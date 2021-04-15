Beer Board Says Some Fines Still Unpaid

The Chattanooga Beer Board on Thursday discussed the status of fines that have been issued for recent violations. The Chattanooga Billiards Club paid a fine of $1,000 for failure to report an altercation at the business when it occurred. Dr. Elenora Woods/Piney Woods Development Center has not paid a fine of $50 for failure to get a special gathering permit for an event that was held in February. Tim Chatman and Courtney McGee also have an unpaid fine of $50 for not obtaining a special gathering permit at The Kutt.



Bertha Lawrence, administrator for the beer board said those in violation had been sent certified letters about the fines that are overdue.

Melinda Foster, attorney for the board, said the failure to pay fines deems those people as being not responsible and they will be denied a beer permit the next time they apply for one until they have dealt with the previous violations.

The AVH Corporation has five locations in the Chattanooga area. The fifth had been leased out and now owners Saurabh and Prashant Patel are taking back the gas and convenience store at 400 Rossville Blvd. to manage it themselves under the name of Nanbai Mart. Because of the change in ownership of the business, a new application was made for a beer license and was approved by the Beer Board.