Special Events Getting Back On Track In Chattanooga

After the pause last year because of the COVID pandemic, special events are again being held. Event organizers that want to sell beer must obtain a special events beer license from the city’s beer board. Thursday morning at the Chattanooga Beer Board meeting, four special event permits were approved.

The River City Company has been involved in planning the Patten Parkway grand opening as a way to celebrate the reopening of both old and new businesses and renovations in the area around Patten Parkway. This event will be held on Patten Parkway between Georgia Avenue and Lindsay Street on Friday, July 23, from 8-11:30 p.m., said Dawn Hjelseth, vice president of marketing and communications for River City Company. It is expected that overflow from Nightfall that night will add to the number of people there. Music will be provided by a DJ and licensed bartenders will check IDs. The area in front of Honest Pint will be blocked off and a single station there will be selling beer.

On five Sundays in August, a free afternoon of family entertainment will take place downtown. Rise Chattanooga will hold Soul Sunday in the Park from 1-6 p.m. From 1-3 p.m. food will be available inside Miller Plaza and from food trucks parked up and down Georgia Avenue. Beer and non-alcoholic beverages will also be sold after people get wristbands. From 4-6 p.m. it all moves across the street to Miller Park where national acts will be showcased, said Shane Morrow event organizer who has been working with River City Co. to plan these events.

The big fundraiser for the Creative Discovery Museum, Drink and Discover is planned for July 31 from 7-10 p.m. at the museum located at 321 Chestnut St. This event is the first planned by the museum in over a year. Bartending services will be from Big River who will check the IDs and the museum’s security guards will be present. This is a 21 and up, only event. Both beer and wine will be served.

Notre Dame High School Alumni will hold “Every Class Bash,” in the school’s gym. Notre Dame High is located at 2701 Vermont Ave. The event planned for Friday, July 23, is pat of a reunion weekend, Kathy Martin told the Beer Board. A wide range of alumni from all classes are expected to attend. The security guard that is employed by the school will be there to check IDs along with licensed bartenders that will be serving beer and wine. Attendance is typically between 250-300, said Ms. Martin. It will be a night of music, food and fellowship, she said.

The members of the Chattanooga Beer Board also oversee the city’s wrecker and towing business. At the Thursday meeting there was discussion about ways to improve and simplify response to crashes on Interstate Highways and about storage after a vehicle has been towed, by creating a single, city-owned impound lot and ensuring that towing businesses are highly qualified for the work. More discussion will follow.