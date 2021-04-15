Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for April 2-8:

04-02-21

Underwood, Christopher Gale, 48, of 145 Chandler Road, Lot 37, Chickamauga, GA, arrested on charge of Burglary, and Forced Entry of Non Residence.

04-03-21

Ahline, Jordan M., 27, of 3248 Castle Avenue, Chattanooga, TN, arrested on charges of Reckless Conduct, Public Drunkenness, Cruelty to Children-2nd Degree, Disorderly Conduct, Terroristic Threats and Acts, and Simple Assault.

04-05-21

Bynum, Alicia Jane, 32, of 895 Dry Vallet Road, Rossville, GA, arrested on charges of Operating Motor Vehicle with Suspended/Canceled/Revoked Registration, and No Proof of Insurance.

04-06-21

Greene, Kimberly Ann, 57, of 13 Edgewood Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, GA, arrested for Probation Violation.

Blackburn, Christian, 18, of 115 Moore Road, Ringgold, GA, arrested on charge of Possession of Marijuana less than once ounce.

Potts, Trina Laneigh, 34, of 2500 Pointe South SE, Cleveland, TN, arrested on charges of Public Drunk, and DUI/Drugs.

04-07-21

Judd, Megan J., 30, of 5873 Lake Resort Terrace, Chattanooga, TN, arrested on charge of DUI/Any Combination of Alcohol/Drugs/Toxic Vapor.

Berry, Micha Beckton, 19, of 63 Mullis Circle, Chickamauga, GA, arrested on charges of Operating Motor Vehicle with Suspended/Canceled/Revoked Registration, and No Proof of Insurance.

Abrell, Mark A., 63, of 318 Catoosa Street, Rossville, GA, arrested on charge of Operating Motor Vehicle with Suspended/Canceled/Revoked Registration, Obedience to Required Traffic Control Devices, No Proof of Insurance, and Driving While License Suspended/Revoked.