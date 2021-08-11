House Speaker Asks Special Session To Deal With "Misdirected And Mandated Responses To COVID-19" And Denial Of Access Based On Vaccination Status

House Speaker Cameron Sexton has called on Governor Bill Lee to call a Special Session to address "misdirected and mandated responses to COVID-19 by local entities and officials. It is of the utmost urgency to move quickly due to the potential of significant harm to Tennesseans."

Speaker Sexton said he also wanted to address the denial of certain people from buildings based on their vaccination status.

The letter is also signed by a number of other top Republican leaders in the General Assembly.

The letter also says, "The General Assembly of the State of Tennessee has a constitutional duty to enact general law to shape the options, decisions, and priorities of our local governments, including local boards and other local entities."

It states, "We believe there is a need to curtail the overreach by independent health boards and officials, confirm a parent's right to make decisions that impact the mental and physical health of their children, provide support and direction to schools to ensure educators are properly compensated for COVID-19 leave, and protect all Tennesseans from misdirected mandates designed to limit their ability to make their own decisions.

"The six independent health boards, along with unelected officials, have made and will continue to make decisions that stifle access to educational opportunities for our children and infringe on their freedoms and liberty. Some of these mandates have been accompanied by threats of reckless endangerment, school closure, and segregating students based on vaccination status.

"We believe there is much debate and action needed around the appropriate balance of parents' right to make healthcare decisions for their children and the government's ability to mandate healthcare decisions upon them.

"Finally, in addition to the debate needed around continued COVID-19 mandates, the General Assembly needs to evaluate the ongoing discrimination of Tennesseans by prohibiting their access to buildings due only to their vaccination status.

"Therefore, we request that you, by virtue of the power and authority vested in your office pursuant to Article III, Section 9 of the Tennessee Constitution, call the One Hundred and Twelfth General Assembly of the State of Tennessee to convene in extraordinary session for the purposes stated above as well as addressing other issues related to COVID-19. We look forward to working with you to pass meaningful legislation so that-Tennessee children, families, and businesses can continue to thrive."

Speaker Cameron Sexton



Deputy Speaker Curtis Johnson



Chairman Jeremy Faison



Majority Whip Johnny Garrett



Floor Leader Paul Sherrell



Freshman Leader Scotty Campbell



Speaker Pro Tempore Pat Marsh



Leader William Lamberth



Assistant Majority Leader Ron Gant



Caucus Vice Chair Brandon Ogles



Treasurer Mark Cochran



Secretary Michele Carringer