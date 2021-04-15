Lookout Mountain, Tn., Property Values Up 17% In 4 Years

Residential property in Lookout Mountain, Tn. has increased in value an average of 17 percent over the last four years, Hamilton County Assessor of Property Marty Haynes told town commissioners at the April commission meeting.

Reappraisals are done every four years and are based on comparable sales. Reappraisals do not cause a tax increase, he said, because as value goes up, the tax rate will be lowered to make the reappraisal revenue neutral.

The state of Tennessee will provide a certified tax rate to the town by late June or early July. The tax rate of $1.83 per $100 of assessed value has been effect since 2017. Mr. Haynes said if someone disagrees with the re-evaluation, an appeal can be made by providing the assessor’s office with evidence such as comparable sales or something about the property that is unknown.

Commissioner of Parks and Playgrounds David Paschall said two big improvements at the Commons were completed before the baseball and softball season began on April 12. A handrail was built leading up to Dockery Field and the area behind Johnson Field was paved with landscaping stone. All of the fields are now being fully utilized. A parade to celebrate baseball season may take place at a later date if COVID is under control.

In her school report, Commissioner of Schools Brooke Pippenger gave the dates for upcoming events at Lookout Mountain School. Registration for all Hamilton County Schools will be done on line this year at www.hcde.org . Kindergarten online registration for 2021-2022 is April 12-16. Grades K-2 spring benchmarks will be April 19-21. TCAP for third through fifth grades will be May 3-11. Awards Day will be virtual this year, on May 24. Fifth grade graduation will be held in person on the front lawn at 9 a.m. on May 25 with a rain date of May 27. The last day of school for students will be May 27 with an 11:30 a.m. dismissal.

The big problem now for the public works department, said Commissioner Frank Schriner, is brush. He would like to remind homeowners that if contractors create the brush, they must haul it away. If the homeowner does the work and complies with the size of brush piles at the street, the city will pick them up. Brush piles at the curb should be no more than four feet high, four feet wide and eight feet long.

Residents of Fairy Trail, represented by Charlie Walldorf, are asking the town to repair and improve many roads that are in bad condition with patches and deep ruts. Additionally, he told the commissioners that a guardrail should be put at the sharp curve on Fleetwood Drive, where there is a dangerous drop-off on one side of the road, and he asked for damaged guardrails around the mountain to be repaired. Mr. Walldorf also recommended for the town to activate a siren to warn of tornados.

Paving needs are recognized, said Mayor Walker Jones, and although there is money to do some road work this summer, there is enough resurfacing needed that there should be a long-term plan. At the same time the town needs to buy a new fire engine which costs $700,000. He said after that purchase, the town will have a new garbage truck that was bought this year and the new fire engine, so that the largest capital expenditures will have been taken care of.

Captain Danny Wright has been responsible for determining specs for the new fire engine and equipment that will be needed. Bids have been received and came back with the expected price tag of $700,000. After the specs have been scrutinized, the truck will be ordered and delivery of it will be in one year. We’ll have to find money in this coming year to pay for it, said Jim Bentley, commissioner of fire and police.

Other issues the police and fire departments are dealing with include overgrown bushes that residents are not maintaining which block traffic site lines. If a complaint is heard, a copy of the ordinance is given to the homeowner along with the request to take care of the problem bushes. If it is not corrected, the town will do the work and the homeowner will be charged for it. Commissioner Bentley said another problem is that short term rentals are appearing again. At this time all but one individual has complied with the town’s laws, and officials are working to shut down the location that is in violation. The commissioner continues to remind residents to lock car doors and to notify the police of any suspicious activity or persons.

Mayor Jones introduced Terrie Payne to the commissioners. She is the new Certified Municipal Officer-in training. She will be taking courses for certification in the coming year, while handling tax receipts and having the job of town recorder. The mayor said that former Town Consultant Dwight Montague will assist in the budget process this year.

Community Volunteer Jimmy Stewart is reminding residents that it is now time to treat their hemlock trees for wooly adelgid, which has been seen all over the mountain. If the trees are infested, they will die if left untreated. For help and advice about protecting the hemlocks, he can be contacted at (423) 413-6420 or by email at jbs@tvn.net.

The next meeting of the Lookout Mountain, Tn. Commission is scheduled for May 11 at 5:30 p.m.