Haynes Says Home Values In East Ridge Up 35%

Assessor Marty Haynes told the East Ridge City Council on Thursday evening that home values in East Ridge are up 35 percent.

He said values of residential properties have increased 35 percent in East Ridge over the last four years, compared to 25 percent in all of Hamilton County.

“It is unprecedented,” he said.

In 2020 there were 398 home sales in the city and inventory is so low in the county that there are bidding wars when a house is sold. He said that with all the new development going on in East Ridge it is desirable place to live.

Reappraisals are done off of comparable sales in a neighborhood every four years. Assessors do not enter a house unless invited, he said, and they work on exterior measurements. Even though values have gone up, Assessor Haynes said it is unlikely that property taxes will increase. The current tax rate in East Ridge is 1.38 per $100 dollars of assessed value. The county will provide a lower certified tax rate for the city in late June, so that property tax should not change. Appeals can be made to the board of equalization if a homeowner disagrees with the new value. And there is a senior citizen discount if certain qualifications are met.

Financial Director Diane Quales told the council that in March $1.6 million was paid in property taxes and now a total of 92 percent, or $4.5 million, has been received for 2020.

Discussions continued at the meeting regarding the new liquor stores that will be coming to East Ridge. The city has been divided into two zones, A and B, and one large store will be allowed in each. Earl Wilson, a resident of the city, spoke to the council saying that it would be a missed opportunity to limit the number to two.

Councilmember Ester Helton agreed. She has been advocating to create a third zone at the Exit One Development for a third liquor store. That location is at the intersection of two interstates which she said is one of the busiest in the country, and putting a liquor store there would take full advantage of the Border Region designation.

Councilman Jacky Cagle noted that the idea of expanding the eastern zone to include Exit One was rejected in January.

City Manager Chris Dorsey said the reason for allowing just two stores is in the attempt to revitalize areas of the city where they will be located by bringing people there. He added that it is easier to regulate businesses on the front end rather than when problems come up later. He said a workshop open to the public will be held to review applicants for the stores and where questions can be asked of the owners. A lottery is planned for April 22 to select who gets to own the stores.

The city manager also updated the council on the situation involving the Budgetel Inn and Suites. Several weeks ago the city of Chattanooga announced that 100 homeless people would be sent to live at the Budgetel on Mack Smith Road for several months, paid for with a grant. East Ridge had not been informed of the move and would have been responsible for providing services for those people. After East Ridge pushed back the plan was reconsidered and they were relocated to a hotel in Chattanooga’s city limits.

Then last week a fire at Patten Towers in Chattanooga caused all the residents to be rehoused. This time most were sent to Budgetel with the knowledge of East Ridge. Fire Chief Mike Williams went there to do a life safety assessment because residents from Patten Towers are disabled or elderly. The manager asked him to leave the property.

On Friday East Ridge officials found out about complaints from the new occupants of the motel about bugs and rodents. Again, inspectors were sent and were turned away. On Monday the city got a search warrant to do an inspection and were still denied certain things that were needed.

Additionally, Mr. Dorsey said on Friday at 5 p.m. he learned on TV that a woman said handicapped people were stranded on the third floor with no working elevators. An email sent to Mayor Andy Berke only received a reply of “thank you for sending.” The issue is ongoing and the warrant is still active, said Mr. Dorsey.

Pioneer Frontier, the old playground, is in the process of being torn down to make way for a splash pad and new playground equipment. The council approved a proposal from Game Time in care of Cunningham Recreation for furnishing the labor and materials needed to install the equipment with the exception of the utilities. The cost is $355,747.



A vote also approved the purchase of a ladder truck for the fire department, contingent upon the truck passing final inspections. Fire Chief Williams looked for a suitable vehicle for five months before finding the 2001 model which will cost $129,000 as opposed to $1.4 million for a new one. He told the council that he has fully vetted the fire truck and believes is will serve the city well.

Assistant City Manager Kenny Custer received authorization for a change order to replace the roof on city hall and reseal the skylights to fix leaks that were discovered during the recent heavy rains. The amount of $53,812 was approved for the additional work on renovations that are being done to the building.

East Ridge Spirit Night will be taking place on April 20 at Dos Bros, said Mayor Brian Williams in his report. That night, 30 percent of the proceeds will benefit the city’s parks and recreation department.

On April 21 there will be a blood drive at the police center from 12:30-6:30 p.m. Donors can schedule appointments online.

Baseball sign-ups are still open for 13 and 14-year-old, said the mayor.

The fields at Camp Jordan Park are still undergoing renovations, said the city manager, but the volume of water caused by recent storms has delayed the work.

A drug take-back will be held at the Walgreens on Ringgold Road April 24 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., said Mr. Dorsey.





