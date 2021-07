Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury:



No Bills:

1 AKERS, CHRIS JOHN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY 06/30/2021

2 AKERS, CHRIS JOHN DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE 06/30/2021

1 BILLINGSLY, DEVONTAE LAMAR POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 06/30/2021

1 CHASE, JESSICA LOGAN POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA 06/30/2021

2 CHASE, JESSICA LOGAN VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW 06/30/2021

1 EVANS, TRAVIS JERMAINE SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION 06/30/2021

2 EVANS, TRAVIS JERMAINE FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY 06/30/2021

3 EVANS, TRAVIS JERMAINE DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE 06/30/2021

1 EVANS, TRAVIS JERMAINE MARIJUANA FOR RESALE 06/30/2021

1 HARDEN, DEREK ALLEN MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH 06/30/2021

2 HARDEN, DEREK ALLEN POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 06/30/2021

1 HOWARD, COLE NATHANIEL DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE 06/30/2021

1 HOWARD, COLE NATHANIEL POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 06/30/2021

1 IRWIN, ALEX WALLACE AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE 06/30/2021

1 MCCLENDON, FREDRICK LOGAN DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE 06/30/2021

1 PELFREY, LELAND HEATH THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500 06/30/2021

1 PROCTOR, JUSTIN R DOMESTIC ASSAULT 06/30/2021

1 ROBINSON, COURTNEY TRUMINE FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF) 06/30/2021

1 VICK, SARKEIJA SHATINA FAILURE TO APPEAR 06/30/2021

1 WALTON, TONI J'LISA RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 06/30/2021

True Bills:

311685 1 ADAMS, ANDREW DAVID AGGRAVATED BURGLARY 06/30/2021

311685 2 ADAMS, ANDREW DAVID THEFT OF PROPERTY 06/30/2021

311686 1 BALDWIN, ZACHARY MILES EVADING ARREST 06/30/2021

311686 2 BALDWIN, ZACHARY MILES POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 06/30/2021

311686 3 BALDWIN, ZACHARY MILES POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE 06/30/2021

311687 1 BILLINGSLY, DEVONTAE LAMAR RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 06/30/2021

311687 2 BILLINGSLY, DEVONTAE LAMAR VANDALISM 06/30/2021

311687 3 BILLINGSLY, DEVONTAE LAMAR POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING NON-DANGEROUS OFFENSE 06/30/2021

311687 4 BILLINGSLY, DEVONTAE LAMAR VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW 06/30/2021

311687 5 BILLINGSLY, DEVONTAE LAMAR FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY 06/30/2021

311687 6 BILLINGSLY, DEVONTAE LAMAR DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE 06/30/2021

311688 1 BISHOP, TIMOTHY LAMAR VIOLATION OF OPEN CONTAINER LAW 06/30/2021

311688 2 BISHOP, TIMOTHY LAMAR VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE 06/30/2021

311688 3 BISHOP, TIMOTHY LAMAR SPEEDING 06/30/2021

311688 4 BISHOP, TIMOTHY LAMAR DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 06/30/2021

311689 1 BLACKWELL JR, RONALD STEVEN AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 06/30/2021

311689 2 BLACKWELL JR, RONALD STEVEN AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 06/30/2021

311689 3 BLACKWELL JR, RONALD STEVEN AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 06/30/2021

311689 4 BLACKWELL JR, RONALD STEVEN POSSESSION OF A DEADLY WEAPON DURING NON-DANGEROUS

OFFENSE

06/30/2021

311689 5 BLACKWELL JR, RONALD STEVEN DISORDERLY CONDUCT 06/30/2021



311690 1 BOWERS, GORDON J POSSESSION OF CARFENTANYL FOR RESALE 06/30/2021

311690 2 BOWERS, GORDON J POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 06/30/2021

311690 3 BOWERS, GORDON J FAILURE TO APPEAR 06/30/2021

311691 1 BROCK, FEDERICO LEASTER VANDALISM 06/30/2021

311692 1 BUSTOS-ARISMENDI, ISRAEL POSSESSION OF COCAINE 06/30/2021

311692 2 BUSTOS-ARISMENDI, ISRAEL DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE 06/30/2021

311692 3 BUSTOS-ARISMENDI, ISRAEL FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY 06/30/2021

311692 4 BUSTOS-ARISMENDI, ISRAEL VIOLATION OF DRIVER'S LICENSE LAW 06/30/2021

311692 5 BUSTOS-ARISMENDI, ISRAEL DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 06/30/2021

311693 1 CHAMBERS, HUNTER CALEB FALSE REPORTS 06/30/2021

311693 2 CHAMBERS, HUNTER CALEB DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER 06/30/2021

311693 3 CHAMBERS, HUNTER CALEB LEAVING THE SCENE 06/30/2021

311693 4 CHAMBERS, HUNTER CALEB VIOLATION OF IMPLIED CONSENT LAW 06/30/2021

311693 5 CHAMBERS, HUNTER CALEB DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE 06/30/2021

311693 6 CHAMBERS, HUNTER CALEB FAILURE TO APPEAR 06/30/2021

311693 7 CHAMBERS, HUNTER CALEB DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 06/30/2021

311694 1 COULTER, JOHN MICHAEL POSSESSION OF PSILOCYBIN 06/30/2021

311694 2 COULTER, JOHN MICHAEL POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM 06/30/2021

311695 1 COULTER, JOHN MICHAEL POSS. OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE 06/30/2021

311695 2 COULTER, JOHN MICHAEL POSS. OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY 06/30/2021

311695 3 COULTER, JOHN MICHAEL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 06/30/2021

311696 1 PROCTOR, KOBY GAGE POSS. OF MARIHUANA FOR RESALE 06/30/2021



311696 2 PROCTOR, KOBY GAGE POSS. OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY 06/30/2021

311696 3 PROCTOR, KOBY GAGE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 06/30/2021

311697 1 CROSS, LAURA DEMIG DOMESTIC ASSAULT 06/30/2021

311699 1 HILL, LAKENDRA SHONTAY THEFT OF PROPERTY 06/30/2021

311698 1 DANIELS, NICOLE RISEY THEFT OF PROPERTY 06/30/2021

311700 1 DANIELS, NICOLE RISEY AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 06/30/2021

311700 2 DANIELS, NICOLE RISEY LEAVING THE SCENE 06/30/2021

311700 3 DANIELS, NICOLE RISEY DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE 06/30/2021

311700 4 DANIELS, NICOLE RISEY FAILURE TO APPEAR 06/30/2021

311701 1 EVANS, TRAVIS JERMAINE POSSESSION OF COCAINE 06/30/2021

311701 2 EVANS, TRAVIS JERMAINE POSSESSION OF MDMA FOR RESALE 06/30/2021

311701 3 EVANS, TRAVIS JERMAINE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 06/30/2021

311701 4 EVANS, TRAVIS JERMAINE POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE 06/30/2021

311702 1 GILREATH II, JOHNNY LEON VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE 06/30/2021

311702 2 GILREATH II, JOHNNY LEON SPEEDING 06/30/2021

311702 3 GILREATH II, JOHNNY LEON EVADING ARREST 06/30/2021

311702 4 GILREATH II, JOHNNY LEON RESISTING ARREST 06/30/2021

311702 5 GILREATH II, JOHNNY LEON DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE 06/30/2021

311702 6 GILREATH II, JOHNNY LEON AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 06/30/2021

311702 7 GILREATH II, JOHNNY LEON VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW 06/30/2021

311703 1 GUERMSEY, CRYSTAL THEFT OF PROPERTY 06/30/2021

311703 2 GUERMSEY, CRYSTAL FORGERY 06/30/2021



311704 1 HEFFNER III, THOMAS JAMES CRIMINAL TRESPASSING 06/30/2021

311704 2 HEFFNER III, THOMAS JAMES CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTION 06/30/2021

311705 1 HILL, LAKENDRA SHONTAY POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS 06/30/2021

311706 1 HOWARD, COLE NATHANIEL CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION 06/30/2021

311706 2 HOWARD, COLE NATHANIEL EVADING ARREST 06/30/2021

311706 3 HOWARD, COLE NATHANIEL RESISTING ARREST 06/30/2021

311706 4 HOWARD, COLE NATHANIEL POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE 06/30/2021

311707 1 JOHNSON, MARIA A THEFT OF PROPERTY 06/30/2021

311708 1 JONES, LEWIS W FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY 06/30/2021

311708 2 JONES, LEWIS W IMPROPER BACKING 06/30/2021

311708 3 JONES, LEWIS W DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 06/30/2021

311709 1 LEAMON, TRISTAN TANNER VANDALISM 06/30/2021

311709 2 LEAMON, TRISTAN TANNER THEFT OF PROPERTY 06/30/2021

311710 1 LEWIS, JADA MAELYN ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT 06/30/2021

311711 1 MARTIN, DAMEN VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY 06/30/2021

311712 1 MATTHEWS, KENNETH DEWAYNE DOMESTIC ASSAULT 06/30/2021

311713 1 MILLER, ZACKARY TYLER THEFT OF PROPERTY 06/30/2021

311714 1 MILLER, ZACKARY TYLER CRIMINAL SIMULATION 06/30/2021

311715 1 OGLETREE, DAYTON KALVIN FALSE IMPRISONMENT 06/30/2021

311716 1 PROCTOR, KOBY GAGE POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY 06/30/2021

311716 2 PROCTOR, KOBY GAGE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE 06/30/2021

311716 3 PROCTOR, KOBY GAGE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 06/30/2021



311717 1 PROCTOR, KOBY GAGE POSSESSION OF PSILOCYBIN FOR RESALE 06/30/2021

311717 2 PROCTOR, KOBY GAGE POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM FOR RESALE 06/30/2021

311718 1 REDMAN, KENNETH ZACHARY THEFT OF PROPERTY 06/30/2021

311718 2 REDMAN, KENNETH ZACHARY POSSESSION OF HEROIN 06/30/2021

311718 3 REDMAN, KENNETH ZACHARY POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 06/30/2021

311719 1 REED, DEREK NATHANIEL RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 06/30/2021

311719 2 REED, DEREK NATHANIEL RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 06/30/2021

311719 3 REED, DEREK NATHANIEL EVADING ARREST 06/30/2021

311719 4 REED, DEREK NATHANIEL EVADING ARREST 06/30/2021

311719 5 REED, DEREK NATHANIEL LEAVING THE SCENE 06/30/2021

311719 6 REED, DEREK NATHANIEL DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE 06/30/2021

311719 7 REED, DEREK NATHANIEL ALTERATION OF EVIDENCE OF TITLE 06/30/2021

311720 1 ROBINSON, COURTNEY TRUMINE CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION 06/30/2021

311720 2 ROBINSON, COURTNEY TRUMINE POSSESSION OF OF MDMA FOR RESALE 06/30/2021

311720 3 ROBINSON, COURTNEY TRUMINE POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE 06/30/2021

311720 4 ROBINSON, COURTNEY TRUMINE POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG 06/30/2021

311720 5 ROBINSON, COURTNEY TRUMINE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 06/30/2021

311721 1 SEXTON, KELLY WAYNE POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE 06/30/2021

311721 2 SEXTON, KELLY WAYNE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 06/30/2021

311722 1 SILLEMON, ROMMEL EDWARD POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY

CONVICTION

06/30/2021

311722 2 SILLEMON, ROMMEL EDWARD VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE 06/30/2021

311723 1 SIMMONS, DEBORAH DENISE BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS 06/30/2021



311723 2 SIMMONS, DEBORAH DENISE THEFT OF PROPERTY 06/30/2021

311724 1 SIMS, ERIC LEMARCUS CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION 06/30/2021

311725 1 SMITH, SHAMYRA DAMITA THEFT OF PROPERTY 06/30/2021

311726 1 SMITH, SHAMYRA DAMITA THEFT OF PROPERTY 06/30/2021

311727 1 SMITH, SHAMYRA DAMITA BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS 06/30/2021

311727 2 SMITH, SHAMYRA DAMITA THEFT OF PROPERTY 06/30/2021

311728 1 STALYON, MERCEDES DELENE DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE 06/30/2021

311729 1 SWART, RUSSELL DAVID VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION 06/30/2021

311730 1 THOMAS III, ROGER NMN RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 06/30/2021

311730 2 THOMAS III, ROGER NMN DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 06/30/2021

311730 3 THOMAS III, ROGER NMN DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 06/30/2021

311730 4 THOMAS III, ROGER NMN POSSESSION OF WEAPON WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED 06/30/2021

311730 5 THOMAS III, ROGER NMN POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE 06/30/2021

311731 1 TUCKER, KELDERICK MARQUAIL AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 06/30/2021

311731 2 TUCKER, KELDERICK MARQUAIL AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 06/30/2021

311731 3 TUCKER, KELDERICK MARQUAIL AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 06/30/2021

311731 4 TUCKER, KELDERICK MARQUAIL POSS. MARIHUANA FOR RESALE 06/30/2021

311731 5 TUCKER, KELDERICK MARQUAIL EVADING ARREST 06/30/2021

311731 6 TUCKER, KELDERICK MARQUAIL DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE 06/30/2021

311731 7 TUCKER, KELDERICK MARQUAIL FAILURE TO YIELD 06/30/2021

311732 1 VAUGHN, GENESIS LATROY POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY

CONVICTION

06/30/2021

311732 2 VAUGHN, GENESIS LATROY POSS. OF OXYCODONE FOR RESALE 06/30/2021



311732 3 VAUGHN, GENESIS LATROY FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN 06/30/2021

311733 1 VICK, SARKEIJA SHATINA FAILURE TO APPEAR 06/30/2021

311734 1 WALDROP, DERRICK QUINELLE BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS 06/30/2021

311734 2 WALDROP, DERRICK QUINELLE THEFT OF PROPERTY 06/30/2021

311734 3 WALDROP, DERRICK QUINELLE VANDALISM 06/30/2021

311735 1 WALTON, TONI J'LISA LIGHT LAW VIOLATION 06/30/2021

311735 2 WALTON, TONI J'LISA VIOLATION OF DRIVERS LICENSE LAW 06/30/2021

311735 3 WALTON, TONI J'LISA CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION 06/30/2021

311735 4 WALTON, TONI J'LISA DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 06/30/2021

311736 1 WILLIAMS, HEATH JAMES DOMESTIC ASSAULT 06/30/2021

311736 2 WILLIAMS, HEATH JAMES RESISTING ARREST 06/30/2021