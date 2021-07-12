 Monday, July 12, 2021 85.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Circuit Court Judge Jeff Hollingsworth Will Not Seek Re-Election

Monday, July 12, 2021
Judge Jeff Hollingsworth
Judge Jeff Hollingsworth

Jeff Hollingsworth, Judge of Division II of the Circuit Court in Hamilton County, has announced that he will not seek re-election to that position in 2022.

 He was elected in 2006 and reelected in 2014.

Judge Hollingsworth said, “It has been a great honor to serve as Circuit Judge.  I am sincerely grateful for the continued support of my staff, fellow judges and lawyers who practice in this court for making my time as judge the highlight of my career.  I am also grateful to the citizens of Hamilton County for allowing me to serve in this capacity.

 “Serving on the bench has exceeded my expectations.

It has been great, but it is time to move on to the next stage of life and see what the Lord has in store for me.”

 


Chattanooga Man Is 1 Of 18 Arrested, Charged In Spring Hill Human Trafficking Operation

Walker County Arrest Report For July 5-11

A two-day joint undercover operation by special agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, the Spring Hill Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for July 5-12: HALL DINO ALLAN W/M 42 OFFICER THOMASON PROBATION WARRANT WORTHINGTON SONYA NICOLE W/F 37 HEAD WARRANT WALLIN GERREN LEE W/M 36 ... (click for more)

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)



A two-day joint undercover operation by special agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, the Spring Hill Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and the office of 22nd District Attorney General Brent Cooper has resulted in the arrest of 18 men accused of seeking illicit sex from minors. Over a two-day period beginning Thursday, ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for July 5-12: HALL DINO ALLAN W/M 42 OFFICER THOMASON PROBATION WARRANT WORTHINGTON SONYA NICOLE W/F 37 HEAD WARRANT WALLIN GERREN LEE W/M 36 OFFICER TATE WARRANT COUCH TONYA MICHELLE W/F 47 OFFICER COOK SIMPLE BATTERY FVA STINSON LEBRON EUGENE B/M 58 OFFICER ROSSVILLE SHOPLIFTING DAUGHERTY SAMANTHA SUE W/F 41 PERRY ROSSVILLE ... (click for more)

Opinion

Stop Issuing Permits For Housing Developments In East Brainerd - And Response

For the past three years, a "housing development" across the street from me has been "under construction." I didn't know, when I bought this house in East Brainerd, that I would be looking at a clay pit of garbage and failure for this long. Now we hear that more permits for construction failures like this one are being granted in my area. Imagine the self discipline it takes ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Decline Of Scribes

Pardon me if it seems I’ve been gloating a little too much in recent days. Two of “my boys” – Mark Weidmer and George Starr – were rightfully inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Thursday night and that is a bigger thrill for me than it is for them. I reckon I’m in about a dozen ‘halls’ and some claim that’s because I am more ‘infamous’ than not, but when guys I have ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Get Rained Out Again On Sunday

For the second straight day, the baseball game between the Chattanooga Lookouts and the Tennessee Smokies has been rained out. Both teams will have a day off on Monday with Chattanooga opening a six-game series in Pensacola on Tuesday before returning home on Tuesday, July 20 to face the Birmingham Barons. The Smokies return to AT&T Field the week of August 24, so there's ... (click for more)

CFC Wins 1-0 Against Atletico Atlanta - Naglestad Scores Again

Midfielder James Kasak served a 20 yard ball into the box, and the most lethal striker in the city was on the other end. Markus Naglestad used a beautiful high-kick flick with his back heel to tap the ball past the keeper toward the near post. It was an Ibrahimovic-esque strike, and the only goal of CFC’s 1-0 Independent Cup win over Atletico Atlanta, who featured former CFC’er ... (click for more)


