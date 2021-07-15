Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
Thursday, July 15, 2021
BOYD, JOSHUA ANDERSON
915 HARRIS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CARDENAS, KEVEN IVAN
9224 MISTY RIDGE DRIVE CHATTNAOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
EDWARDS, DANTE ANGELO
751 RUNYAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
EVADING ARREST
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
ELLIS, SARAH ELIZABETH
183 PINE RIDGE DR BENTON, 373073205
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
---
FAIRCHILD, JONATHAN GRAHAM
26 MABRY PLACE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
FLICK, BRITTANY D
920 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
FREED, CHRISTOPHER ROBERT
249 18TH STREET NORTHWEST CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency:
SEXUAL CONTACT WITH INMATES
---
GANNAWAY, JANET SMITH
2014 WALNUT ST SIGNAL MOUNTIAN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
GOEWAY, CHRISTOPHER
5839 NORTHSHORE DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: TVA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HELFRICH, JOHN
21 SAWYER TERRACE WILLINGTON, 33411
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF SERVICES
---
HOPKINS, LARRY RAY
2354 HIGHWAY 70 E COOKEVILLE, 385064434
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
JONES, MAURICE ALAN
2415 HILLCRESDT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KIRKLAND, EDWARD LENARD
913 EMITT AVE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KYLE, OMAR CHARLTON
7034 Sportsman Dr Harrison, 373419220
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
LAWSON, JAMES SCOTT
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 578 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LEAGUE, KAYLA NOELLE
5613 CLEMONS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LEFFEW, CALEB S
1320 VONNELIA CR. SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
PARKER, ADAM LEBRON
6200 HIXSON PIKE #259 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
PINTKA, ERIC STEPHEN
106A CHRISTIAN WAY ROSSVILLE, 307414798
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
PRIEST, MICHAEL
78 JUANITA ST DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF MARAJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
RAINES, KATHERINE DAWN
2618 FOREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
REYNOLDS, HEATH ADAM
1279 CATOOSA PARKWAY TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SCROGGS-MANN, JAMES CALVIN
1907 HAMILL RD HIXSON, 373434908
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SHADDEN, CHAD LEBRON
259 School Dr Decatur, 373226916
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SHIRLEY, JERRY LEE
336 WARREN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SMILEY, JOSEPH BAYLESS
1702 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
TINKER, PENNY MICHELLE
430 WALNUT AVENUE TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS DRUG PARA)
---
VAUGHN, ERIC DUPREE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374162355
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FELONY EVADING
---
WALDROP, DANIEL LEE
6046 RELOCAITON WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WALDROP, ELIZABETH NICHOLE
8912 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
***MUST APPEAR***
---
WHALEY, ALYSSA LEIGH ANN
9172 TOWER PINES COVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILLIAMS, MARQUES LEBRON
301 N Saint Marks Ave Chattanooga, 374113435
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
YOUNG, KENDELL DEJUAN
1207 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374042849
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)