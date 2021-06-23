Byrd Tenerowicz had run far into foul territory and was tracking the ball against the dark night sky. Shortstop Jose Barrero was running step for step with them, the two of them drifting past the third base line to find the ball. The two met at the wall and both had a chance to snatch it out of the air and secure the third and final out with the bases loaded in the eighth inning. ... (click for more)