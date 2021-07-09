 Friday, July 9, 2021 79.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Sale Creek Volunteer Fire Department Saves Home On Armstrong Road That Had Been Hit By Lightning

Friday, July 9, 2021
The Sale Creek Volunteer Fire Department saved a home on Armstrong Road on Friday afternoon.

Around noon, the unit was dispatched to a home that was reported to have been struck by lightning during a passing severe storm in that area.

Upon arrival fire crews found a two-story, 3,000 square foot home with smoke showing from the eaves on multiple sides.

After making contact with the home owner and confirming everyone was out of the home and safe, crews made entry to search for the location of the fire.

Once inside fire crews encountered a heavy amount of smoke coming from the basement/garage area of the home spreading throughout the house.

Crews quickly located the fire in the basement between the first and second floor.
They removed ceiling and some wall portions of sheet rock to access the fire.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire in between the floors stopping it from spreading further into the residence.

After further investigation it was found that lightning indeed struck the home at the front window and gas meter located in the front of the residence.

Utility crews were brought to the scene to secure the power meter and gas meter.

Soddy Daisy Fire Department and Sequoyah Volunteer Fire Department were on scene to assist Sale Creek Fire with Mutual Aid. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Hamilton County EMS stood by as well.

No injuries were reported. The estimated total damages were valued at $75,000 in property and water damages.

Police Blotter: Mysterious Woman Leaves Her Items In Man's Truck Instead Of Stealing His Things; Cell Phone May Be Culprit In Car Fire

TDOT Contract Crews To Pave Local Roads Near Interstate 24 Bridge Replacement Project

Man, 20, Shot While Traveling In Car On Moss Street On Thursday Night


Police responded to a property found at 1807 Elmendorf St. Officers spoke to the owner of the business. He said a woman entered his business around 9:40 a.m., looked inside the building and quickly ... (click for more)

As the project to replace bridges over and on Interstate 24 near mile marker 183 in Chattanooga nears completion, the contractor will be milling, paving and striping local roads within the project ... (click for more)

A 20-year-old man was shot on Moss Street on Thursday night. At approximately 8:02 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 1300 block of Moss Street on a report of a person shot. ... (click for more)



Opinion

Stop Issuing Permits For Housing Developments In East Brainerd - And Response

For the past three years, a "housing development" across the street from me has been "under construction." I didn't know, when I bought this house in East Brainerd, that I would be looking at a clay pit of garbage and failure for this long. Now we hear that more permits for construction failures like this one are being granted in my area. Imagine the self discipline it takes ... (click for more)

We Need Tennessee CLEAN

When teaching Environmental Science I will conclude the year with a garbage unit. Most years some students participate in a litter clean up which has given me a good perspective of litter in Hamilton County. One year my students also made a presentation the Hamilton County Commission about litter. I believe that litter, specifically plastic, is the most important environmental ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookout Bats Disappear In Loss To Smokies

Chattanooga's Olympic catcher stood in the right-handed batter’s box, made great contact with a Luis Lugo pitch, and roped a double into leftfield. Or at least it would have been a double, had Zach Davis not been in the perfect position to snag it out of the air. It was that kind of night for the Lookouts, who blew an early two run lead in a 5-2 loss to the Tennessee Smokies. ... (click for more)

Golfer Lindsey Hollis Is Awarded All-American Scholar Status

Lindsey Hollis, a local golfer, attends Wofford College in South Carolina. She and three of her teammates (Nicole Amos, Becca Earl and Lina Settelmayer) were just awarded All-American Scholar status by the WGCA (Women’s Golf Coaches Association) for 2020-2021. The stringent criteria for the award requires a 3.5 or better cumulative GPA while actively participating in tournaments. ... (click for more)


