn for the service. He earlier said that the Budgetel at Exit 1 of I-75 was the low bidder. However, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Earl Freudenberg: Bill Brock Never Forgot His Chattanooga Friends

During my news reporting and talk show days I was privileged to cover many famous people and some became friends. One such person was Bill Brock. I first met Mr. Brock in the late 1960’s while he was 3rd District Congressman. I quickly learned the House member was personable and very easy to interview. I remember my unforgettable phone call from Senator Brock in 1973. While ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: You Trust The Media?

Put me down as “infatuated” over a survey the Chattanooga Times Free Press has initiated with 30 other newspapers across the country to determine the reasons conservative types no longer trust the mainstream media. I am one of the conservatives who takes great pleasure in writing a story every day, as well as spending about two hours each day with my “morning readings.” I browse ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Opting Out Of Remainder Of Football Spring Season

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team is opting out of the remainder of the 2021 spring schedule, head coach Rusty Wright announced today. The decision was made with the health and safety of the entire program as the main focus and due to COVID-19 opt-outs that made it impossible to field the required number of student-athletes in key position groups to meet Southern ... (click for more)

Senator Blackburn Calls Out NCAA On Unequal Treatment Of Women Athletes

Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), whose home state collegiate women’s basketball teams - the University of Tennessee Lady Volunteers and the UConn Huskies - have won a combined 19 national championships, lambasted the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) "for its failures to provide female athletes the same level of access to COVID-19 ... (click for more)


