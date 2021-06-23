June 23, 2021
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in conjunction with the Chattanooga Police Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for ... (click for more)
Lookout Mountain, Tn. Commissioners passed the 2022 budget on the second and final reading at the Thursday afternoon meeting with a five percent increase to the property tax rate over 2021. No income is expected from the sale of Incline tickets this year because tickets are being sold only at the station in St. Elmo. Last year the town received $59,000 from tickets sold at the top ... (click for more)
The remains of General Nathan Bedford Forrest and his wife have been dug up from a park in Memphis and moved to a Confederate museum. General Forrest was a grand wizard in the KKK and therefore is hated. How much did that cost the taxpayers?
Robert Byrd and his wife remains are in the Columbia Gardens Cemetery in Arlington, Va., very close to Arlington National Cemetery. He was ... (click for more)
As we approach the 20 th year since the 9/11 attacks, it may interest you to know 7,057 members of our Armed Forces have been killed in combat-related death. What should be of equal mourning is four times that number – 30,177 to be precise – of our military veterans have died from self-inflicted causes. That’s right, the suicide numbers are higher than they are for the general population, ... (click for more)
Byrd Tenerowicz had run far into foul territory and was tracking the ball against the dark night sky. Shortstop Jose Barrero was running step for step with them, the two of them drifting past the third base line to find the ball. The two met at the wall and both had a chance to snatch it out of the air and secure the third and final out with the bases loaded in the eighth inning. ... (click for more)
No. 3 Tennessee generated early offense, but could not keep pace with No. 2 Texas Tuesday afternoon at TD Ameritrade Park, falling 8-4 in a season-ending loss to the Longhorns.
The Vols finish their record-setting season with a 50-18 overall record, an SEC Eastern Division title and the fifth trip to the College World Series in program history.
Liam Spence , Jordan Beck ... (click for more)