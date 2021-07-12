Circuit Court Judge Jeff Hollingsworth Will Not Seek Re-Election

Jeff Hollingsworth, Judge of Division II of the Circuit Court in Hamilton County, has announced that he will not seek re-election to that position in 2022.

He was elected in 2006 and reelected in 2014.

Judge Hollingsworth said, “It has been a great honor to serve as Circuit Judge. I am sincerely grateful for the continued support of my staff, fellow judges and lawyers who practice in this court for making my time as judge the highlight of my career. I am also grateful to the citizens of Hamilton County for allowing me to serve in this capacity.

“Serving on the bench has exceeded my expectations. It has been great, but it is time to move on to the next stage of life and see what the Lord has in store for me.”