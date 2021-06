Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ACKLIN, MARQUAN D

209 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

ASH, MARCUS EUGENE

1011 GADD RD APT 709 CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BELL, MATHEW PARKER

814 SANDLEWOOD DRIV E PLANT CITY, 33563

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 4TH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RECKLESS DRIVING

---

BOYD, ROBERT LEON

3927 BOWMAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---BROWN, MYSTICA JUSTICE3392 SHADOWLAWN DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---BROWN, TANESHA NICHOLE3819 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101717Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)---BULLE, JUSTIN DAVID4505 ROCKFORD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---CAGLE, EMILIE M2309 RODEODRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---CATCHINGS, STACY LYNN6913 RAMSEYTOWN ROAD HARRISON, 37413Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton County911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)---COLE, NAKENDRA LASHAY604 RICH SMITH WAY JACKSON, 38301Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCERECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESSPEEDING---CONRY, AMANDA EVELYN300 SIGNAL VIEW ST RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)CRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONFORGERY---CRANFIELD, SHAWN PHILLIP2316 MEADOWBROOK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---DAVIS, TERRY LEE9010 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE---DECKER, CONAL MARION8 GENE LANE WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---EATON, RICKY EUGENE3761 SHILOH ROAD DECATUR, 37322Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---ELLISON, DEMETRIS LARENZO4614 BONNIE WAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT DELIVERY OF COCAINE)POSSESSION OF FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---FOUNTAIN, DAKEYVIOUS J605 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---FREEMAN, DEMETRIUS LEVON3822 MONTVIEW DR Chattanooga, 37411Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)EVADING ARREST---GABBERT, JORDAN STARR3700 CHERRYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HODSON, KYLE EDWARDWITH COUSIN CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVOP (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE))---HUTCHINSON, CAMELIA L2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---JARRETT, STEVEN DALEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCT---KILGORE, JENNIFER ROSE5800 HIGHWAY 108 WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---LEON, CARLOS EDUARDO2623 TAFT HIGHWAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---LEVI, DANIEL JESSE3507 DAYTON BLVF APT C7 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---LEWIS, SHANE JEFFREYHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LOMNICK, RODERICK MICHAEL3422 PERSIMMON LN CHATTANOOGA, 374062616Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---MARSHALL, ARIEL LYNETTE313 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---MATHIS, TERRY WAYNEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MCGHEE, KELVIN LEBRON6946 GLEN ERROL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS DRIVINGCONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR---MEADE, CHRISTOPHER B727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---NAGEL, JAMIE LYN10 LYNNOLEN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---NAGEL, MICHAEL ROBERT7 LYNNOLEN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PARKER, AUSTIN LAMAR1714 APPLE ST SODDY DAISY, 37393Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---PATILLO, AARON J4905 Highway 58 Chattanooga, 374161806Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---PHIPPS, JIMMY DEWITT510 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---POWELL, MATTHEW ROBIN18 WALKER RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE---RHODES, TRENTON KYLE326 DEPOT ST SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---RICE, REGINALD LAMAR3108 14th Ave Chattanooga, 374071811Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---RIVERS, JOSEPH L2709 Benton Ave Chattanooga, 37406Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE---SANDERS, SHAWN ROSS2 ABELIA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SCEALF, JEFFREY L1914 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY---SIMS, DEADRICK AKENYA593 WANDO DR CHATTANOOGA, 374122917Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---SWAGGERTY, RYAN W2350 BLACKBURN RD SE APT 428 CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTTHEFT OF PROPERTYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WAITE, ADRIAN2212 BROOKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED RAPEAGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY---WALDON, DESTINY RENEE642 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023706Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 (AUTO)---WRIGHT, RITCHIE RYAN7315 SHAMROCK LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)