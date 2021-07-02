 Friday, July 2, 2021 77.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Mark Alan Deakins Indicted For Sexual Exploitation Of Children; FBI Seeks Additional Victims

Friday, July 2, 2021

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in identifying potential historical victims of convicted sexual offender Mark Alan Deakins who were victimized, photographed, and/or filmed/videoed by Deakins from the 1990s through June, 2021.

 

Victims of Deakins most likely include males between the ages of 7 and 17.

It is believed there could be more than 20 victims throughout the Southeast. 

 

On June 16, a federal grand jury in Knoxville returned a one count indictment against Mark Alan Deakins, 61, of Chattanooga, for the sexual exploitation of a child. Deakins is currently being held pending trial in United States District Court, in Chattanooga.

 

The indictment alleges that Deakins sexually exploited a child under the age of 12 from June, 2018 through September, 2018. 

 

If you believe you have been a victim of Mark Alan Deakins or suspect someone who has, please contact the FBI Chattanooga office at 423 265-3601 or report it at https://tips.fbi.gov. 

 

The indictment is the result of an investigation by the Chattanooga Crimes Against Children Task Force and included the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United States Marshals Service, Homeland Security Investigations, Chattanooga Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, and Red Bank Police Department. 

 

The FBI is legally mandated to identify victims of federal crimes it investigates. Identified victims may be eligible for certain services and rights under federal and/or state law. 


Let's Remember 4th Of July Rules For Flying The Flag

Roy Exum: A Daddy At His Best

Lookouts Win First Two At Birmingham; Take Lead In Southern League Standings

Lee University Names Reilly Rogers As Coordinator Of Athletic Communications

