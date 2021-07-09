Sale Creek Volunteer Fire Department Saves Home On Armstrong Road That Had Been Hit By Lightning

The Sale Creek Volunteer Fire Department saved a home on Armstrong Road on Friday afternoon.

Around noon, the unit was dispatched to a home that was reported to have been struck by lightning during a passing severe storm in that area.

Upon arrival fire crews found a two-story, 3,000 square foot home with smoke showing from the eaves on multiple sides.

After making contact with the home owner and confirming everyone was out of the home and safe, crews made entry to search for the location of the fire.

Once inside fire crews encountered a heavy amount of smoke coming from the basement/garage area of the home spreading throughout the house.

Crews quickly located the fire in the basement between the first and second floor. They removed ceiling and some wall portions of sheet rock to access the fire.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire in between the floors stopping it from spreading further into the residence.

After further investigation it was found that lightning indeed struck the home at the front window and gas meter located in the front of the residence.

Utility crews were brought to the scene to secure the power meter and gas meter.

Soddy Daisy Fire Department and Sequoyah Volunteer Fire Department were on scene to assist Sale Creek Fire with Mutual Aid. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Hamilton County EMS stood by as well.

No injuries were reported. The estimated total damages were valued at $75,000 in property and water damages.